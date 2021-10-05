GIRLS TENNIS
Apollo Conference Tournament
The Apollo Conference Tournament concluded on Monday after officials suspended play on Saturday due to the weather.
Effingham came in second with 48 points, three points behind Mattoon, who won the tournament.
In doubles matches, which were on Friday, Lydia Kull and Aila Woomer earned third place after defeating the duo from Charleston 6-4, 6-0. The twosome lost to Mt. Zion in the semifinals and earned a bye in the first round.
Eden Wendling and Gracie Kroenlein placed second in the No. 2 doubles bracket, losing to Mattoon in the finals 6-3, 5-7, 4-6. The twosome defeated Mahomet-Seymour in the semifinals 7-6, 6-2 and earned a bye in the first round.
Then, in the No. 3 doubles bracket, Madison Mapes and Izzy Volpi defeated Charleston in the finals 6-1, 6-2 to win. The twosome defeated Mt. Zion 6-1, 6-1, and earned a bye in the first round.
As for singles matches, Kull finished third in the No. 1 singles bracket after defeating Charleston 6-3, 6-1. She fell to Mattoon 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals and earned a bye in the first round.
Wendling lost in the finals of the No. 2 singles bracket to Mattoon 6-3, 6-1, after defeating Charleston in the semifinals 6-2, 6-3. She earned a bye in the first round.
Mapes lost in the finals of the No. 3 singles bracket to Mattoon 6-3, 6-3. She defeated Mt. Zion, 6-4, 6-4, in the semifinals and earned a bye in the first round.
Woomer won the No. 4 singles bracket after defeating Mt. Zion 7-5, 6-2. She also added a win over Lincoln, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals, and earned a bye in the first round.
Volpi won the No. 5 singles bracket after defeating Mt. Zion 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. She added a win over Charleston 7-6, 3-6, 10-6, and earned a bye in the first round.
Kroenlein rounded out singles competition after defeating Charleston in the third-place match 6-2, 6-0. She fell to Mattoon, 6-0, 6-1, in the semifinals, and earned a bye in the first round.
Kull and Wendling earned a spot on the All-Apollo Conference Girls Tennis team, as well.
Teutopolis 7, Flora 2
Teutopolis tennis defeated Flora on Monday, 7-2.
In singles' matches, Macy Probst beat Lanie Carder 6-3, 6-7, 10-3. Grace Hoene beat Madison Eastin 6-2, 6-2. Isabelle Hemmen beat Kathryn Jennings 6-2, 7-6. Olivia Hemmen beat Abby Warren 6-0, 6-0, and Julian Hemmen beat Jenny Powless 6-4, 7-5.
Then, in doubles' matches, Probst and Isabelle Hemmen beat Jennings and Ava Cammon 6-1, 6-3, and Hoene and Julian Hemmen beat Powless and Addie Larch 6-1, 6-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Sullivan 2, Neoga 1
Neoga volleyball fell to Sullivan on Monday.
The Indians won the first set 25-22, lost the second 25-20, and lost the third 25-21.
Neoga had contributions from Ella Shuler (eight digs, 15 assists, and one kill), Sydney Richards (14 digs, 10 kills, one ace, and two blocks), Avery Fearday (four digs, three kills, and two aces), Sydney Hakman (11 digs), Allison Worman (three digs, nine kills, and two blocks), Klowee Conder (nine digs and two kills), Gracie Gresens (one dig, nine kills, and five blocks), Andrea Burcham (four digs, 16 assists, six kills, and two aces), and Haylee Campbell (two blocks).
Martinsville 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
CHBC volleyball lost to Martinsville on Monday.
The Bobcats lost the first set 25-22 and the second 25-22.
CHBC (6-14) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (10 kills, two aces, and 12 digs), Raechelle Kelly (one kill, one ace, 10 assists, and five digs), Gracie Heckert (four kills, one assist, and 14 digs), Madison Wojcik (three kills, three aces, eight assists, and three digs), Marissa Summers (one kill and six digs), Karlee Smith (one dig), Kaycie Stefanski (one kill and one dig), Aspen Rehkemper (seven digs), Birgen Schlanser (three digs), and Kyleigh Wallace (one block).
St. Anthony 2, Dieterich 0
St. Anthony volleyball defeated Dieterich on Monday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-5 and the second 25-15.
St. Anthony (16-5, 5-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Anna Faber (26 assists), Elizabeth Kabbes (one ace), Andrea Rudolphi (two kills), Abbi Hatton (six kills), Ada Rozene (nine kills and two blocks), Lucy Fearday (nine kills and one block), and Maddie Kibler (one kill and four aces).
Cumberland 2, Okaw Valley 1
Cumberland defeated Okaw Valley in the first round of the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament Monday.
The Lady Pirates lost the first set 25-22, won the second 25-22, and won the third 25-17.
Cumberland (21-5) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one assist, one ace, and nine digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, five kills, three aces, and nine digs), Kendyn Syfert (four kills, one block, one ace, and nine digs), Carly Thornton (19 assists, two kills, one ace, and 11 digs), Mackenzie Taylor (three kills and three digs), Zoe Mitchell (one assist, 10 digs, and three digs), and Ashton Coleman (three kills and one block).
Cumberland advances to the semifinals against LSA on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Altamont 24, Dieterich 31
Altamont cross country defeated Dieterich on Monday.
The boys won 24-31. The girls had no team score.
On the girls' side, Lady Indians' sophomore Grace Nelson won with a time of 19:03, while freshman Abigail Weishaar finished fifth at 25:04.
Dieterich senior Kaitlyn Boerngen was second at 22:02. Junior Cortney Brummer was fourth at 23:26. Sophomore Makenna French was sixth at 26:44, and sophomore Adriana Gordon was seventh at 27:00.
Meanwhile, for the boys, Altamont freshman Hayden Summers was fourth at 18:09. Junior Jason Kollman was fifth at 18:34. Senior Tristan Rhodes was sixth at 19:22. Junior Dalton Roedl was eighth at 19:39. Junior Matthew Becker was 11th at 20:42, and freshman Zach Shafer was 17th at 22:55.
For Dieterich, junior Jack Bloemer was third at 18:07. Sophomore Kaden Iffert was seventh at 19:35. Sophomore Trevor Niemerg was ninth at 19:59. Sophomore Kaden Einhorn was 10th at 20:09. Sophomore Gabe Jackson was 12th at 21:24. Junior Dane Curry was 13th at 22:25. Sophomore Eli Hall was 14th at 22:40. Freshman Draven Homman was 15th at 22:46. Junior Connor Flach was 16th at 22:51, and freshman Braylon Williams was 20th at 26:20.
Robinson Meet
Teutopolis competed in a Robinson-hosted meet on Monday.
Of the boys' finishers, senior Devon Probst finished with the best time at 20:07, which was good for seventh place.
Senior Jackson Vonderheide was eighth at 20:16. Freshman Ollie Lee was 10th at 20:52. Junior Joey Lee was 14th at 21:41. Senior Toby Isley was 19th at 22:19, and freshman Luke Dennis was 20th at 22:37.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, sophomore Olivia Copple was 13th at 21:26. Sophomore Kaitlyn Vahling was 23rd at 21:26, and senior Katie Kingery was 29th at 26:20.
FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 3, South Central 1
Altamont defeated South Central in the first round of the National Trail Conference Tournament Monday.
The Indians won 3-1, scoring in the fourth, fifth, and sixth frames.
Altamont had contributions from Jared Hammer (3-for-4), Dillan Elam (2-for-4 with one run), and Nathan Stuemke (2-for-3 with one RBI). Mason Robinson added a double, as well.
Meanwhile, for the Cougars, Aiden Dodson, Andrew Magnus, Ethan Watwood, Anthony Buonaura, and Spencer Johannes recorded all of the hits for South Central. Buonaura hit a home run, and Johannes had a double.
On the mound, Tyler Robbins pitched seven strong innings for the Indians, allowing five hits and one earned run. He also struck out five batters and walked three.
North Clay 10, Dieterich 0
Carson Burkett and Alex Boose combined to throw a no-hitter against Dieterich in the first round of the National Trail Conference Tournament Monday.
Both hurlers combined to toss five innings, with Burkett striking out five batters.
At the plate, Holden Clifton went 3-for-4 with two runs, one home run, one double, and two RBIs.
Brady Ingram added two RBIs and went 1-for-1, with one triple, while Logan Fleener added a triple and Bryton Griffy added a double.
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 10, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 0
WSS defeated SEB in the first round of the National Trail Conference Tournament Monday.
Samuel Vonderheide drove in four runs, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. He scored two runs himself, as well.
Austin Wittenberg went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Tyler Wetherell went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI, and Gavan Wernsing went 2-for-4.
On the mound, Graham Kasey threw five innings, allowing two hits, striking out nine, and walking two.
