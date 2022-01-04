GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 50, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 30
Cumberland defeated Stew-Stras on Monday at Waldrip Gymnasium.
The Lady Pirates bested the Hatchets 50-30.
Abbie Becker led Cumberland (14-3) with 19 points. Zoe Mitchell had 14 points, Jadalyn Sowers had nine points, Paige Dittamore and Sage Carr had three points, and Katelyn Shoemaker had two points.
Meanwhile, for Stew-Stras (5-11), Ella Kinkelaar had 14 points. Sam Hayes had nine points. Emma Garrett had three points, and Ellie Wittenberg and Amparo Martinez had two points.
Saint Anthony 59, Casey-Westfield 2
Saint Anthony defeated Casey-Westfield on Monday night at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs won 59-2.
Lucy Fearday led Saint Anthony (11-8) with 22 points. Riley Guy had 12 points, Grace Karolewicz had 10 points, Stacie Vonderheide and Abbi Hatton had four points, Maddi Kibler had three points, and Ava Faber and Adysen Rios had two points.
South Central 63, Martinsville 20
South Central defeated Martinsville on Monday night.
The Lady Cougars won 63-20.
Brooklyn Garrett led South Central (9-7) with 14 points. Laney Webster had 13 points, Kaitlyn Swift had 12 points, Taegan Webster had 10 points, Ryleigh Swartzlander had eight points, Brooke Cowger had four points, and Ella Watwood had two points.
Teutopolis 53, Flora 15
Teutopolis defeated Flora on Monday night at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Lady Shoes won 53-15.
Kaitlyn Schumacher and Izzy Hardiek led Teutopolis (11-3) with 15 points. Schumacher shot 7-of-9 from the floor with two rebounds, three steals, and one block, while Hardiek shot 7-8 with five rebounds and three steals.
As for the rest of the team, Kaylee Niebrugge had 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting with five rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Emily Konkel had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with three steals, one assist, and one block. Zoe Cremens had three points on 1-of-5 shooting with two rebounds, two steals, and one assist, and Joleen Deters had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound.
Nokomis 47, Brownstown/Saint Elmo 39
BSE fell to Nokomis on Monday.
The Bombers lost 47-39.
Lexi Seabaugh led BSE (7-11) with 19 points. Laney Baldrige had 11 points. Audrey Wilhour had five points, and Natelly Beal and Jayna Ireland had two points.
Fairfield 46, Newton 38
Newton fell to Fairfield on Monday night.
The Lady Eagles lost 46-38.
Ava Kessler led Newton (6-12) with 11 points, three rebounds, and five steals. Alexis Hetzer had nine points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Elley Bennett had seven points and three rebounds. Amber Russell had four points and five rebounds. Macy Barthelemy had three points. Sydney Dobbins had two points, and three assists, and Lilly Kessler had two points.
