VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland 2, Casey-Westfield 0
Cumberland picked up a straight-set win over Casey-Westfield on Monday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-13.
Cumberland (9-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one assist and three digs), Kennedy Stults (three kills and three digs), Kendyn Syfert (five kills, three blocks, and three digs), Grace Myers (one dig), Carly Thornton (16 assists and one kill), Mackenzie Taylor (seven kills, one block, and four digs), Zoe Mitchell (two kills, three blocks, and one dig), and Ashton Coleman (one kill and one block).
GIRLS TENNIS
Teutopolis 6, Dunlap 3
Teutopolis girls' tennis picked up a 6-3 win over Dunlap at the Heather Bradshaw Invitational in Edwardsville on Monday.
The Lady Shoes won three singles' and three doubles' matches.
In singles competition, Grace Hoene defeated Mary Meghrian 6-3, 6-1. Isabelle Hemmen defeated Leah Meghrian 6-1, 6-1, and Josie Drees defeated Emily Klemens 7-6, 7-5.
Meanwhile, in doubles play, Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen defeated Mary Meghrian and Shikha Agarwal 8-4, while Olivia Hemmen and Lexi Will defeated Sophie Muir and Klemens 8-3, and Hoene and Kacie Habing defeated Eden Jin and Rithika Gantla 8-1.
The win pushed Teutopolis to the second round of the tournament, where they defeated St. Louis' Principia 5-0. The Lady Shoes were supposed to play Danville for the championship, but the weather did not allow that.
Sacred Heart-Griffin Invite
St. Anthony girls' tennis finished fifth at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Invite Monday.
The Bulldogs finished with 11 total points.
Emily Kowalke finished fifth after falling to Quincy Notre Dame's Lia Quintero in the first round 6-3, 6-3. She won by default in the consolation semifinals and defeated Glenwood's Julia Kagan 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 for fifth-place.
Earning the No. 1 seed in the No. 2 singles bracket, Ali Adams defeated Niles North's Louise Blades in the first round 6-1, 6-1 and Glenwood's Elise Destasio 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals to advance to the championship match.
In the finals of her bracket, Adams fell to Glenwood's Samantha Shankland 6-2, 6-2 to finish second.
As for the No. 3 singles bracket, Annie Strullmeyer fell to Sacred Heart-Griffin's Caroline Sheehan 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. Then, she defeated Quincy Notre Dame's Alyssa Ley in the consolation semifinals 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 before falling to Glenwood's Emma Gutzman in the fifth-place match 6-4, 4-6, 1-0.
Meanwhile, in doubles' matches, Grace Karolewicz and Laura Schmidt won their opening match against Glenwood 6-4, 7-6, before falling to Bloomington Central Catholic in the semifinals 6-2, 6-0.
Karolewicz and Schmidt advanced to the third-place match, where they fell to Sacred Heart-Griffin 6-1, 6-4 to place fourth.
Lastly, in the No. 2 doubles bracket, Madelyn Brown and Izzy Hakman fell to Glenwood in the first round 6-3, 6-2, and Sacred-Heart Griffin in the consolation semifinals 6-4, 6-3.
SOCCER
Mattoon 3, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis soccer fell to Mattoon 3-0 on Monday.
The Wooden Shoes now have a 5-2 record.
