Cumberland 57, Martinsville 19
Cumberland defeated Martinsville, 57-19, at Cumberland High School.
Katelyn Shoemaker led the Lady Pirates (13-11) with 14 points. Abbie Becker and Isabel Martinez had 12. Jade Carr had 10. Paige Dittamore had five, and Hannah Shoemaker and Suzy Fritts had two.
Dieterich Junior High School 39, Nokomis Junior High School 21
Dieterich defeated Nokomis, 39-21, in an IESA Sectional at St. Elmo to advance to the Class 2A State Tournament at Macon Meridian High School.
The Roadrunners will play Aurora Christian School at 1 p.m., with the winner advancing to the semifinals at 5 p.m.
Against Nokomis, Bryce Bohnhoff had 18 points, Alex Schottman had 11, Mason Niemerg had six, and Ben Schottman had four.
Newton St. Thomas School 46, Champaign Judah Christian School 32Newton St. Thomas School defeated Champaign Judah Christian School, 46-32, in an IESA Sectional at Martinsville to advance to the Class 1A State Tournament at East Peoria Central Junior High School.
The Saints will play West Lincoln-Broadwell School on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The winner advances to the semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
South Central Middle School 2, Altamont Grade School 0
Altamont Grade School fell to South Central Middle School in two sets.
Ada Roberts had one service ace, one dig, and one kill. Justyce Higgs had one dig, and Jenna Kollman had one service ace.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Grade School 2, Neoga Junior High 0
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Grade School defeated Neoga Junior High in two sets (26-24, 25-16).
Lena Bowlin recorded 11 points and had one service ace, two kills, two blocked shots, and one dig.
Haley Doty recorded seven points and had one service ace, three assists, three kills, and three digs.
Gabby Wakefield recorded seven points and had one assist, two kills, one blocked shot, and one dig.
Mira Lash recorded four points and had one service ace and one dig.
Ethel Stuckemeyer recorded two points and had two digs, and Jenna Bethel recorded one point.
“I brought up our two seventh-grade setters since our second eighth-grade setter was out. It took a bit to adjust, but the team was able to adapt,” Bobcats’ head coach Angela Jefferies told the Effingham Daily News in an email. “Neoga has a couple of hard hitters, so we changed our defense a bit and were able to win the match.”
South Central Middle School 2, Altamont Grade School 0
Altamont Grade School fell to South Central Middle School in two sets (15-25, 15-25).
Alainah Scholes had two service aces, and Becca Swank and Keely Fleeharty had one.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Grade School 2, Neoga Junior High 1
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Grade School defeated Neoga Junior High in three sets (25-20, 15-25, 25-17).
Jayla Arnett recorded seven points and had three service aces, two kills, one blocked shot, and one dig.
Ethel Stuckemeyer recorded seven points and had two service aces, three assists, one kill, one blocked shot, and three digs.
Jordyn Wright recorded seven points. Adilynn Nowitzke recorded six points and had one service ace, one kill, and two digs. Allison Shields recorded six points and had one service ace, one kill, and two digs, and Brylie Prater recorded four points and had two service aces.
“The seventh graders are starting to communicate better and work as a team throughout the whole game,” Bobcats’ head coach Angela Jefferies told the Effingham Daily News in an email. “Neoga came back strong in the second game, but the whole team was able to put the loss behind them and take the third game for the match.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.