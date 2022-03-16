BASEBALL
Lawrenceville 16, Dieterich 3
Dieterich fell to Lawrenceville in its season-opener Monday, 16-3.
The Movin' Maroons (0-1) received hits from Braden Shadel and Lucas Westendorf and RBIs from Pete Britton and Sam Hardiek.
On the mound, Garrett Niebrugge threw three innings. He gave up seven hits, eight earned runs, and three walks while striking out eight.
Noah Dill and Westendorf also saw time on the mound. Dill did not record an out, giving up one hit and three earned runs and walking three batters, while Westendorf threw four innings, giving up six hits, five earned runs, and one walk while striking out three.
Fairfield 4, Newton 2
Newton fell to Fairfield, 4-2, on Monday.
The Eagles (0-1) received a double and two RBIs from Carder Reich and one hit from Max Meinhart.
Mason Schafer started the game for Newton, throwing 3 1/3 innings and allowing five hits, two earned runs, and three walks while striking out four batters.
Brandon Einhorn and Gus Bierman also saw time on the mound. Einhorn pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and no earned runs while walking one batter and striking out another; Bierman pitched one inning and did not allow one hit or earned run and fanned one batter, too.
Marshall 5, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Marshall, 5-0, on Monday.
The Indians (0-1) received one hit from Kaden Young.
Luke Romack took the loss for Neoga.
There was no other information available.
SOFTBALL
Cumberland 11, Dieterich 1
Cumberland defeated Dieterich, 11-1, on Monday.
The Lady Pirates (1-0) had a pair of players record more than one hit. Taylor Tolen went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Isabel Martinez went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Libby McGinnis went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored, and Sage Carr went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run. Chaney Thornton and Avery Donsbach collected hits, too.
Callie Lewis started the game in the circle for Cumberland. She threw five innings, allowing five hits, one earned run, and struck out four batters.
Meanwhile, for the Movin' Maroons (0-1), Cortney Brummer, Jadyn Pruemer, Ruby Westendorf, Estella Meinhart, and Sammi Goebel all collected hits. Brummer's lone hit was a triple.
Pruemer started the game in the circle for Dieterich. She went 2 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and no earned runs while striking out two batters.
Madilyn Brummer and Kaitlyn Boerngen saw time in the circle, too. Madilyn Brummer threw one inning, giving up one hit, one earned run, and walking one, while Boerngen threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and walking one.
