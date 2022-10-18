VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, Olney Richland County 1
St. Anthony defeated Olney Richland County in three sets Monday at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-21, lost the second 23-25, and won the third 25-21.
Anna Faber had two kills, one ace, two blocks, and 18 assists. Addie Wernsing had 16 assists. Andrea Rudolphi had seven kills and one ace. Abbi Hatton had 11 kills. Kenzie Kabbes had two kills. Lucy Fearday had 11 kills and three blocks. Anna Niemeyer had four kills, and Sophia Seagle had six kills and one assist.
Newton 2, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 0
Newton defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in straight sets Monday at Newton.
The Lady Eagles (26-8) won the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-21.
Rauch had two aces, nine kills, and one dig. Zumbahlen had two aces, nine kills, and two digs. Utley had one ace and two digs. Kessler had five kills. Shull had two kills, one assist, and seven blocks. Smithenry had two kills. Schafer had two kills, 23 assists, and six digs. Bennett had three assists and five digs. Stanley had one assist and one dig. Martin had five digs, and Hemrich had one dig.
As for the Hatchets (23-8), Ella Kinkelaar had five kills, 11 assists, and five digs. Halle Moomaw had seven kills, two assists, and one block. Kinley Quast had one ace, three assists, and 11 digs. Samantha Hayes had three kills. Kaylynn Carey had one kill and one block. Ainslie Eident had two kills and seven digs. Reese Bennett had two digs. Alaira Friese had one assist and two digs. Anna Albert had two digs, and Mary Vonderheide had four digs.
Patoka 2, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 1
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Patoka in three sets Monday in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
The Bobcats lost the first set 23-25, won the second 25-12, and lost the third 21-25.
Gracie Heckert had seven kills, one ace, two assists, and 23 digs. Madison Wojcik had three kills, three aces, 12 assists, and eight digs. Marissa Summers had one ace, seven assists, and seven digs. Karlee Smith had three kills, four aces, one block, and five digs. Kaycie Stefanski had five kills, one ace, and 17 digs. Birgen Schlanser had one kill and eight digs, and Kyleigh Wallace had four kills, one ace, five blocks, and two digs.
Ramsey 2, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 1
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Ramsey in three sets Monday in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
The Bobcats lost the first set 23-25, won the second set 25-12, and lost the third 24-26.
Gracie Heckert had 13 kills, one assist, and 13 digs. Madison Wojcik had two kills, two aces, 14 assists, and six digs. Marissa Summers had one kill, three aces, seven assists, and two digs. Karlee Smith had 10 kills, two aces, and three digs. Kaycie Stefanski had two aces and 10 digs. Birgen Schlanser had 21 digs. Kyleigh Wallace had five kills, one ace, and three digs, and Carmen Olesen had one kill, one block, and two digs.
Paris 2, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Paris in straight sets Monday.
The Indians lost the first set 21-25 and the second 22-25.
Natalie O'Dell had two kills, two blocks, eight assists, one dig, and two aces. Brynn Richards had five kills and two blocks. Haylee Campbell had six kills, one block, and four digs. Sydney Richards had one kill, one block, and 10 digs. Klowee Conder had four kills and nine digs. Allison Worman had two blocks and two aces. Andrea Burcham had six assists, 11 digs, and one ace. Sydney Hakman had four assists and 12 digs, and Gracie Eaton had one ace.
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 2, North Clay 0
North Clay fell to Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in straight sets Monday.
The Lady Cardinals lost the first set 22-25 and the second 17-25.
Kyia Cone had four kills, one block, and one dig. Camdyn Tappendorf had three kills, four digs, and six assists. Allison Czyzewski had three kills, two aces, two blocks, and four digs. Maggie Ethridge had one kill and six digs. Callie Johnson had three aces and nine digs. Sydney Kincaid had nine digs. Miah Ballard had eight digs, and Matia Price had three digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Altamont at Dieterich
Dieterich hosted Altamont Monday.
There were no team scores for this event.
Jack Bloemer (Dieterich) won the event at 17:16. Hayden Summers (Altamont) was second at 17:22. Kaden Einhorn (Dieterich) was third at 17:44. Trevor Crutcher (Dieterich) was fourth at 18:08. Gabe Jackson (Dieterich) was fifth at 18:15. Trevor Niemerg (Dieterich) was sixth at 18:24. Cole Will (Dieterich) was seventh at 18:42. Tanner Niemerg (Dieterich) was eighth at 18:52. Draven Homann (Dieterich) was ninth at 20:03. Juan Fulk (Altamont) was 10th at 20:21. Dalton Roedl (Altamont) was 11th at 20:21. Brody Will (Dieterich) was 12th at 20:23. Kaden Iffert (Dieterich) was 13th at 20:48. Eddie Davis (Dieterich) was 14th at 20:58. Luke Wente (Dieterich) was 15th at 22:12. Connor Flach (Dieterich) was 16th at 22:28, and Eli Hall (Dieterich) was 17th at 23:32.
As for the girls' race, Abby Weishaar (Altamont) won the event at 21:03. Ella Kreke (Dieterich) was second at 21:12. Marli Michl (Dieterich) was third at 22:39. Adrianna Gordon (Dieterich) was fourth at 22:47. Cortney Brummer (Dieterich) was fifth at 23:54. Makenna French (Dieterich) was sixth at 25:57. Ruby Westendorf (Dieterich) was seventh at 26:45. Makayla Sidwell (Altamont) was eighth at 28:00. Hannah Sidwell (Altamont) was ninth at 28:13, and Frances Verdeyen (Dieterich) was 10th at 31:32.
