St. Anthony Match Play
St. Anthony finished with six points at the St. Anthony Match Play Monday at Effingham Country Club.
The Bulldogs won two singles matches and four better-ball matches.
In singles matches, Lane Ludwig defeated Anna-Jonesboro’s Aidan McFadden two-and-one and West Frankfort’s Lucas Whittington three-and-two, while Preston Phillips defeated Teutopolis’ Adam Lustig one-up.
Then, in the better-ball format, Joey Trupiano and Coen Pennington defeated Massac County’s Bennett Neely and Carter Quint four-and-two and Benton’s Kash Cantrell and Jeremiah Kay two-and-one, while Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli defeated Paris’ Jaxon Tingley and Marcus Mitchell four-and-three to make up the final points.
Willenborg and Martelli also played Benton’s Cy Norman and Nick Melvin in their first match, with the contest going down to the 12th and final hole of the better-ball format.
Norman ended up birding the hole after sticking his shot nearly three feet away from the cup.
Benton ended up winning the event after securing seven points.
As for the Wooden Shoes, they finished with 1 1/2 points.
Ethan Thoele and Richland County’s Ayden Nealis finished all-square in their match before Thoele defeated Paris’ Parker Underwood one-up.
Meanwhile, Hayden Jansen and Gabe Schlink fell to West Frankfort’s Jack Hogg and Drew Smith one-up and Massac County’s John Stephenson and Gabe Rottmann four-and-two, and Brody Thoele and Kole Ohnesorge fell to Benton’s Kash Cantrell and Jeremiah Kay four-and-three and Massac County’s Bennett Neely and Carter Quint three-and-two in the better-ball format, while Adam Lustig fell to Anna-Jonesboro’s Taj Hodges four-and-three in singles competition.
Apollo Conference Boys Golf Tournament
Effingham finished third at the Apollo Conference Boys Golf Tournament Monday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 338. Mahomet-Seymour won the event with a 321, and Mattoon was second with a 323.
David Splechter shot a final round of 79 for Effingham. Colby Haynes shot an 85. Brody Boehm shot an 86, and Cannon Bockhorn shot an 88.
The two scores that didn’t count toward the team total were Rayden Schneider’s 97 and Evan Pryor’s 97.
Altamont at Arcola
Altamont came in second in a triangular match against Arcola and Sullivan Monday at Kaskaskia Country Club.
Zeke Rippetoe fired a final round of 39 for the Indians. Avery Jarhaus shot a 42, and Tyler Ruffner and Daniel McCammon shot 47s.
The two scores that didn’t count were Gavin Flack’s 49 and Alex Walker’s 61.
North Clay at Fairfield
North Clay competed at Fairfield Public Golf Course Monday.
Riley Poe shot a final round 41. Jacob Arnold shot a 48, and Kennedy Jones shot a 61.
St. Anthony Girls Golf Invitational
St. Anthony finished second and Teutopolis third at the St. Anthony Girls Golf Invitational on Monday at ForeWay Golf Course.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 171, while the Lady Shoes fired a team score of 199.
Addie Krouse shot a final round of 35 for St. Anthony. Madison Brummer shot a 42. Sydney Kibler shot a 46, and Mia Schwing shot a 48.
Abigail Wortman fired a 47 for Teutopolis. Brileigh Bloemer and Alaina Helmink shot rounds of 49, and Halle Bushue shot a 54.
The two scores that didn’t count were Mollie Koester’s 59 and Josie Deters’ 61.
Apollo Conference Girls Golf Tournament
Effingham finished third at the Apollo Conference Girls Golf Tournament Monday at Charleston Country Club.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 378. Mattoon won the event with a 365, and Mahomet-Seymour was second with a 366.
Elena Niebrugge was the low individual for Effingham, carding a final round 92. Marah Kirk fired a 94. Ella Tuman fired a 95. Ella Niebrugge and Marissa Allie shot 97s, and Anna Hirtzel shot a final round of 101.
Elena Niebrugge placed seventh among individuals to earn a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Team. Mahomet-Seymour’s Ainsley Winters was the low individual for the tournament, finishing with a final round of 77.
Effingham 9, Salem 0
Effingham defeated Salem, 9-0, Monday.
In singles matches, Ella Seaman defeated Savanna Davis (8-3). Kaitlyn Parker defeated Aressa Eisenhauer (8-1). Charly Kreke defeated Gracy Alli (8-6). Kristen Armstrong defeated Molly Walker (8-3). Makenna Duckwitz def. Avery Robinson (8-4) and Gabriella McCubbin defeated Marley Donoho (8-3).
In doubles matches, Seaman and Parker defeated Eisenhauer and Davis (8-3). Duckwitz and Armstrong defeated Walker and Robinson (8-6), and Kreke and McCubbin defeated Madison Frreiboth and Shayla Prosise (8-6).
Teutopolis 5, Mattoon 4
Teutopolis defeated Mattoon, 5-4, Monday.
In singles matches, Olivia Hemmen fell to Lily Gregory (5-4). Julian Hemmen defeated Avery Boyer (7-5, 6-2). Kacie Habing fell to Regan Shumway (6-3, 6-3). Josie Drees defeated Lanie Butler (6-1, 6-3). Anna Probst defeated Gracie Willingham (6-1, 6-3), and Jada Buehnerkemper defeated Avery Gill (6-2, 6-1).
In doubles matches, Drees and Lauren Heuerman fell to Gregory and Boyer (3-6, 6-4, 10-8). Kelsey Niemerg and Ella Wermert fell to Shumway and Butler (6-3, 7-5), and Julian Hemmen and Habing defeated Willingham and Kam Lathrop (6-3, 6-0).
Teutopolis 2, Greenville 0
Teutopolis defeated Greenville in straight sets Monday.
The Lady Shoes (8-11) won the first set 25-18 and the second 26-24.
Sara Niemerg had one kill and 20 digs for Teutopolis. Taylor Bueker had two kills. TaNeal Einhorn had three kills, one block, and one dig. Molly Pals had one kill, two aces, and one dig. Emily Konkel had 12 kills, one ace, two blocks, and seven digs. Katie Kremer had 10 kills and five digs. RyLee Dittamore had one kill. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill, five digs, and eight assists. Summer Wall had three aces and two digs. Sydnee Huber had one block, three digs, and one assist. Emma Deters had two aces and six digs. Sara Swingler had one ace, seven digs, and 16 assists, and Danielle Probst had one ace, one dig, and one assist.
“It was a good night for Katie Kremer and Emily Konkel hitting,” said Lady Shoes’ head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. “We got good, aggressive swings and the sets necessary for those to take place. After Thursday night’s match, we spent time working on a couple of things, and at least against Greenville, we were successful. I always appreciate the hustle these guys put in every practice, every match.”
South Central 2, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 1
South Central defeated Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg in three sets Monday.
The Lady Cougars (12-5) lost the first set 21-25, won the second 25-23, and won the third 25-18.
Sierra Arnold had four assists, nine digs, and four aces for South Central. Olivia Brauer had four kills, 17 assists, nine digs, one block, and one ace. Brooklyn Garrett had 13 kills and 13 digs. Sidney Shumate had one kill, 10 assists, and seven digs. Chloe Smith had one kill. Emma Chambers had three kills and one dig. Brooke Cowger had seven kills, three digs, and three blocks. Rayna Hall had one dig, and Emma Jenne had six kills, three digs, and three blocks.
As for the Hatchets (7-5, 3-1 National Trail Conference), Ella Kinkelaar had two kills, 24 assists, and 14 digs. Gabby Vonderheide had one ace, seven kills, one assist, 17 digs, and one block. Halle Moomaw had four aces, nine kills, one assist, three digs, and one block. Kinley Quast had one ace, two assists, and 23 digs. Samantha Hayes had one ace, four kills, one assist, and five digs. Kaylynn Carey had three kills, one assist, and one block. Ainslie Eident had one ace and six digs. Ellie Wittenberg had one assist and one dig. Maddie Rincker had two assists. Alaira Friese had one dig, and Anna Albert had one dig.
St. Elmo Brownstown 2, Casey-Westfield 1
St. Elmo Brownstown defeated Casey-Westfield in three sets Monday.
The Eagles (9-6) won the first set 25-22, lost the second 23-25, and won the third 25-22.
Morgan Hall finished with 12 kills, one ace, one block, 17 digs, and one assist for SEB. Laney Baldrige had 10 kills, one block, and 10 digs. Lydia Smith had four kills, six digs, and one assist. Avery Myers had three kills, two aces, one block, and one assist. Peyton Garrard had two kills, one ace, six digs, and 24 assists. Shelby Sasse had one kill, one ace, and seven digs. Jayna Ireland had one kill, four blocks, and one dig. Kinley Carson had one ace, five digs, and one assist, and Anna Stine had one ace and one dig.
Central A&M 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City fell to Central A&M in three sets Monday.
The Bobcats (7-11) lost the first set 17-25, won the second 25-19 and lost the third 12-25.
Gracie Heckert had one kill, two aces, and nine digs for CHBC. Madison Wojcik had two aces, eight assists, one block, and two digs. Marissa Summers had one ace, one assist, and seven digs. Karlee Smith had seven kills, two aces, one block, and two digs. Kaycie Stefanski had one kill, one ace, one block, and three digs. Birgen Schlanser had five digs. Kyleigh Wallace had one kill, two aces, and three blocks, and Zia Taylor had one dig.
Cumberland 2, Neoga 1
Cumberland defeated Neoga in three sets Monday.
The Lady Pirates (10-8-1) won the first set 25-18, lost the second 19-25, and won the third 25-21.
Megan Yaw had four assists and four digs for Cumberland. McKenzie Matteson had four kills and two digs. Emi Stierwalt had 15 assists, one kill, one block, one ace, and 11 digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had three kills and three blocks. Kendyn Syfert had nine kills, one block, one ace, and four digs. Chaney Thornton had two assists and 12 digs. Ashton Coleman had five kills and one block, and Jadalyn Sowers had two kills, one block, five aces, and 10 digs.
As for the Indians, Andrea Burcham had one kill, one block, 11 assists, one dig, and four aces. Natalie O’Dell had three kills, two blocks, 15 assists, two digs, and three aces. Haylee Campbell had seven kills and three blocks. Allison Worman had four kills, three blocks, and two digs. Sydney Richards had 12 kills, seven digs, and three aces. Klowee Conder had one block and 11 digs. Brynn Richards had one block, and Sydney Hakman had six digs.
St. Anthony 4, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 2
St. Anthony defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 4-2, Monday.
The Bulldogs (18-2) scored two runs in the first, one in the second, and one in the fourth.
Will Fearday hit two doubles and had one RBI for St. Anthony. Beau Adams hit two singles and had one RBI. Eli Levitt hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Will Hoene hit two singles. Connor Roepke hit one double and had one RBI, and Brock Jansen hit one single.
Sam Link, Nick Ruholl, and Levitt pitched for St. Anthony. Link threw three innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs, and one walk; Ruholl threw two innings and allowed two hits, and Levitt threw two innings and had three strikeouts.
Teutopolis 20, Odin 4
Teutopolis defeated Odin, 20-4, Monday.
The Wooden Shoes (10-5) scored one run in the first, three in the second, seven in the third, seven in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Caleb Siemer hit three singles and had three RBIs for Teutopolis. Brett Kreke hit three singles. Ben Goeckner hit two singles and had one RBI. Conner Siemer hit two singles. Austin Bloemer hit one single and one double and had three RBIs. Logan Roepke hit one single and had one RBI. Tyler Pruemer hit one single and had two RBIs. Garrett Gaddis hit one double and had two RBIs. Conner Hoelscher hit one single and had one RBI. Bennet Thompson hit one single, and Alex Kremer had one RBI.
Caleb Bloemer, Austin Bloemer, Hoelscher, and Zac Niebrugge pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Caleb did not record an out and gave up three earned runs and four walks. Austin threw two innings and allowed two hits with one strikeout. Hoelscher threw two innings and allowed one hit with one strikeout, and Niebrugge threw one inning and allowed one hit and two walks.
Dieterich 8, Webber 0
Dieterich defeated Webber, 8-0, Monday.
The Movin’ Maroons (9-6) scored two runs in the first, two in the fourth, and four in the fifth.
Pete Britton hit two doubles and one triple and had two RBIs for Dieterich. Garrett Niebrugge hit one double and had one RBI. Noah Dill hit one single and had two RBIs. Andrew Hall hit one single. Lucas Westendorf hit one single and had one RBI. Dane Curry hit one single, and Jaxon Funneman had one RBI.
Westendorf pitched for the Movin’ Maroons. He threw seven innings and allowed two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 3, Brownstown St. Elmo 3
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City and Brownstown St. Elmo played to a 3-3 tie before the game got suspended due to darkness in the first round of the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament Monday.
Both teams will resume play Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Nowitzke hit two singles for the Bobcats. Radloff, Lorton, and Jones hit one single, and Doty had one RBI.
Evans pitched for CHBC. He threw 8 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.
North Clay 10, Woodlawn 0
North Clay defeated Woodlawn, 10-0, Monday.
The Cardinals (11-9-1) scored two runs in the first, seven in the third, and one in the fifth.
Ayden Jones hit one single and one double and had one RBI for North Clay. Alex Boose hit two singles and had one RBI. Jesse Weidner hit two singles. Logan Fleener hit one single and had two RBIs. Carder Walden hit one single and had one RBI. Daniel Warren hit one single. Cody Zimdars had one RBI, and Cayden Craig had one RBI.
Ian Jones and Trenton Ingram pitched for the Cardinals. Jones threw four innings and allowed one hit with one strikeout; Ingram threw one inning and allowed one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Effingham 2, Teutopolis 2
Effingham and Teutopolis played to a 2-2 draw Monday.
Maicol Sefton scored two goals for the Flaming Hearts. Menphis Leasher had one assist. Xander Marler had seven saves, and Roy Arellano had two saves.
As for the Wooden Shoes (11-0-2), Josh Habing scored one goal, and Ethan Thoele scored one. Thoele and Joey Niebrugge finished with assists on both goals.
