VOLLEYBALL
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
SEB volleyball defeated CHBC on the first day of the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament Monday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-20.
SEB had contributions from Laney Baldridge (five kills, three assists, one ace, eight digs, and one block), Kinley Carson (three digs), Peyton Garrard (three kills, seven assists, one ace, and four digs), Morgan Hall (one kill, two aces, nine digs, and one block), Lillian Nolen (one assist, one ace, four digs, and one block), Shelby Sasse (two kills and eight digs), Lydia Smith (one kill, one ace, and two digs), and Audrey Wilhour (one kill and one assist).
The Bobcats had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (seven kills, two aces, and one block), Raechelle Kelly (six assists), Gracie Heckert (four kills, two aces, one assist, and one block), Madison Wojcik (one kill, one ace, and three assists), Marissa Summers (one kill and one assist), Karlee Smith (one kill), Kaycie Stefanski (two kills), and Kyleigh Wallace (two assists).
Newton 2, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 0
Newton volleyball defeated WSS in straight sets Monday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-20.
Newton (28-6) had contributions from Brooke Schafer (five aces, three kills, 14 assists, one block, and 10 digs), Elley Bennett (one ace, three assists, and five digs), Avery Mulvey (one ace and one dig), Brooke Johnson (one ace, seven kills, one assist, and 11 digs), Emma Rauch (three kills, one assist, and one dig), Ava Kessler (three kills), Gracie Smithenry (three kills), Jenna Ochs (two kills, two blocks, and two digs), Amber Russell (one assist and four digs), and Laney Hemrich (five digs).
The Hatchets had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one ace, two kills, 18 assists, and one block), Gabby Vonderheide (four kills), Natalie Hayes (three kills), Halle Moomaw (six kills), Brianna Hewing (three kills, one assist, and three blocks), Kinley Quast (one ace and one assist), Bella Braden (one assist), and Kaylynn Carey (four kills and two blocks).
"We struggled to find the floor tonight," WSS head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "We didn't pass well, which led to a breakdown of our offense. Newton came to play. They had a very strong game, and they caught us on a bad night."
Neoga 2, Paris 1
Neoga volleyball defeated Paris in three sets Monday.
The Indians lost the first set 25-18, won the second 25-21 and won the third 25-18.
Neoga had contributions from (eight digs, two assists, and two aces), Sydney Richards (eight digs, 14 kills, one ace, and three blocks), Haylee Campbell (three digs, six kills, and three blocks), Klowee Conder (eight digs and five kills), Allison Worman (four digs, three kills, and three blocks), Avery Fearday (six digs), Ella Shuler (five digs, 13 assists, one kill, and one ace), Andrea Burcham (one dig, seven assists, one kill, and two aces), Natalie O'Dell (three assists), and Gracie Gresens (two kills and one block).
BOYS SOCCER
Litchfield 4, Effingham 2
Effingham soccer fell to Litchfield 4-2 Monday in the Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals.
The Hearts had two goals from Gerard Herrera.
Effingham finishes the season 0-20.
