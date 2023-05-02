St. Anthony 9, Mt. Zion 5
St. Anthony defeated Mt. Zion, 9-5, at Mt. Zion.
Cameran Rios had two hits (one triple) and one RBI. Sydney Kibler had two hits (one double) and three RBIs. Adysen Rios and Abbi Hatton had two hits and one RBI each. Addie Wernsing had one hit and one RBI and Hailey Niebrugge, Anna Faber and Stacie Vonderheide had one hit each for the Bulldogs (14-3).
Lucy Fearday pitched for St. Anthony. She threw seven innings and allowed eight hits, five runs (three earned) and one walk with three strikeouts.
Teutopolis 10, Shelbyville 0
Teutopolis defeated Shelbyville, 10-0, at Eastern Illinois University Williams Field.
Summer Wall had five hits (one double) and one RBI. Olivia Copple had two hits and one RBI. Erin Althoff had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Dani Sarchet had one double. Emily Konkel had one hit and one RBI and Jordan Goeckner had one hit for the Lady Shoes (12-9).
Courtney Gibson pitched for Teutopolis. She threw seven innings and allowed two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Newton 6, Paris 0
Newton defeated Paris, 6-0, at Newton.
Avery Mulvey had two hits (one double). Addy O’Dell had one home run and had one RBI. Bailee Frichtl had one double and Lexie Grove had one hit for the Lady Eagles (20-3, 6-1 league).
Kayla Kocher pitched for Newton. She allowed two hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven innings.
Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 3, Clay City/North Clay 0
Clay City/North Clay fell to Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 3-0, in the Midland Trail Conference Tournament at Centralia.
Morgan Hance, Gracie Marshoff and Hannah Kramer-McKinney had one hit for the Lady Wolves (5-7).
Cumberland 13, Hume (Shiloh)/Kansas/Oakland 3
Cumberland defeated Hume (Shiloh)/Kansas/Oakland, 13-3, at Cumberland.
Avery Donsbach had three hits (one double) and two RBIs. Jade Carr had two hits and one RBI. Libby McGinnis had two hits (one double) and three RBIs. Noraa Cross had one double and one RBI. Katie Kingery had one hit and one RBI. Shelby Kingery and Isabel Martinez had one hit and Jenna Houghman had one RBI for the Lady Pirates (10-14, 6-3 league).
Newton 14, Paris 2
Newton defeated Paris, 14-2, at Newton.
Isaac Flowers had two hits and one RBI. Max Meinhart had one double and two RBIs. Gage Reynolds had one double. Carder Reich, Gary Lewis and Dalton Baltzell had one hit and two RBIs each. Dylan Ferguson and Marc Jansen had one hit and one RBI each. Owen Mahaffey and Payton Harris had one hit each for the Eagles (16-8, 7-0 league).
Meinhart pitched for Newton. He allowed five innings and allowed six hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with six strikeouts.
Cumberland 5, Broadlands (Heritage) 2
Cumberland defeated Broadlands (Heritage), 5-2, at Toledo.
Bryant Weber had three hits (one double and one triple) and one RBI. Ross McBride had one triple and one RBI. Hudson McElravy had one hit and one RBI. Gavin Hendrix and Maddox McElravy had one hit each and Cooper Stewart had one RBI for the Pirates (9-11, 4-3 league).
WSS 6, BSE 1
WSS defeated BSE, 6-1, at Stewardson-Strasburg.
Austin Wittenberg had three hits. Tyler Wehterell and Ben Bridges had two hits each. Rhett Rincker hit a triple and Jordan Wittenberg and Carter Chaney had one hit each for the Hatchets (14-4).
As for the Bombers (10-8), Adam Atwood had three hits (one triple). Jarrett Pasley had one hit and one RBI and Kyle Behl, Cade Schaub and Josiah Maxey had one hit each.
Flora 8, CHBC 2
CHBC fell to Flora, 8-2, at Flora.
Clayton Wojcik had two hits (two doubles) and one RBI. AJ Radloff and Conner Nowitzke had one hit each and Gage Lorton had one home run and one RBI for the Bobcats.
Neoga 18, Ramsey 10
Neoga defeated Ramsey, 18-10, at Ramsey.
Brady Reynolds had three hits and four RBIs. Malachi Staszak had three hits and seven RBIs. Trey Sheehan had two hits and two RBIs. Colin Blazich and James Ballinger had one hit and two RBIs each and Quintin Richards and Keaton Lacy had one hit for the Indians (12-13).
Mt. Zion 5, Effingham 4
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 5-4, at Mt. Zion.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Evan Griffith (8-3). Blayne Pals fell to Ben Walker (7-8 (6)). Evan Pryor fell to Clark Mason (2-8). Preston Siner defeated Oliver Van Der Borght (8-6). Ross Schaefer defeated Jack Mason and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Jamie Fyke (8-2).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals lost to Will Shade and Griffith (4-8). Siner and Pryor lost to Alex Current and Mason (1-8) and Schaefer and Bockhorn lost to Walker and Van Der Borght (6-8).
Olney (Richland County) 8, Teutopolis 1
Teutopolis fell to Olney (Richland County), 8-1, at Teutopolis.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert fell to Evan Uhl (1-6, 0-6). Colin Habing fell to Julian Derome (3-6, 3-6). Oliver Lee fell to Aidan Weidner (1-6, 3-6). Carter Davidson fell to Jarrett Doll (3-6, 3-6). Noah Thompson fell to Marcus Kocher (1-6, 1-6) and Myles Stortzum fell to Isaac Klingler (1-6, 4-6).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Habing lost (6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-10). Lee and Thompson lost (7-6 (5), 5-7, 5-10) and Davidson and Stortzum won (2-6, 6-4, 10-5).
