Teutopolis 6, South Central 0
Teutopolis defeated South Central, 6-0, Monday.
The Wooden Shoes scored four runs in the third and two in the fifth.
Mitch Koester hit two singles and one double for Teutopolis (7-4). Devin Kreke hit two doubles and had two RBIs. Logan Roepke hit one double, and Caleb Siemer hit one single.
Siemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw seven innings and allowed five hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
As for the Cougars (9-2), Andrew Magnus hit two singles. Anthony Buonaura hit one single. Ethan Watwood hit one single, and Colton Smith hit one single.
Jon Bursott and Chase Thompson pitched for South Central. Bursott threw three innings and allowed five hits and three walks with two strikeouts; Thompson threw three innings and allowed two hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Effingham 9, Newton 0
Effingham defeated Newton, 9-0, Monday.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes defeated Charlotte Schackmann (6-1, 6-1). Aila Woomer defeated Jean Lin (7-6, 6-2). Izzy Volpi defeated Grace Warfel (6-1, 6-2). Gracie Kroenlein defeated Avery Zumbahlen (6-3, 6-1). Ella Seaman defeated Paige Klingler (6-7, 6-4, 7-6), and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Jailyn Hall (6-2, 6-2).
In doubles matches, Volpi and Woomer defeated Schackmann and Lin (6-1, 6-3). Mapes and Kroenlein defeated Warfel and Zumbahlen (6-0, 6-2), and Seaman and Parker defeated Klingler and Hall (6-0, 7-6).
St. Anthony 158, Robinson 198
St. Anthony defeated Robinson, 158-198, Monday.
Michael Martelli shot 38 for St. Anthony, while Jonathan Willenborg, Lane Ludwig, and Joey Trupiano shot 40.
The two scores that didn’t count were Preston Phillips’ 41 and Dakota Flaig’s 41.
Teutopolis at Casey-Westfield w/ Altamont, Newton
Teutopolis defeated Altamont, Newton, and Casey-Westfield Monday.
The Wooden Shoes finished with a team score of 183. Altamont was second with a team score of 192, and Newton was third with a team score of 194.
Ethan Thoele fired a final round of 43 for Teutopolis. Adam Lustig shot a 45. Kole Ohnesorge shot a 46, and Brody Thoele and Colin Habing shot a 49.
The one score that didn’t count was Davin Worman’s 52.
As for the Indians, Avery Jarhaus finished with a final round of 36. Zeke Rippetoe and Gavin Flach shot 49s, and Tyler Ruffner shot a 58.
The scores that didn’t count were Kolton Hardiek’s 64 and Justin Kollmann’s 65.
Lastly, for the Eagles, Gunner James shot a final round of 41. Grant Fulton shot a 48. Michael Kennedy shot a 52, and Ethan Johnson shot a 53.
As for the girls, Sophia Pearcy shot a 60 for Altamont, while Gabby Weishaar shot a 69.
Effingham at Charleston
Effingham defeated Charleston and Sullivan Monday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 201. Charleston shot a 208, and Sullivan shot a 217.
Marah Kirk finished with a final round of 46. Elena Niebrugge shot a 50. Ella Niebrugge shot a 52, and Ella Tuman shot a 53.
The scores that didn’t count were Marissa Allie’s 56 and Anna Hirtzel’s 57.
Two other scores that didn’t count were Makenna Mayhood’s 53 and Natalie Armstrong’s 58.
VOLLEYBALLSouth Central 2, Altamont 0South Central defeated Altamont in straight sets Monday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-9 and the second set 25-18.
Sierra Arnold had two aces and 18 digs for South Central (8-4). Olivia Brauer had three kills, six assists, two aces, eight digs, and three blocks. Brooklyn Garrett had five kills, one assist, and 21 digs. Sidney Shumate had one kill, five assists, one ace, and seven digs. Chloe Smith had one assist. Emma Chambers had two kills. Brooke Cowger had three kills, four digs, and three blocks. Rayna Hall had one ace and one dig. Emma Jenne had one kill and one block, and Emma Runge had 11 digs.
As for the Lady Indians, Lanie Tedrick had three attacks, one block, and two digs. Maddie Splechter had four attacks and eight digs. Alyvia Wills had five digs. Kadence Wolff had four digs. Briana Hassebrock had two attacks, one block, and six digs. Peyton Osteen had two attacks, eight assists, and five digs. Della Berg had one dig. Brianna Grunloh had six digs. Grace Lemke had two attacks, one block and one dig, and Kylie Osteen had one attack and one dig.
Meridian 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0Cowden-Herrick Beecher City fell to Meridian in straight sets Monday.
The Bobcats lost the first set 19-25 and the second 18-25.
Gracie Heckert finished with one kill, one ace, and nine digs for CHBC (6-5). Madison Wojcik finished with one kill, one ace, five assists, and seven digs. Marissa Summers finished with one kill, two assists, and one dig. Karlee Smith finished with four kills and two digs. Kaycie Stefanski finished with one ace and 13 digs. Birgen Schlanser finished with 10 digs, and Kyleigh Wallace finished with three kills, one assist, one block, and one dig.
St. Elmo Brownstown 2, Ramsey 0St. Elmo Brownstown defeated Ramsey in straight sets Monday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-18.
Morgan Hall finished with seven kills, one block, eight digs, and two assists for SEB (7-5). Laney Baldrige finished with five kills, one ace, one block, six digs, and one assist. Avery Myers finished with five kills, one ace, and one assist. Peyton Garrard finished with two kills, four aces, five digs, and 17 assists. Shelby Sasse finished with two kills, one ace, and 10 digs. Jayna Ireland finished with one kill and two blocks. Kinley Carson finished with one ace, two digs, and one assist, and Lydia Smith finished with three digs.
SOCCERTeutopolis 16, Pana 0Teutopolis defeated Pana, 16-0, Monday.
Ethan Thoele scored three goals for the Wooden Shoes (9-0-1). Nolan Runde scored two goals. Hjalte Madsen scored two goals. Ryder Vahling scored two goals, and Evan Waldhoff, Martin Habing, Gavin Buening, Cooper Tegeler, Myles Stortzum, Gavin Runde, and Tyler Peterson scored one. Josh Habing finished with two assists, while Waldhoff, Peterson, Madsen, and Vahling had one.
