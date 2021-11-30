GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neoga 49, Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 33
Neoga defeated Stew-Stras Monday.
The Indians beat the Hatchets 49-33.
Sydney Richards led Neoga with 23 points. Haylee Campbell had 11 points. Allison Worman and Avery Fearday had six points and Trista Moore had three points.
Meanwhile, for Stew-Stras, Ella Kinkelaar led the team with 13 points. Morgan Mathis had six points. Serenity Weeden had five points. Ava Richards had four points. Samantha Hayes had three points and Ellie Wittenberg had two points.
Cumberland 61, Casey-Westfield 16
Cumberland defeated Casey-Westfield Monday.
The Lady Pirates won 61-16.
Zoe Mitchell, Sage Carr, and Katelyn Shoemaker had 14 points to lead Cumberland. Jadalyn Sowers had eight points. Abbie Becker had five points. Stormy Robinson had four points and Paige Dittamore had two points.
Altamont 47, Dieterich 37
Altamont defeated Dieterich Monday.
The Lady Indians beat the Movin' Maroons 47-37.
Grace Nelson led Altamont with 28 points. Peyton Osteen had 13 points. Claire Boehm had four points and Kylie Osteen had two points.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich, Cortney Brummer had 12 points. Maddie Brummer had seven points. Ruby Westendorf had six points. Miley Britton and Eva Meinhart had four points and Estella Meinhart and Olivia Brummer had two points.
South Central 56, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 41
South Central defeated BSE Monday.
The Lady Cougars beat the Bombers 56-41.
Laney Webster led South Central with 19 points. Brooklyn Garrett had 18 points. Halle Smith had nine points. Jaylyn Michel had six points and Taegan Webster and Brooke Cowger had two points.
Meanwhile, for BSE, Sydney Stine had 16 points. Jayna Ireland had 12 points. Lanie Baldrige had six points. Audrey Wilhour had five points and Avery Myers had two points.
Sullivan 39, Newton 32
Newton fell to Sullivan Monday.
The Lady Eagles lost 39-32.
Ava Kessler led Newton with 12 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Elley Bennett had seven points, five rebounds, and four steals. Amber Russell had six points and 10 rebounds. Alexis Hetzer had four points and five rebounds. Camryn Martin had two points and Sydney Dobbins had one point.
St. Anthony 53, Okaw Valley 35
St. Anthony defeated Okaw Valley Monday.
The Bulldogs won 53-35.
Riley Guy led St. Anthony with 22 points. Stacie Vonderheide had 10 points. Grace Karolewicz had nien points. Izzy Hakman and Ava Faber had three points and Anna Faber, Abbi Hatton, and Cameron Rios had two points.
