BOYS GOLF
Altamont 162, Teutopolis 182, Casey-Westfield 199
Altamont boys golf won a triangular match against Teutopolis and Casey-Westfield on Monday.
The Indians won with a final team score of 162, while the Wooden Shoes shot 182, and the Warriors 199.
Avery Jarhaus led Teutopolis with a 37, while Tyler Stonecipher shot 39, Kevin Hall 40, and A.J. Koplin 46. The other two scores for the Indians came from Max Runge (49) and Alex Jarhaus (50).
Ethan Thoele led Teutopolis with a 44, while Peyton Tegler shot 45, Adam Lustig 46, and Hayden Jansen 47. The other two scores for the Wooden Shoes came from Brody Thoele (47) and Bennett Thompson (48).
St. Anthony 158, Mt. Carmel 185, Robinson 199
St. Anthony boys golf picked up a win in a triangular match with Mt. Carmel and Robinson on Monday.
The Bulldogs fired a 158, while Mt. Carmel shot 185 and Robinson 199.
Jonathan Willenborg and Lane Ludwig each carded 39, while Thomas Chojnicki and Dakota Flaig shot 40. The two scores that didn't count were Joey Trupiano's 44 and Michael Martelli's 44.
VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland 2, Flora 0
Cumberland volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Flora on Monday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-13 and the second set 25-20.
Cumberland (10-2) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (eight digs), Kennedy Stults (two kills, one block, one ace, and five digs), Kendyn Syfert (six kills and three digs), Carly Thornton (20 assists, one kill, one block, one ace, and six digs), Mackenzie Taylor (five kills, one block, and eight digs), Zoe Mitchell (one assist, nine kills, three blocks, one ace, and one dig), and Ashton Coleman (two kills).
South Central 2, Altamont 0
South Central picked up a straight-set win over Altamont on Monday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-23 and the second 26-24.
South Central (6-2, 3-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Halle Smith (five kills, one ace, and eight digs), Zada Reynolds (one kill, 11 assists, and one dig), Sierra Arnold (four aces and 14 digs), Olivia Brauer (one kill, 13 assists, two digs, and one block), Brooklyn Garrett (eight kills, one ace, and 11 digs), Brooke Cowger (four kills, one assist, and two blocks), and Emma Jenne (one kill and two blocks).
Altamont (6-4, 1-2 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Ellie McManaway (10 digs, two aces, nine assists, and five kills), Ada Tappendorf (10 digs, one ace, two blocks, and three kills), Ella Ruffner (eight digs, one block, and seven kills), Lauren Walker (three digs), Della Berg (two digs and two kills), Peyton Osteen (four digs and six assists), Briana Hassebrock (three kills), Brinna Grunloh (six digs), Alyvia Wills (one dig and two assists), and Kadence Wolff (one ace).
Dieterich 2, Mulberry Grove
Dieterich volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Mulberry Grove on Monday.
The Movin' Maroons won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-20.
Dieterich (2-5) had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (two aces, five kills, and one dig), Emily Hall (three aces, two kills, one assist, one dig, and two blocks), Alli Schmidt (nine assists and two digs), Breanna Shull (five aces, one kill, one assist, and one dig), Olivia Brummer (one ace and three digs), and Marli Michl (six aces, three kills, and one dig).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Ramsey 0
SEB volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Ramsey.
The Eagles won the first set 25-9 and the second 25-18.
SEB had contributions from Olivia Baker (one dig), Laney Baldridge (one kill, three aces, 15 digs, and three blocks), Kinley Carson (three digs), Peyton Garrard (one kill, 13 assists, four aces, and six digs), Morgan Hall (seven kills, one assist, one ace, and 11 digs), Lillian Nolen (three kills, one assist, one ace, one dig, and one block), Shelby Sasse (two kills, two aces, and five digs), Lydia Smith (three kills, one assist, and two digs), and Audrey Wilhour (one block).
Lincoln 2, Effingham 0
Effingham volleyball dropped a three-set match to Lincoln on Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-19 and lost the second 25-18 and the third 25-22.
Effingham had contributions from Bria Beals (five kills, one assist, one block, and 10 digs), Brueklyn Belcher (four kills, one block, and two digs), Kennedy Sowell (five kills, one block, and one dig), Krista Phillips (10 kills, two assists, and two digs), Lexi Chrappa (four kills, one block, and eight digs), Mattie Angel (seven assists and three digs), Megan Ballman (five digs), Sawyer Althoff (one assist and 12 digs), Sidney Donaldson (three kills, one ace, four blocks, and seven digs), and Tori Budde (16 assists and five digs).
GIRLS GOLF
Salem 194, Teutopolis 226
Teutopolis girls golf fell to Salem 194-226 on Monday.
The Lady Shoes' scores came from Josie Deters (55), Mollie Koester (55), Alaina Helmink (58), and Abigail Wortman (58). The scores that didn't count were Margaret Wente's 66 and Hildi Niemerg's 68.
Teutopolis is now 3-6 this season in matches.
Charleston 177, Effingham 190, Sullivan 222, Pana 240
Effingham finished second in a four-team quad match on Monday.
The Flaming Hearts shot a 190 behind Charleston, who shot 177. They defeated Sullivan, who shot 222, and Pana, who shot 240.
Marah Kirk and Marissa Allie shot 45 each for Effingham, while Coralin Ohnesorge shot 49 and Ella Niebrugge a 51. The scores that didn't count were Anna Hirtzel's 54 and Elena Niebrugge's 61.
BOYS SOCCER
Teutopolis 3, Pana 1
Teutopolis soccer picked up a 3-1 win over Pana on Monday.
Evan Waldhoff had two goals, while Gavin Tegeler netted one, as well.
The Wooden Shoes move to 7-2-1 on the season.
Central 8, St. Anthony 0
St. Anthony soccer dropped its match to Central 8-0 on Tuesday.
There was no other information available.
GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 7, Newton 2
Effingham girls tennis defeated Newton 7-2 on Monday.
In singles play, Jessilyn Hall defeated Lydia Kull 1-6, 6-1, 10-7. Eden Wendling defeated Emily Probst 0-6, 6-3, 10-8. Madison Mapes defeated Jean Lin 6-0, 6-2. Kaitlyn Olmstead defeated Aila Woomer 6-4, 6-4. Izzy Volpi defeated Avery Zumbahlen 6-7, 6-2, 10-3, and Gracie Kroenlein defeated Grace Warfel 6-4, 7-6.
Meanwhile, in doubles action, Kull and Woomer defeated Hall and Probst 6-1, 6-1. Wendling and Kroenlein defeated Lin and Olmstead 3-6, 6-0, 10-2, and Mapes and Volpi defeated Zumbahlen and Warfel 7-5, 6-2.
Teutopolis 9, Casey-Westfield 0
Teutopolis girls tennis defeated Casey-Westfield 9-0 on Monday.
In singles action, Macy Probst defeated Emma Mason 6-3, 7-5. Grace Hoene defeated Emily Sherwood 6-2, 6-0. Isabelle Hemmen defeated Sydney Carr 6-1, 6-4. Lexi Will defeated Addysen McDaniel 6-1, 6-1. Olivia Hemmen defeated Mackenzie Herlinger 6-0, 6-0, and Julian Hemmen defeated Ellie Shull 6-0, 6-2.
Meanwhile, in doubles, Probst and Isabelle Hemmen defeated Sherwood and Mason 7-5, 6-1. Will and Olivia Hemmen defeated Carr and McDaniel 6-1, 6-4, and Kacie Habing and Josie Drees defeated Shull and Herlinger 6-0, 6-1.
FALL BASEBALL
South Central 7, Teutopolis 4
South Central baseball picked up a 7-4 win over Teutopolis on Monday.
The Cougars took the lead in the fifth inning, where they put up a three-spot on the scoreboard.
South Central (8-2) had contributions from Anthony Buonaura (2-for4 with two home runs, two runs, and four RBIs), Ethan Dunn (2-for-2), and Aiden Dodson (1-for-3 with a home run, one run, and two RBIs).
On the mound, Dodson threw two innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs, while fanning three and walking two.
Spencer Johannes then relieved Dodson and threw five innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out five batters and walking two.
Meanwhile, for the Wooden Shoes, Kayden Althoff went 3-for-4, while Derek Konkel went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run, and two RBIs, and DylanPruemer went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Teutopolis falls to 3-7 with the loss.
