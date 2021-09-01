VOLLEYBALL
Okaw Valley 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
CHBC fell to Okaw Valley Monday night in straight sets.
The Bobcats lost the first set 25-10 and the second 25-17.
CHBC (2-1) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (one kill, three aces, and four digs), Gracie Heckert (three kills and nine digs), Madison Wojcik (three assists and three digs), Marissa Summers (one kill, five assists, one block, and three digs), Karlee Smith (one block), Kaycie Stefanski (four kills, one assist, and two digs), and Aspen Rehkemper (one dig).
Woodlawn 2, South Central 0
South Central lost its first match of the year on Monday, falling in straight sets to Woodlawn.
The Lady Cougars lost the first set 26-24 and the second 25-23.
South Central (2-1) had contributions from Halle Smith (eight kills and eight digs), Zada Reynolds (eight assists, one ace, and one dig), Sierra Arnold (three kills, one ace, seven digs), Olivia Brauer (two kills, 10 assists, and two digs), Brooklyn Garrett (three kills and 11 digs), Brooke Cowger (two kills and two blocks), Emma Jenne (two blocks), and Emma Runge (four digs).
FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 14, Teutopolis 8 (Doubleheader - 2nd)
Jared Hammer went 3-for-4 with three runs and five RBIs in Altamont's 14-8 win over Teutopolis Monday.
Hammer was a triple shy of the cycle, connecting on a double in the first inning and a home run in the third.
Altogether, the Indians hit six extra-base hits, with Dillan Elam, Noah Klimpel, Wyatt Phillips, and Nathan Shepard collecting the others.
Aside from Hammer, five other Altamont (4-0) players had multiple hits in the contest. Shepard went 2-for-4, Klimpel went 2-for-3, Elam went 2-for-4, Nathan Stuemke went 2-for-4, and Aden McManaway went 3-for-4.
As for the Wooden Shoes, Ben Goeckner led the team with a 2-for-3 game, while Joey Ruholl added two RBIs for Teutopolis (1-5).
Altamont 12, Teutopolis 4 (Doubleheader - 1st)
Mason Robinson hit a grand slam and went 2-for-5 in Altamont's 12-4 win over Teutopolis in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
Robinson hit the round-tripper in the second inning to make it a 6-0 game at the time.
The Indians also had contributions from Wyatt Phillips (2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and Logan Cornett (2-for-3 with a double).
As for the Wooden Shoes, Kayden Althoff hit a home run, and Derek Konkel collected a triple. Althoff finished with a team-high two RBIs, as well.
Altamont improves to 3-0, while Teutopolis falls to 1-4.
