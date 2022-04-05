SOFTBALL
Newton 3, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Newton, 3-2, on Monday.
Sydney Donaldson had two hits, and Riley Cunningham had one for the Hearts. Donaldson hit a double, and Cunningham hit a home run.
Saige Althoff pitched for Effingham. She went seven innings and gave up eight hits, three earned runs, and three walks while striking out seven.
As for Newton, Kayla Kocher and Bailee Frichtl had two hits, while Addy O'Dell, Amber Russell, Allie Stanley, and Lilly Kessler had one. Frichtl and Stanley hit doubles.
Kocher also pitched for the Lady Eagles. She went seven innings and gave up three hits, two earned runs, and three walks while striking out four.
St. Anthony 16, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
St. Anthony defeated CHBC, 16-0, on Monday.
Laney Coffin and Grace Karolewicz had two hits, while Cameran Rios, Adysen Rios, Hailey Niebrugge, Kallie Kabbes, and Anna Faber had one hit. Niebrugge, Karolewicz, and Faber hit doubles.
Sydney Kibler and Stacie Vonderheide saw time in the circle for St. Anthony. Kibler went two innings and gave up one hit and one walk with five strikeouts; Vonderheide went two innings and struck out one.
As for the Bobcats, Addison Wasson had the lone hit.
Casey-Westfield 9, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Casey-Westfield, 9-0, on Monday.
Dani Sarchet and Estella Mette had hits for the Lady Shoes.
Courtney Gibson pitched for Teutopolis. She threw six innings and gave up 12 hits, nine runs — five earned — and two walks with one strikeout.
Flora 13, Dieterich 8
Dieterich fell to Flora, 13-8, on Monday.
Marli Michl, Kaitlyn Boerngen, and Eva Meinhart had two hits for the Movin' Maroons, while Jadyn Pruemer had one hit. Meinhart hit a double, while Michl hit a triple and a home run.
Brittney Niemerg, Boerngen, and Pruemer all pitched for Dieterich. Niemerg went 1/3 of an inning, giving up six hits, seven runs - five earned - and one walk; Boerngen went 3 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, four runs — one earned — and three walks with two strikeouts, and Pruemer went 3 1/3 innings, giving up two hits, two runs — one earned — with one strikeout.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 16, South Central 3
WSS defeated South Central, 16-3, on Monday.
Karlie Bean had four hits; Ella Kinkelaar had three hits; Maddy Pfeiffer and Ava Richards had two hits, and Natalie Hayes, Sam Hayes, Gabby Vonderheide, and Kaylyn Carey had one hit. Bean and Pfeiffer hit two doubles, while Kinkelaar, Richards, and Vonderheide hit one double. Kinkelaar also hit a triple, while Bean and Richards also hit home runs.
Bean also pitched for the Hatchets. She went five innings and gave up four hits, three runs — two earned — with 11 strikeouts.
As for the Lady Cougars, Brooklyn Garrett had two hits, while Kaitlyn Swift and Lily Malone had one hit.
Sullivan 7, Neoga 0
Neoga trailed Sullivan, 7-0, in the second inning on Monday. There was no further information on the game after the top of the second inning.
Andrea Burcham had the lone hit for the Indians through the first two innings.
Burcham also pitched, giving up eight hits, seven runs — five earned — and one walk with two strikeouts. She pitched 1 2/3 innings.
Villa Grove 10, Cumberland 6
Cumberland lost to Villa Grove, 10-6, on Monday.
Zoe Mitchell and Libby McGinnis had two hits, while Sage Carr, Isabel Martinez, Chaney Thornton, and Noraa Cross had one hit. Mitchell and Thornton hit doubles, and McGinnis hit a triple.
Callie Lewis and Martinez pitched for the Lady Pirates. Lewis threw 1/3 of an inning and gave up five hits, seven runs — four earned — and one walk; Martinez pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up 11 hits, three runs — one earned — and two walks with one strikeout.
Christ Our Rock Lutheran 12, Clay City North Clay 1
Clay City fell to CORL, 12-1, on Monday.
Morgan Hance had two hits, while Leah Cartright, Kirstin Allen, and Chelsea Beck had one.
BASEBALL
St. Anthony 6, Mahomet-Seymour 2
St. Anthony defeated Mahomet-Seymour, 6-2, on Monday.
Will Hoene had three hits; Eli Levitt had two hits, and Colton Fearday, Brody Niebrugge, Eli Link, Connor Roepke, and Brady Hatton had one hit. Hoene and Levitt hit doubles.
Fearday and Levitt also pitched for the Bulldogs. Fearday threw six innings and gave up five hits, two earned runs, and two walks while striking out seven; Levitt pitched one inning and gave up one walk while striking out three batters.
Brownstown St. Elmo 7, Altamont 2
Altamont fell to BSE, 7-2, on Monday.
Tyler Robbins had two hits, while Mason Robinson and Hayden Siebert had one hit.
Aden McManaway and Jared Hammer pitched for the Indians. McManaway threw four innings and gave up seven hits, six runs — five earned — and one walk while striking out four; Hammer threw two innings and gave up one run and two walks while striking out five.
As for the Bombers, Adam Atwood, Brady Maxey, Dalton Myers, Wyatt Chandler, Kevin Hall, Jarrett Pasley, and Lukas Miller all had hits. Hall hit a double.
Hall and Myers pitched for BSE. Hall threw four innings and gave up two runs, one hit, and one walk with four strikeouts; Myers pitched three innings and gave up two hits, zero runs, and two walks with six strikeouts.
Flora 8, Dieterich 2
Dieterich fell to Flora, 8-2, on Monday.
Garrett Niebrugge had two hits, while Noah Dill and Pete Britton had one. Niebrugge hit a double.
Niebrugge, Britton, and Lucas Westendorf pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Niebrugge threw four innings and gave up four hits, six runs — four earned — and four walks with two strikeouts; Britton threw two innings and gave up three hits, two runs — one earned — and two walks with four strikeouts, and Westendorf threw one inning.
Newton 9, Cumberland 8
Newton defeated Cumberland, 9-8, on Monday.
Isaac Flowers and Mason Mulvey had two hits, while Gage Reynolds had one hit. Mulvey and Flowers hit doubles, while Flowers added a home run.
Flowers and Owen Mahaffey pitched for the Eagles. Flowers threw 3 2/3 innings and gave up 10 hits, eight earned runs, and two walks with five strikeouts; Mahaffey threw 3 1/3 innings and struck out five batters.
As for the Pirates, Maddox McElravy, Jaxon Boldt, and Blake McMechan had two hits, while Gavin Hendrix, Sawyer Keyser, McBride, and Trevin Magee had one hit. Magee and Boldt hit home runs.
Keyser and Buescher pitched for Cumberland. Keyser threw four innings and gave up two hits, eight runs — two earned — and four walks with two strikeouts; Buescher threw three innings and gave up three hits and one run.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Casey-Westfield 0
WSS defeated Casey-Westfield, 5-0, on Monday.
Tyler Wetherell had two hits for the Hatchets, while Austin Wittenberg, Gavan Wernsing, Lance Lankiw, and Kendall Morris had one hit. Morris and Wittenberg hit doubles, and Wernsing hit a home run.
Graham Kasey got the start for WSS, pitching seven innings and giving up three hits, zero runs, and three walks while striking out 12.
Vandalia 15, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 5
CHBC fell to Vandalia, 15-5, on Monday.
Carson Evans had three hits, Silas Buzzard had two hits, and Jacob Doty and Wyatt Rueff had one hit. Buzzard hit two doubles, and Doty hit a home run.
Shelbyville 9, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Shelbyville, 9-0, on Monday.
Luke Romack had the lone hit for the Indians.
Romack, Ryan Koester, Micah Staszak, and Trey Sheehan all pitched for Neoga. Romack threw 3 2/3 innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs while striking out three; Koester threw 1/3 of an inning and gave up two hits; Staszak threw one inning and gave up three hits, four runs — three earned — and one walk, and Sheehan threw two innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts.
BOYS TENNIS
Mt. Zion 5, St. Anthony 4
St. Anthony fell to Mt. Zion, 5-4, on Monday.
Singles
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Lane Fehrenbacher, 6-3, 6-4. Henry Kemme defeated Evan Griffith, 1-6, 6-2, 10-7, and Isaac McDonald defeated Alex Current, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
In doubles matches, Evan Mossman and Adam Rudibaugh defeated Current and Riley Renfro, 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.
Effingham 6, Robinson 3
Effingham defeated Robinson, 6-3. on Monday.
Singles
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Eli Rosborough, 6-0, 6-1. Blayne Pals defeated Aiden Elder, 6-1, 6-7, 10-6, and Evan Pryor defeated Evan Gower, 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Rosborough and Elder, 6-1, 6-2. Tyler Nohren and Preston Siner defeated Luke Hatfield and Owen Schmidt, 5-7, 1-1, and Pryor and Ross Schaefer defeated Cody Waggoner and Cash Veteto, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.
Teutopolis 9, Casey-Westfield 0
Teutopolis defeated Casey-Westfield, 9-0, on Monday.
Singles
In singles matches, Paul Niemerg defeated Brian Wright, 6-0, 6-0. Ethan Thoele defeated Grant Cochonour, 7-5, 6-0. Kolten Tabbert defeated Logan Criblear, 6-0, 6-1. Hayden Jansen defeated Avery Tutewiler, 6-1, 6-4. Oliver Lee defeated Jacobo Munoz, 6-1, 6-1, and Gus Siemer defeated Owen Richardson, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
In doubles matches, Thoele and Josh Habing defeated Cochonour and Criblear, 6-3, 6-4. Tabbert and Colin Habing defeated Wright and Tutewiler, 6-3, 6-0, and Niemerg and Carter Davidson defeated Kaidan Spraker and Andrew Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Newton Girls Open
Newton won the Newton Girls Open on Monday.
The Lady Eagles finished with 177 points, while St. Anthony was second with 108; Matton third with 86; Olney Richland County fourth with 70; Altamont fifth with 64, and Paris sixth with 24.
Below are how the top-six individuals finished in each event.
100m — 1. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 13.1; 2. Vivian Moore, Paris, 13.3; 3. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 13.4; 4. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 13.7; 5. Makayla McVicar, Newton, 13.8; 6. Imani McGee, Mattoon, 14.1.
200m — 1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 26.3; 2. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 27.3; 3. Vivian Moore, Paris, 28.2; 4. Brielle Seiler, Olney Richland County, 28.9; 5. Erin Stewart, St. Anthony, 29.1; 6. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 29.2.
400m — 1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 1:01.5; 2. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 1:03.8; 3. Makayla McVicar, Newton, 1:07.5; 4. Elley Bennett, Newton, 1:08.5; 5. Chloe Jobe, Mattoon, 1:10.8; 6. Elizabeth Bahl, Olney Richland County, 1:11.
800m — 1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 2:15.3; 2. Ada Rozene, St. Anthony, 2:53.2; 3. Abigail Weishaar, Altamont, 2:53.9; 4. Kaitlyn Olmstead, Newton, 3:11.1; 5. Bella Smith, Mattoon, 3:14.5; 6. Ava Houser, Mattoon, 3:15.5.
1600m — 1. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 6:05.9; 2. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 6:18.9; 3. Carly Houchin, Olney Richland County, 6:24.3; 4. Natalie Kistner, Newton, 6:24.8; 5. Oaklie Layton, Mattoon, 6:31.5; 6. McKenna Snider, Olney Richland County, 6:48.3.
3200m — 1. Oaklie Layton, Mattoon, 13:43.7; 2. Paige Klingler, Newton, 17:16.2.
100m hurdles — 1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 14.7; 2. Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 17.9; 3. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 17.9; 4. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 18.3; 5. Emmy Barrett, Paris, 19.3; 6. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 19.5.
300m hurdles — 1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 46.7; 2. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 54.0; 3. Gracie Willingham, Mattoon, 58.3; 4. Aliyah Tracy, Olney Richland County, 58.4; 5. Jorja Whitaker, Newton, 1:01.1; 6. Viviana Balosin, Olney Richland County, 1:02.1.
4x100m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 54.0; 2. Mattoon, 54.1; 3. Olney Richland County, 54.9; 4. Altamont, 56.6; 5. Mattoon (A), 56.8; 6. Mattoon (B), 57.2.
4x200m relay — 1. Newton, 1:56.7; 2. Mattoon, 1:57; 3. Olney Richland County, 1:58.6; 4. St. Anthony, 2:00; 5. Altamont, 2:06; 6. Paris, 2:06.2.
4x400m relay — 1. Mattoon, 4:37.1; 2. Newton, 4:39.2.
4x800m relay — 1. Olney Richland County, 11:19; 2. Newton, 11:30.2; 3. St. Anthony, 11:59; 4. Mattoon (A), 12:30.2; 5. Mattoon (B), 12:30.9.
Shot Put — 1. Maya Cook, Mattoon, 10.77m; 2. Elle Vahling, St. Anthony, 8.60m; 3. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 8.36m; 4. Marlee Kocher, Newton, 8.15m; 5. Raley Inskeep, Olney Richland County, 8.05m; 6. Jocelyn VanMatre, Olney Richland County, 7.90m.
Discus — 1. Peyton Osteen, Altamont, 24.99m; 2. Marlee Kocher, Newton, 24.36m; 3. Sammy Milam, Paris, 22.02m; 4. Raley Inskeep, Olney Richland County, 21.93m; 5. Maya Cook, Mattoon, 21.72m; 6. Jocelyn VanMatre, Olney Richland County, 20.35m.
High Jump — 1. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 1.55m; 2. Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 1.47m; 3. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 1.42m; 4. Maya Cook, Mattoon, 1.37m; 5. Danielle Brown, Olney Richland County, 1.32m; 6. Gracie Willingham, Mattoon, 1.27m.
Pole Vault — 1. Allison Geen, St. Anthony, 3.05m; 2. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 2.67m; 3. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 2.44m; 4. Elley Bennett, Newton, 2.44m; 5. Vivian Moore, Paris, 2.29m; 6. RayLynn Myers, Altamont, 2.29m.
Long Jump — 1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 5.02m; 2. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 4.37m; 3. Sydney Kinder, Newton, 4.24m; 4(t). Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 4.08m; 4(t). Imani McGee, Mattoon, 4.08m; 6. Ryleigh Grayson, Mattoon, 4.04m.
Triple Jump — 1. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 9.87m; 2. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 9.09m; 3. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 9.04m; 4. CeAzia Wade, Mattoon, 8.93m; 5. Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 8.92m; 6. Alaina Kuhl, Newton, 8.80m.
