GIRLS GOLF
Sullivan 193, Teutopolis 208
Teutopolis fell to Sullivan, 193-208, Monday.
Abigail Wortman shot a 51. Alaina Helmink and Halle Bushue shot 52s. Brileigh Bloemer shot a 53. Mollie Koester and Margaret Wente shot 59s. Josie Deters shot a 64, and Madi Deters shot a 72.
BOYS GOLF
Teutopolis 170, Sullivan 191
Teutopolis defeated Sullivan, 170-191, Monday.
Ethan Thoele shot a 40 for the Wooden Shoes. Adam Lustig shot a 41. Kole Ohnesorge shot a 44. Gabe Schlink and Brody Thoele shot 45s. Hayden Jansen and Kayden Zerrusen shot 46s. Davin Worman and Noah Koester shot 49s, and Landyn Thoele shot a 53.
Altamont 191, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 197
Altamont defeated Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 191-197, Thursday.
Avery Jarhaus shot a 40. Gavin Flack shot a 49. Zeke Rippetoe and Daniel McCammon shot 51s. Tyler Ruffner shot a 52, and Alex Walker shot a 56.
As for the Hatchets, Rylan Rincker shot a 45. Clayton Carey shot a 48. Nathaniel Gray shot a 51. Brody Hendrickson and Briar Smith shot 53s, and Thomas Davis shot a 68.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Sophia Pearcy shot a 56 and Gabby Weishaar shot a 73 for Altamont, and Bailey Owens shot a 52 for WSS.
VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland 2, Dieterich 0
Cumberland defeated Dieterich in straight sets Monday.
The Pirates (12-9-1) won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-17.
Kennedy Stults had five kills and three digs for Cumberland. McKenzie Matteson had two kills. Suzy Fritts had one ace. Emi Stierwalt had 18 assists, two aces, and one dig. Katelyn Shoemaker had three kills and two blocks. Kendyn Syfert had one assist, eight kills, one ace, and seven digs. Chaney Thornton had three digs. Ashton Coleman had four kills and one block, and Jadalyn Sowers had four digs.
Neoga 2, Central A&M 1
Neoga defeated Central A&M in three sets Monday.
The Indians lost the first set 16-25, won the second 25-17 and won the third 29-27.
Sydney Richards had 21 digs, two aces, nine kills, and three blocks for Neoga. Natalie O'Dell had 10 digs, five aces, three kills, two blocks, and eight assists. Haylee Campbell finished with two digs, three kills, and four blocks. Klowee Conder finished with 11 digs, two aces, and three kills. Andrea Burcham finished with six digs, one ace, two kills, two blocks, and 13 assists. Allison Worman finished with two digs, two kills, and three blocks, and Sydney Hakman finished with 10 digs and one ace.
South Central 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
South Central defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher in straight sets Monday.
The Lady Cougars (14-5) won the first set 25-11 and the second 25-15.
Sierra Arnold had six digs and two aces for South Central. Olivia Brauer had two kills, nine assists, seven digs, one block, and two aces. Brooklyn Garrett had three kills, five digs, and one ace. Sidney Shumate had six assists, six digs, and two aces. Chloe Smith had one assist. Emma Chambers had three kills and two digs. Brooke Cowger had 10 kills and two digs, and Emma Jenne had three kills, one dig, and two blocks.
As for the Bobcats (8-13), Gracie Heckert had seven digs. Madison Wojcik had two assists and four digs. Marissa Summers had two kills, two assists, and one dig. Karlee Smith had one kill, one assist, four blocks, and three digs. Kaycie Stefanski had one kill, one ace, and five digs. Birgen Schlanser had nine digs. Kyleigh Wallace had three kills, one block, and three digs, and Carmen Olesen had one dig.
FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 10, Odin 0
St. Anthony defeated Odin, 10-0, Monday.
The Bulldogs (20-3) scored two runs in the first, three in the second, three in the third, and two in the fifth.
Beau Adams hit one triple for St. Anthony. Aiden Lauritzen hit one single and had one RBI. Sam Link hit one single. Will Hoene hit one triple and had three RBIs. Henry Brent hit one single. Brock Jansen hit one single. Max Koenig hit one single. Eli Levitt had one RBI, and Joseph Tegeler had one RBI.
Nick Ruholl and Link pitched for the Bulldogs. Ruholl threw three innings and had three strikeouts, and Link threw two innings and had two strikeouts.
Dieterich 5, Teutopolis 4
Dieterich defeated Teutopolis, 5-4, Monday.
The Movin' Maroons scored one run in the first, one in the second, and three in the fourth.
Pete Britton hit one single and had two RBIs for Dieterich (10-7). Garrett Niebrugge hit one single and had one RBI. Noah Dill hit one single. Sam Hardiek hit one single and had one RBI, and Mason Lidy hit one single and had one RBI.
Niebrugge and Britton pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Niebrugge threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, four earned runs, and four walks with seven strikeouts; Britton threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.
As for the Wooden Shoes (13-9), Mitch Koester hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Logan Roepke hit one double. Caleb Siemer hit one single. Ben Goeckner hit one single. Conner Siemer hit one single. Caleb Bloemer hit one single, and Brett Kreke hit one single.
Caleb Siemer pitched for Teutopolis. He threw six innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and two walks with three strikeouts.
Neoga 16, Woodlawn 3
Neoga defeated Woodlawn, 16-3, Monday at Kaskaskia College.
The Indians (6-11) scored one run in the first, nine in the third, and six in the fifth.
Malachi Staszak hit two singles and had two RBIs for Neoga. Brady Reynolds hit one double and one triple. Ryan Koester hit two singles and had three RBIs. Landon Titus hit one single. Trey Sheehan hit one single and had one RBI. Bryar Hennesay hit one double and had two RBIs. Josiah Gentry hit one triple and had one RBI. Riley Durdel hit one single and had one RBI. Keaton Lacy hit one single and had one RBI. Colin Blazich had one RBI. Micah Staszak had one RBI. Ethan O'Dell had one RBI, and Matt Propst had one RBI.
Hennesay, James Ballinger, Gentry, Durdel, and Malachi Staszak pitched for the Indians. Hennesay threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts; Ballinger threw one inning and allowed one hit and two walks with three strikeouts; Gentry threw one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout; Durdel threw one inning, and Staszak threw one inning and had two strikeouts.
Cisne 8, Brownstown St. Elmo 5
Brownstown St. Elmo fell to Cisne, 8-5, Monday.
The Bombers scored one run in the first, one in the fourth, and three in the seventh.
Adam Atwood had one hit for BSE (10-9). Jarrett Pasley had one hit. Kyle Behl had one hit and one RBI. Wyatt Stine had one hit. Lane Stine had two hits, and Josiah Maxey had one hit and one RBI.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mt. Zion 5, Effingham 4
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 5-4, Monday on Senior Night.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes defeated Allison Bradford (6-2, 6-2). Aila Woomer fell to Audrey Bradford (7-5, 2-6, 14-16). Izzy Volpi defeated Madison Koester (6-3, 6-1). Gracie Kroenlein fell to Kayla Schnippel (7-5, 3-6, 10-12). Ella Seaman fell to Angelina Henderson (1-6, 6-4, 6-10), and Kaitlyn Parker fell to Peyton Schroeder (1-6, 6-4, 6-10).
In doubles matches, Woomer and Volpi defeated Allison and Audrey Bradford (6-3, 6-3). Kroenlein and Mapes fell to Koester and Schnippel (5-7, 5-7), and Seaman and Parker won (1-6, 6-1, 10-2).
St. Anthony 6, Greenville 3
St. Anthony defeated Greenville, 6-3, Monday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Evie Johnson (6-1, 6-2). Liv Hoene fell to Paige Mathias (1-6, 2-6). Laura Schmidt defeated Ellie Schaufelberger (6-1, 6-3). Ellie Link fell to Katelyn Ridens (3-6, 1-6). Mia Kinkelaar defeated Cora Miller (6-1, 6-2), and Madelyn Brown defeated Ana Palen (6-4, 6-4).
In doubles matches, Link and Kinkelaar fell to Schaufelberger and Ridens (6-3, 2-6). Kowalke and Hoene defeated Johnson and Mathias (6-3, 6-1), and Schmidt and Brown defeated Miller and Palen (6-0, 6-3).
Robinson 8, Newton 1
Newton fell to Robinson, 8-1, Monday.
In singles matches, Jailyn Hall defeated Hannah Hevron (10-7). Paige Klingler fell to Sydney Harmon (5-10). Avery Zumbahlen fell to Lindsey Hevron (10-11 (3)). Grace Warfel fell to Anna Hargrave (5-10). Jean Lin fell to Lauren Staller (3-10), and Charlotte Schackmann fell to Annie List (6-10).
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin fell to List and Staller (5-10). Warfel and Zumbahlen fell to Grace Gower and Harmon (9-11), and Klingler and Hall fell to Hargrave and Hevron (4-10).
SOCCER
Teutopolis 8, Robinson 2
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 8-2, Monday.
Josh Habing scored three goals for the Wooden Shoes (13-0-2). Ethan Thoele scored two, and Gavin Tegeler, Cooper Tegeler, and Tyler Petersen scored one. Petersen, Ryder Vahling, Thoele, and Evan Waldhoff assisted on goals.
