BOYS BASKETBALL
Martinsville 55, Saint Elmo/Brownstown 52
SEB fell to Martinsville on Monday night, 55-52.
Caleb Campbell led the Eagles (10-8) with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block. Brady Maxey had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Adam Atwood had nine points, eight rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Jarrett Pasley had five points, three rebounds, and one steal. Gavyn Smith had four points, six rebounds, and two steals. Cade Schaub had three points, two rebounds, and two steals, and Wyatt Stine had three points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 52, Centralia 32
Effingham defeated Centralia in the Vandalia Mid-Winter Girls Basketball Tournament Monday, 52-32.
Sawyer Althoff led the Hearts (13-6) with 15 points. Meredith Schaefer had 14 points. Ella Niebrugge had nine points. Sidney Donaldson had six points. Marissa Allie had four points, and Madison Mapes and Saige Althoff had two points.
Effingham 61, Vandalia 38
Effingham defeated Vandalia in the Vandalia Mid-Winter Girls Basketball Tournament Monday, 61-38.
Sawyer Althoff led the Hearts (14-6) with 10 points. Madison Mapes, Ella Niebrugge, Meredith Schaefer, and Sidney Donaldson had nine points. Marissa Allie had eight points. Coralin Ohnesorge had three points, and Saige Althoff nad Olivia Moser had two points.
