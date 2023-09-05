ALTAMONT — The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes soccer team defeated Altamont on Monday at Altamont Junior High.
The Wooden Shoes (4-1) won 3-1 over the Indians (4-2).
Josh Habing, Gavin Tegeler and Ethan Thoele scored goals for Teutopolis. Gavin Runde and Tegeler had assists.
Jack Lowry scored for Altamont.
BASEBALL Teutopolis 6, Neoga 2
Teutopolis defeated Neoga on Monday, 6-2.
Mick Niebrugge went 3-for-4 with one double and two RBI. Davin Worman went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Brett Kreke went 1-for-2 with one double and one walk. Devin Kreke went 1-for-2 with one run and one walk. Zac Niebrugge went 1-for-2 with one double, two runs, one RBI and one walk. Garrett Gaddis had one walk. Alex Kremer scored one run and had one walk and Carter Hoene scored one run.
Gavin Addis and Austin Borries pitched for the Wooden Shoes (6-2). Addis allowed two hits, one run and two walks to nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Borries allowed two hits, one run and four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
For the Indians (3-3), Matt Propst went 2-for-3 with one home run, one run and one RBI. Keaton Lacy went 1-for-2 with one triple and one walk. Landon Titus went 1-for-3. Colin Blazich had one walk and Brett Matusas scored one run.
Josiah Gentry, Riley Durdel, Kanen White and Cayden Hakman pitched for Neoga. Gentry allowed two hits, one run and one walk to one strikeout over two innings. Durdel allowed two hits, one run and one walk over two innings. White allowed two hits, three runs and two walks to one strikeout over 1 1/3 innings and Hakman allowed two hits, one run and one walk to one strikeout over 2/3 innings.
