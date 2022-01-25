GIRLS BASKETBALL
Taylorville 47, Effingham 43
Effingham fell to Taylorville in an Apollo Conference matchup Monday.
The Hearts (16-7, 3-4 Apollo) lost 47-43.
Meredith Schaefer led Effingham with 18 points, while Marissa Allie and Ella Niebrugge had eight, Madison Mapes had four, Rylea Hodge had three, and Sawyer Althoff had two.
As for the Lady Tornadoes, Addison Tarr had 19 points, while Mazie Fleming had 13, Aubrey Kietzman had six, Olivia Woodward had four, Kyleigh Heimsness had three, and Alyvia McCullough had two.
Neoga 56, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 46
Neoga defeated CHBC in a National Trail Conference matchup Monday.
The Indians (20-4, 5-1 NTC) won 56-46.
Haylee Campbell led Neoga with 17 points, while Sydney Hakman had 11, Sydney Richards and Avery Fearday each had nine, Trista Moore had six, and Allison Sampson had four.
Meanwhile, for the Bobcats (19-4, 5-1 NTC), Gracie Heckert had 12 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Lani Morrison had 12 points. Madison Wojcik had nine points and seven rebounds. Macee Rodman had five points, and Karlee Smith and Hallye Morrison had four points.
Marshall 68, Newton 34
Newton fell to Marshall in a Little Illini Conference matchup Monday.
The Lady Eagles (9-15, 3-4 LIC) lost 68-34.
Elley Bennett led Newton with eight points, three rebounds, and two assists. Ava Kessler had seven points and three rebounds. Camryn Martin had six points and five rebounds. Amber Russell had five points and four rebounds. Morgan White had three points and three rebounds. Sydney Dobbins had three points, and Alexis Hetzer had two points, four rebounds, and two steals.
North Clay 47, Brownstown/St. Elmo 46
North Clay defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo in a National Trail Conference matchup Monday.
The Lady Cardinals (8-15, 2-4 NTC) won 47-46.
Allison Czyzewski led North Clay with 24 points, while Kirsten Allen and Miah Ballard had eight, Alexis VanDyke had three, and Matia Price and Sydney Kincaid had two.
As for the Bombers (11-15, 0-6 NTC), Lexi Seabaugh and Sydney Stine had 10 points, while Avery Myers had seven, Jayna Ireland and Laney Baldrige had six, Audrey Wilhour had three, and Anna Stine and Natelly Beal had two.
St. Anthony 56, South Central 29
St. Anthony defeated South Central in a National Trail Conference matchup Monday.
The Bulldogs (17-9, 5-1 NTC) won 56-29.
Riley Guy led St. Anthony with 24 points, while Grace Karolewicz had 10, Lucy Fearday had eight, Abbi Hatton had six, Maddi Kibler had four, and Anna Faber and Stacie Vonderheide had two.
As for South Central (13-11, 2-5 NTC), Brooklyn Garrett had 10 points, while Taegan and Laney Webster had eight, and Kaitlyn Swift had three.
Cerro Gordo 42, Cumberland 35
Cumberland fell to Cerro Gordo in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup Monday.
The Lady Pirates (17-7, 4-1 LPC) lost 42-35.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland with 14 points, while Sage Carr and Abbie Becker had six, Katelyn Shoemaker had five, and Jadalyn Sowers had two.
