GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 51, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 28
Cumberland opened up its 2021-2022 season with a win over Brownstown (St. Elmo) Monday.
The Lady Pirates beat the Eagles 51-28.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (1-0) with 17 points, while Katelyn Shoemaker and Sage Carr added 10.
Meanwhile, Laney Baldrige led BSE (0-1) with nine points.
BSE 8 5 7 8 - 28
CUM 11 15 14 11 - 51
BSE (28) - Baldrige 9, Stine 5, Wilhour 5, Myers 4, Beall 3, Ireland 2. FG 11, FT 6-13, F 12. (3-pointers: none. Fouled out: none)
CUM (51) - Mitchell 17, Shoemaker 10, Carr 10, Sowers 8, Becker 6. FG 20, FT 7-12, F 11. (3-pointers: Carr 2, Mitchell, Sowers. Fouled out: none)
Neoga 42, Central A&M 35
Neoga defeated Central A&M in its season-opener Monday.
The Indians beat the Raiders 42-35.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (1-0) with 14 points. Richards added six rebounds, five blocks, and three steals, while Haylee Campbell finished with 11 rebounds, and Allison Worman, eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Burgener led Central A&M with 18 points, while Harlow added 11.
NEO 10 13 12 7 - 42
CAM 5 14 7 9 - 35
NEO (42) - Worman 2, Eaton 3, Hakman 4, Richards 14, Fearday 4, Moore 7, Campbell 8. FG 18, FT 6-10. (3-pointers: none)
CAM (35) - Harlow 11, Corzine 2, Burgener 18, Braundmeier 2, Damery 2. FG 11, FT 12-21. (3-pointers: Harlow)
CHBC 68, South Central 61
CHBC defeated South Central in its season-opener Monday.
The Bobcats beat the Lady Cougars 68-61.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (1-0, 1-0 NTC) with 24 points, while Lani Morrison added 17 and Marissa Summers 14. Heckert also added six assists, while Morrison had nine rebounds and three steals. Ruby Stuckemeyer finished with 12 rebounds, too.
Meanwhile, Laney Webster led South Central (0-1, 0-1 NTC) with 19 points, while Halle Smith had 15 and Brooklyn Garrett 14.
CHBC 17 18 16 17 - 68
SC 10 17 15 19 - 61
CHBC (68) - Heckert 24, L. Morrison 17, Summers 14, Wojcik 6, Stuckemeyer 5, H. Morrison 2. FG 27, FT 9-20. (3-pointers: Heckert 3, Summers 2)
SC (61) - Webster 19, Smith 15, Garrett 14, Michels 7, Cowger 4, Swartzlander 2. FG 24, FT 8-25. F 15. (3-pointers: Garrett 3, Webster 2. Fouled out: none)
JUNIOR VARSITY
CHBC 38, South Central 21
The CHBC girls junior varsity team defeated South Central 38-21 Monday.
Macee Rodman, Aja Gour, Harleigh Bunch, Karlee Smith, and Hallye Morrison had six points for the Bobcats, while Adelyn Musson had four, and Kendyll Vaughn and Ellie Miller each had two.
CHBC improves to 1-0 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.