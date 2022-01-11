GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 50, Villa Grove 27
Cumberland defeated Villa Grove on Monday night at Waldrip Gymnasium.
The Lady Pirates won 50-27.
Katelyn Shoemaker and Sage Carr led Cumberland (15-4, 3-0 LPC) with 12 points. Abbie Becker and Zoe Mitchell had 10 points. Jadalyn Sowers had four points, and Paige Dittamore had two points.
Brownstown/Saint Elmo 68, Wayne City 28
BSE defeated Wayne City on Monday night.
The Bombers won 68-28.
Laney Baldrige led BSE (9-11) with 20 points. Audrey Wilhour had 18 points. Lexi Seabaugh had 14 points. Jayna Ireland and Natelly Beal had four points. Avery Myers and Sydney Stine had three points, and Kyleigh Ward had two points.
Effingham 56, Neoga 44
Effingham defeated Neoga on Monday night.
The Hearts bested the Indians 56-44.
Meredith Schaefer led Effingham (12-5) with 19 points. Ella Niebrugge had 14 points. Sawyer Althoff had nine points. Madison Mapes had eight points, and Saige Althoff, Marissa Allie, and Sydney Donaldson had two points.
Meanwhile, for Neoga (16-3), Sydney Richards had 11 points. Trista Moore had 10 points. Haylee Campbell had nine points, and Avery Fearday and Sydney Hakman had seven points.
Newton 34, Mount Carmel 33
Newton defeated Mount Carmel on Monday night.
The Lady Eagles won 34-33 in overtime.
Camryn Martin led Newton (8-12, 3-3 LIC) with 10 points, six rebounds, and five steals. Ava Kessler had seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, and five steals. Amber Russell had seven points. Elley Bennett had four points. Sydney Dobbins had two points. Lilly Kessler had two points and three rebounds, and Alexis Hetzer had two points and four rebounds.
Vandalia 58, South Central 50
Vandalia defeated South Central on Monday night.
The Lady Cougars lost 58-50.
Brooklyn Garrett led South Central (11-8) with 15 points. Laney Webster had 10 points. Halle Smith had nine points. Brooke Cowger had six points. Ryleigh Swartzlander had four points, and Kaitlyn Swift and Taegan Webster had three points.
Civic Memorial 50, Teutopolis 45
Teutopolis fell to Civic Memorial on Monday night.
The Lady Shoes lost 50-45.
Kaitlyn Schumacher and Kaylee Niebrugge led Teutopolis (11-5) with 15 points. Schumacher shot 6-of-16 from the floor to go along with 15 rebounds and two steals, while Niebrugge shot 6-of-16 with nine rebounds. Izzy Hardiek added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with seven rebounds and one steal, and Grace Tegeler had three points on 1-of-5 shooting with four rebounds.
Dieterich 44, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 29
Dieterich defeated WSS on Monday night.
The Movin' Maroons bested the Hatched 44-29.
Kaitlyn Boerngen led Dieterich (12-8, 3-3 NTC) with 17 points. Ruby Westendorf and Cortney Brummer had six points. Brittney Niemerg had four points. Estella Meinhart had three points, and Kady Tegeler, Maddie Brummer, Eva Meinhart, and Olivia Brummer had two points.
Meanwhile, for WSS (5-13, 1-4 NTC), Sam Hayes had 11 points. Ella Kinkelaar had 10 points. Ellie Wittenberg had four points. Morgan Mathis had three points, and Ava Richards had one point.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 65, Ramsey 48
South Central defeated Ramsey on Monday night.
The Cougars won 65-48.
Aidan Dodson led South Central (14-5) with 19 points. Ethan Watwood had 15 points. Spencer Johannes had 12 points. Keenin Willshire had 10 points. Brody Markley had five points. Anthony Buonaura had three points, and Rahkeim Anderson had one point.
