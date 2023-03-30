BASEBALL
St. Anthony 2, Salem 1
St. Anthony defeated Salem, 2-1, at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Eli Levitt, Aiden Lauritzen and Brock Jansen all recorded hits for the Bulldogs (2-1).
Brock Fearday pitched for St. Anthony and allowed seven hits, one run and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings.
Mahomet-Seymour 9, Teutopolis 3
Teutopolis fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 9-3, at Mahomet.
Bennet Thompson had two hits for the Wooden Shoes (1-1) and Joey Niebrugge, Caleb Siemer and Ben Goeckner hit singles.
Evan Waldhoff and Goeckner threw for Teutopolis. Waldhoff allowed five hits, eight runs and six walks with three strikeouts over three innings; Goeckner allowed one hit, one run and four walks with three strikeouts over three innings.
Farina (South Central) 10, Altamont 8
South Central defeated Altamont, 10-8, at Altamont.
Brody Markley recorded two hits (one double) for the Cougars (3-0). Aidan Dodson also hit one double and Chase Thompson, Anthony Buonaura, Andrew Magnus, Ethan Watwood and Max Magnus hit singles.
Dodson and Buonaura pitched for South Central. Dodson threw four innings and allowed five hits, eight runs — three earned — and one walk with 11 strikeouts; Buonaura threw three innings and allowed one hit with six strikeouts.
As for the Indians (1-2), Nathan Stuemke recorded two hits (one double). Mason Robinson hit one double and Jared Hammer, Wyatt Phillips and Nathan Shepard hit singles.
Hammer, Ethan Robbins, Kade Milleville and Eli Miller pitched for Altamont. Hammer threw three innings and allowed three hits, three runs and five walks with three strikeouts. Robbins threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, four runs — three earned — and five walks with two strikeouts. Milleville threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and three unearned runs with one strikeout and Eli Miller threw one inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Charleston 3, Newton 2
Newton fell to Charleston, 3-2, at Charleston.
Owen Mahaffey hit a home run for the Eagles (4-1). Carder Reich and Gage Reynolds hit singles.
Brandon Einhorn and Logan Ochs pitched for Newton. Einhorn threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, two runs and one walk with two strikeouts; Ochs threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, one run and two walks.
Neoga 24, Broadlands (Heritage) 0
Neoga defeated Broadlands (Heritage), 24-0, at Broadlands.
Malachi Staszak recorded two hits (one double). Ryan Koester had two hits (two doubles). Brady Reynolds had two hits. Quintin Richards had two hits. Colin Blazich hit one double and Keaton Lacy, Lukas Petard, Trey Sheehan, Kyle Will, Micah Staszak, Josiah Gentry and Landon Titus all hit singles.
Bryar Hennesay and Gentry pitched for the Indians (1-3). Hennesay threw two innings and allowed one walk with five strikeouts; Gentry threw two innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan 12, Altamont 4
Altamont fell to Sullivan, 12-4, at Gilbert Park.
Skylie Klein recorded two hits (one triple). Grace Lemke had two hits (one triple). Lanie Tedrick had two hits (one double) and Madison Tonn had two hits. Sophia Pearcy also had one hit.
Lemke pitched for the Lady Indians (2-2). She threw seven innings and allowed 12 hits, 12 runs — seven earned — and six walks with 12 strikeouts.
Newton 23, Oblong 4
Newton defeated Oblong, 23-4, at Newton.
Addy O'Dell recorded three hits (one triple and one home run). Bailee Frichtl had two hits and Lilly Kessler had two hits. Audrie Reich hit one home run. Kayla Kocher hit one triple, Lexie Grove hit one double and Macy Bartelemy, Allie Stanley, Avery Mulvey and Sally Mahaffey hit singles.
Mulvey and Amelia Collins pitched for the Lady Eagles (4-0). Mulvey threw two innings and allowed two runs and three walks with four strikeouts; Collins threw five innings and allowed three hits, two runs and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Mt. Zion 11, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 1
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Mt. Zion, 11-1, at Windsor.
Kaylyn Carey hit a double for the Hatchets (0-2) and Ava Richards, Sam Hayes, Sam Porter and Leah Kasey hit singles.
Hayes pitched for WSS and threw five innings, allowing eight hits, 11 runs — seven earned — with two walks and four strikeouts.
