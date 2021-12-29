BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont 81, Zeigler-Royalton 33
Altamont defeated Zeigler-Royalton in the Sesser Valier Tournament on Monday.
The Indians won 81-33.
Noah Klimpel led Altamont (8-3) with 18 points. Jack Scott and Mason Robinson had 10 points. Mason Winn had six points. Jared Hammer, Avery Jarhaus, and Dillan Elam had five points. Tyler Robbins, Kienon Eirhart, Will Schultz, and Eric Kollmann had four points, and Logan Cornett, Aden McManaway, and Wyatt Phillips had two points.
Neoga 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
Neoga defeated GCMS in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Monday.
The Indians won 50-34.
Paci McClure led Neoga (9-4) with 20 points, four rebounds, and one assist. Kaden Young had eight points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Kyle Peters had eight points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Luke Romack had eight points, one rebound, one assist, one block, and one steal. Dontye Perry had four points and five rebounds, and Quintin Richards had two points and one rebound.
Monticello 51, Neoga 37
Neoga fell to Monticello in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Monday.
The Indians lost 51-37.
Paci McClure led Neoga (8-4) with 12 points and two rebounds. Kaden Young had eight points and four rebounds. Dontye Perry had six points, three rebounds, one block, and three steals. Quintin Richards had six points and three rebounds. Luke Romack had three points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal, and Kyle Peters had two points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
Okaw Valley 36, Cumberland 31
Cumberland fell to Okaw Valley in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament on Monday.
The Pirates lost 36-31.
Gavin Hendrix led Cumberland (5-6) with 13 points. Trevin Magee had nine points. Jaxon Boldt had five points, and Maddox McElravy and Elijah McElravy had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neoga 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22
Neoga defeated GCMS in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Monday.
The Indians won 52-22.
Haylee Campbell led Neoga (12-2) with 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Sydney Richards had 12 points, six rebounds, six steals, and one block. Trista Moore had 11 points, one rebound, two assists, four steals, and one block. Sydney Hakman had six points. Avery Fearday had five points, four rebounds, one assist, and three steals, and Atalie Osborn had two points.
Neoga 51, Monticello 43
Neoga defeated Monticello in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Monday.
The Indians won 51-43.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (11-2) with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Trista Moore had 13 points and five rebounds. Avery Fearday had eight points and four rebounds. Haylee Campbell had six points and nine rebounds. Allison Worman had four points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block, and Allison Sampson had one point and three rebounds.
Saint Anthony 47, Altamont 39
Saint Anthony defeated Altamont in the Mattoon Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.
The Bulldogs won 47-39.
Lucy Fearday led Saint Anthony (8-7) with 20 points. Riley Guy had 12 points. Grace Karolewicz had five points. Anna Faber and Maddi Kibler had four points, and Abbi Hatton had two points.
Meanwhile, for Altamont (7-7), Grace Nelson had 13 points. Peyton Osteen had nine points. Kylie Osteen and Libby Reardon had five points. Skylie Klein had three points, and Bri Grunloh and Claire Boehm had two points.
Richland County 64, Saint Anthony 58
Saint Anthony fell to Richland County in the Mattoon Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.
The Bulldogs lost 64-58.
Riley Guy led Saint Anthony (7-7) with 23 points. Lucy Fearday had 22 points. Grace Karolewicz had eight points. Abbi Hatton had three points and Stacie Vonderheide had two points.
Galesburg 65, Altamont 56
Altamont fell to Galesburg in the Mattoon Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.
The Lady Indians lost 65-56.
Grace Nelson led Altamont (7-8) with 37 points. Peyton Osteen had eight points. Claire Boehm had seven points, and Bri Grunloh and Kylie Osteen had two points.
