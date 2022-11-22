Dieterich 59, Vandalia 47
Dieterich defeated Vandalia on Monday in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament.
The Movin’ Maroons (1-0) won 59-47.
Lucas Westendorf had 17 points for Dieterich. Kolton Kidd had 15. Caleb Gephart had 10. Cole Will had five, and Jaxon Funneman, Tanner Will, and John Holste had four.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 72, Mt. Olive 38
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Mt. Olive on Monday in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament.
The Eagles (1-0) won 72-38.
Jarrett Pasley had 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting with three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two turnovers. Wyatt Stine had 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one turnover. Caleb Campbell had 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting with four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one turnover. Cade Schaub had 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block, and two turnovers. Adam Atwood had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting with five rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and two turnovers. Collin Maxey had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Lowell Wilhour had four points on 2-of-2 shooting with one assist, two steals, and one turnover. Josiah Maxey did not record a point but had one rebound, three assists, and two steals, and Brody Mason did not record a point but had two turnovers.
Effingham 39, Newton 23
Effingham defeated Newton on Monday in the Newton Bob Kerans Tournament.
The Flaming Hearts (2-0) won 39-23.
Ella Niebrugge had 10 points. Madison Mapes had nine. Bria Beals had eight. Saige Althoff had six. Marissa Allie had four, and Sidney Donaldson had two.
As for the Lady Eagles (0-3), Lilly Kessler had 10. Camryn Martin had five. Elley Bennett and Alexis Hetzer had three, and Emma Nadler had two.
Altamont 50, Flora 46
Altamont defeated Flora on Monday in the Newton Bob Kerans Tournament.
The Lady Indians (3-0) won 50-46.
Grace Nelson had 34 points for Altamont. Claire Boehm had eight. Peyton Osteen had six, and Kylie Osteen had two.
Neoga 66, Marshall 50
Neoga defeated Marshall on Monday in a non-conference matchup at Marshall High School. The Indians (2-0) won 66-50.
Brynn Richards finished with seven points for Neoga. Allison Worman had 10. Allison Sampson had 14. Gracie Eaton had 10. Sydney Hakman had two. Sydney Richards had 15, and Haylee Campbell had eight.
South Central 61, Ramsey 30
South Central defeated Ramsey on Monday in a non-conference matchup at Ramsey High School.
The Lady Cougars (2-2) won 61-30.
Taegan Webster finished with 19 points for South Central. Brooklyn Garrett had 17. Jaylyn Michel had 10. Brooke Cowger had eight, and Kaitlyn Swift had six.
