GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 60, Martinsville 12
BSE defeated Martinsville on Monday night.
The Bombers won 60-12.
Sydney Stine and Lanie Baldrige led BSE (4-6) with 11 points. Jayna Ireland had 10 points. Audrey Wilhour had nine points. Lexi Seabaugh had eight points. Natelly Beal had four points. Avery Myers had three points and Anna Stine and Jaide Wilhour had two points.
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 58, Shelbyville 45
State-ranked CHBC defeated Shelbyville on Monday night.
The seventh-ranked Bobcats won 58-45.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (8-0) with 22 points, four steals, and three assists. Lani Morrison had 15 points. Madison Wojcik had 12 points and 17 rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had four points and 13 rebounds. Marissa Summers had three points and Karlee Smith had two points.
Dieterich 58, North Clay 49
Dieterich defeated North Clay on Monday night.
The Movin’ Maroons bested the Lady Cardinals 58-49.
Kaitlyn Boerngen led Dieterich (6-5, 2-2 National Trail Conference) with 22 points. Cortney Brummer had 11 points. Ruby Westendorf had eight points.
Eva Meinhart had six points. Miley Britton had five points. Maddie Brummer had three points. Olivia Brummer had two points and Estella Meinhart had one point.
Meanwhile, for North Clay (2-8, 0-3 National Trail Conference), Miah Ballard had 20 points. Matia Price had 12 points. Alexis Van Dyke and Kristen Allen had eight points and Cami Beccue had one point.
Pana 39, Teutopolis 38
Teutopolis fell to Pana on Monday night.
The Lady Shoes lost 39-38.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led Teutopolis (4-2) with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting with 12 rebounds and one steal. Emily Konkel had eight points on 4-of-10 shooting with one steal.
Zoe Cremens had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with three rebounds. Izzy Hardiek had five points on 2-of-2 shooting with 10 rebounds. Grace Tegeler had four points on 1-of-7 shooting with two rebounds and one steal, and Kaylee Niebrugge had two points on 0-of-12 shooting with three rebounds, one steal, and one charge.
Edwards County 59, Newton 54
Newton fell to Edwards County on Monday night.
The Lady Eagles lost 59-54.
Amber Russell led Newton (3-6) with 25 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Alexis Hetzer had nine points and six rebounds. Camryn Martin had five points. Elley Bennett had four points, six rebounds, and two steals. Ava Kessler had four points, five rebounds, and three assists. Addy O’Dell had three points and two steals. Sydney Dobbins had two points and two steals and Macy Barthelemy had two points and four steals.
Neoga 60, South Central 48
Neoga defeated South Central on Monday night.
The Indians bested the Lady Cougars 60-48.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (7-1, 3-0 National Trail Conference) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Avery Fearday had 14 points and six assists. Allison Worman had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Trista Moore and Sydney Hakman had four points and Allison Sampson had two points.
Meanwhile, for South Central (4-3, 2-2 National Trail Conference), Halle Smith had 12 points.
Laney Webster had 11 points. Brooklyn Garrett had eight points. Brooke Cowger had seven points. Jaylyn Michel had six points and Taegan Webster had four points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 53, North Clay 39
North Clay fell to Fairfield on Monday night.
The Cardinals lost 53-39.
Logan Fleener led North Clay (1-5) with 17 points. Bryton Griffy and Dakota Weidner had six points. Collyn Ballard and Brady Ingram had three points and Layton Dawkins and Levi Smith had two points.
