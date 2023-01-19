GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 73, Madison 6
Effingham defeated Madison on Monday in the Vandalia Invitational Tournament.
Bria Beals led the Flaming Hearts (15-6) with 11 points. Alyssa Martin had 10. Madison Mapes and Saige Althoff had nine. Averie Wolfe and Sidney Donaldson had six. Taylor Greene had five. Marissa Allie and Olivia Moser had four. Lily Wise had three, and Ella Niebrugge, Rylea Hodge, Riley Cunningham, and Abby Cunningham had two.
|Effingham
|26
|21
|20
|6
|73
|Madison
|0
|3
|3
|0
|6
E - Mapes 9, Wolfe 6, Niebrugge 2, Althoff 9, Beals 11, Allie 4, Donaldson 6, Wise 3, Hodge 2, Greene 5, R. Cunningham 2, A. Cunningham 2, Moser 4, Martin 10. FG 32, FT 5-8, F 1. (3-pointers: Greene 1, Wise 1, Beals 1, Mapes 1).
Alton 58, Teutopolis 56
Teutopolis battled but fell to Class 4A Alton on Monday in the Highland Tournament.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting with ten rebounds and one assist for the Lady Shoes (19-3) in their 58-56 loss. Emily Konkel had 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting with three rebounds. Courtney Gibson had eight points on 3-of-7 shooting with four rebounds and one steal. Summer Wall had eight points on 2-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and one assist, and Chloe Probst had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds.
|Teutopolis (19-3)
|18
|14
|12
|12
|56
|Alton
|11
|12
|12
|23
|58
T - Gibson 8, Probst 2, Konkel 12, Niebrugge 26, Wall 8. FG 18, FT 14-20, F 14. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 4, Gibson 2); A - Proctor 8, Lacey 9, Blakeny 20, Lewis 10, Norman 4, Powers 5. FG 22, FT 9-18, F 12. (3-pointers: Lewis 2, Blakeny 1).
Newton 43, Casey-Westfield 23
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield on Monday in the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
Karasyn Martin led the Lady Eagles (10-11) with eight points and five steals. Lilly Kessler had seven points and eight rebounds. Camryn Martin had six points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Addy O'Dell had five points and three rebounds. Macy Barthelemy had five points. Emma Nadler had four points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Peyton Willenborg had four points. Elley Bennett had two points and four assists, and Izzy Meinhart had two points.
Cumberland 33, Arcola 30
Cumberland defeated Arcola on Monday in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament.
Abbie Becker led the Lady Pirates (11-8) with 16 points, while Katelyn Shoemaker had 12, Paige Dittamore had three, and Jade Carr had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.