Teutopolis 4, Altamont 3
Teutopolis defeated Altamont, 4-3, in T-Town.
Bennet Thompson had one hit and three RBIs. Evan Waldhoff had one hit and one RBi and Garrett Gaddis and Ben Goeckner each had one hit for the Wooden Shoes.
Waldhoff and Goeckner pitched for T-Town. Waldhoff threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, three runs and four walks with one strikeout; Goeckner threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits with three strikeouts.
As for the Indians, Mason Robinson had three hits. Dillan Elam had one hit and two RBIs. Kaidyn Miller had one hit and one RBI and Keinon Eirhart, Wyatt Phillips and Logan Cornett each had one hit.
Jared Hammer, Kaden Davis and Nathan Stuemke pitched for Altamont. Hammer threw six innings and allowed three hits, one run and six walks with six strikeouts; Davis threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed two runs and two walks and Stuemke threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, one run and two walks with three strikeouts.
Newton 5, Albion (Edwards County) 1
Newton defeated Albion (Edwards County), 5-1, in Albion.
Gage Reynolds had three hits and four RBIs. Dylan Ferguson and Owen Mahaffey each had two hits. Dylan Gier had one hit and one RBI and Carder Reich, Isaac Flowers and Payton Harris each had one hit for the Eagles.
Gier and Jacob McClure pitched for Newton. Gier threw six innings and allowed one unearned run and five walks with 11 strikeouts; McClure threw one inning and allowed three walks with one strikeout.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 10, Mulberry Grove 3
Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Mulberry Grove, 10-3, at GCS Stadium in Sauget, Illinois.
Kyle Behl had two hits and two RBIs. Cade Schaub had two hits. Wyatt Forbes hit an inside-the-park home run and had four RBIs. Jarrett Pasley hit a triple. Caleb Campbell had one hit and two RBIs. Lane Stine, Josiah Maxey and Adam Atwood each had one hit and Wyatt Stine had one RBI for the Bombers (12-9).
Effingham 8, Charleston 1
Effingham defeated Charleston, 8-1, at Effingham High School Tennis Courts.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Brandon Jones (6-2, 6-1). Blayne Pals defeated Judah Bryant (7-5, 6-3). Evan Pryor defeated Austin Fahrenbacher (6-2, 6-2). Preston Siner defeated Kyle Ross (6-0, 6-2). Ross Schaefer defeated Parker Pounds (6-2, 6-0) and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Azie Brazzell (6-2, 6-3).
In doubles matches, Pals and Pryor fell to Jones and Bryant (6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-10). Schaefer and Bockhorn defeated Fahrenbacher and Pounds (6-1, 6-1) and Siner and Blake Hagler defeated Ross and Brazzell (6-0, 6-2).
Teutopolis 7, Newton 2
Teutopolis defeated Newton, 7-2, in T-Town.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert beat Ben Street (6-2, 6-3). Isaac Street beat Colin Habing (7-6 (3), 6-3). Joao Sandoval beat Oliver Lee (6-4, 3-6, 11-9). Carter Davidson beat Isaac Kocher (6-1, 6-2). Noah Thompson beat Alex Bigard (6-3, 6-4) and Myles Stortzum beat Brennan Bigard (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Habing beat Ben and Isaac Street (7-6 (2), 6-3). Lee and Thompson beat Kocher and Sandoval (5-7, 6-2, 10-6) and Davidson and Stortzum beat Alex Bigard and Wesley Britton (6-4, 6-1).
Newton 11, Albion (Edwards County) 1
Newton defeated Albion (Edwards County), 11-1, in Albion.
Kayla Kocher had three hits and three RBIs. Addy O’Dell had three hits and one RBI. Amelia Collins had two hits. Allie Stanley, Bailee Frichtl and Avery Mulvey each had one hit and one RBI and Camryn Martin had two RBIs for Newton.
Kocher pitched for Newton and allowed one hit and one run with 10 strikeouts over six innings.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 15, Nokomis 3
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Nokomis, 15-3, in Windsor.
Ella Kinkelaar had three hits and four RBIs. Ellie Wittenberg had three hits and two RBIs. Kaylyn Carey had two hits and two RBIs.
Alaira Friese had two hits and one RBI. Sam Hayes, Ava Richards and Sam Porter each had one hit and one RBI and Alexis Gee had one RBI.
Hayes pitched for WSS and allowed seven hits, three runs (one earned) and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
