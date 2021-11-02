VOLLEYBALL
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Farmer City 0
WSS defeated Farmer City in a Class 1A sectional semifinal Monday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-14.
WSS (30-6-1) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one ace, one kill, 23 assists, two digs, and two blocks), Gabby Vonderheide (13 kills, one assist, seven digs, and one block), Brianna Hewing (two aces, two kills, one dig, and four blocks), Halle Moomaw (eight kills and four blocks), Natalie Hayes (one ace, two kills, three digs, and one block), Kaylynn Carey (two kills and four blocks), Kinley Quast (three aces, two assists, and seven digs), and Ainslie Eident (one ace and two digs).
"I'm so excited to say we won," WSS head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "We played a little scared tonight, but we kept fighting. The girls played the net well tonight. We will have to bring our 'A' game on Wednesday to play St. Thomas More."
