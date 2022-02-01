GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 60, Brownstown/St. Elmo 36
CHBC defeated BSE, 60-36, in a National Trail Conference matchup Monday evening.
The Bobcats (21-4, 7-1 NTC) received 24 points from Gracie Heckert — who topped 1,000 points in her career — 13 from Lani Morrison, 10 from Madison Wojick, five from Hallye Morrison, four from Koda Colman, and two from Ruby Stuckemeyer and Macee Rodman. Stuckemeyer led the team in rebounding with seven, while Wojcik and Heckert had six boards. Lani Morrison also finished with six steals and five assists.
Meanwhile, the Bombers (12-16, 0-7 NTC) received 11 points from Lexi Seabaugh, eight from Audrey Wilhour, five from Avery Myers, four from Laney Baldrige and Sydney Stine, and two from Anna Stine and Jayna Ireland.
Altamont 59, Neoga 57
Altamont defeated Neoga, 59-57, in a National Trail Conference matchup Monday night.
Altamont (14-12, 5-3 NTC) received 29 points from Grace Nelson, 13 from Peyton Osteen, seven from Skylie Klein, six from Kylie Osteen, and two from Brianna Grunloh and Libby Reardon.
Neoga (21-6, 5-2 NTC) received 22 points from Sydney Richards, 15 from Avery Fearday, six from Sydney Hakman, five from Trista Moore and Allison Worman, and four from Haylee Campbell.
Robinson 71, Dieterich 51
Dieterich lost to Robinson, 71-51, in a non-conference matchup Monday evening.
The Movin' Maroons (17-11) received 11 points from Madilyn Brummer, 10 from Kaitlyn Boerngen and Eva Meinhart, eight from Ruby Westendorf, six from Miley Britton, four from Olivia Brummer, and two from Cortney Brummer.
Teutopolis 37, Breese Mater Dei 34
Teutopolis defeated Breese Mater Dei, 37-34, on Monday evening.
The Lady Shoes (17-7) received eight points, three rebounds, and four steals from Kaylee Niebrugge; eight points and five rebounds from Courtney Gibson; six points, 10 rebounds, one steal, and two blocks from Kaitlyn Schumacher; six points, three rebounds, and two steals from Emily Konkel; four points and three rebounds from Izzy Hardiek; three points and three rebounds from Zoe Cremens, and two points, four rebounds, and two steals from Grace Tegeler.
Pana 79, Newton 24
Newton fell to Pana, 79-24, in a non-conference matchup Monday evening.
The Lady Eagles (9-17) received eight points from Ava Kessler, six from Sydney Dobbins, four from Amber Russell, and two from Alexis Hetzer, Elley Bennett, Macy Barthelemy, and Karasyn Martin.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 50, Ramsey 23
WSS defeated Ramsey, 50-23, in a non-conference matchup Monday evening.
The Hatchets (9-17) received 22 points from Ella Kinkelaar, nine from Sam Hayes, seven from Ellie Wittenberg, five from Serenity Weeden, two from Morgan Mathis, Amparo Martinez, and Katelyn VonBehrens, and one from Emma Garrett.
Cumberland 65, Martinsville 13
Cumberland defeated Martinsville, 65-13, in a non-conference matchup Monday evening.
The Lady Pirates (18-8) received 22 points from Zoe Mitchell, 18 from Sage Carr, eight from Paige Dittamore, six from Katelyn Shoemaker, four from Jadalyn Sowers and Abbie Becker, and three from Izzy Martinez.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln 42, Effingham 31
Effingham fell to Lincoln, 42-31, in an Apollo Conference matchup Monday evening.
The Hearts (9-14, 1-6 Apollo) received 16 points from Garrett Wolfe, nine from Logan Heil, three from Dalton Fox, two from Ethan Ritz, and one from Andrew Splechter.
