St. Anthony 72, South Central 62
St. Anthony defeated South Central, 72-62, at South Central High School.
Lucy Fearday led the Bulldogs (22-5, 7-0 National Trail Conference) with 22 points. Nancy Ruholl had 17. Stacie Vonderheide had 16. Addi Nuxoll had 10. Anna Faber had five, and Rilie Willenborg had two.
As for the Lady Cougars (11-13, 0-7 National Trail Conference), Taegan Webster had 30 points. Kaitlyn Swift had 13. Brooklyn Garrett had 12. Jaylyn Michel had three, and Amelia Montes and Brooke Cowger had two.
Box Score
St. Anthony 17 27 9 19 72 South Central 10 10 20 22 62
STA – Ruholl 17, Faber 5, Vonderheide 16, Willenborg 2, Nuxoll 10, Fearday 22. FG 29, FT 7-14, F 18. (3-pointers: Ruholl 4, Fearday 3); SC – Michel 3, Swift 13, Garrett 12, Montes 2, Webster 30, Cowger 2. FG 22, FT 13-18, F 17. (3-pointers: Swift 3, Webster 2).
Newton 49, Marshall 45
Newton defeated Marshall, 49-45, at Newton High School.
Lilly Kessler led the Lady Eagles (11-13, 2-4 Little Illini Conference) with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Addy O’Dell had 11 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Camryn Martin had 11 points, three rebounds, six steals, and four assists. Elley Bennett had 10 points, three rebounds, and four steals. Karasyn Martin had four points, three steals, and three assists, and Macy Barthelemy had two points.
Neoga 58, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 45
Neoga defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 58-45, at Neoga High School.
Sydney Richards led the Indians (24-3, 6-1 National Trail Conference) with 24 points. Sydney Hakman had 12. Haylee Campbell had 10. Allison Sampson had five. Brynn Richards had four, and Allison Worman had three.
As for the Bobcats (14-8, 4-2 National Trail Conference), Gracie Heckert had 17 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, and six assists. Macee Rodman had 12 points. Carmen Olesen had six points and five rebounds. Mady Wojcik had five points and seven rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had four points, and Marissa Summers had one point.
Box Score
Neoga 13 13 15 17 58 CHBC 16 9 9 11 45
N – B. Richards 4, Worman 3, Sampson 5, Hakman 12, S. Richards 24, Campbell 10. FG 20, FT 14-21, F 12. (3-pointers: Hakman 2, Sampson 1, S. Richards 1); CHBC – Summers 1, Rodman 12, Heckert 17, Olesen 6, Wojcik 5, Stuckemeyer 4. FG 14, FT 14-17, F 16. (3-pointers: Olesen 2, Rodman 1).
Brownstown-St. Elmo 52, North Clay 42
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated North Clay, 52-42, at North Clay High School.
Lexi Seabaugh led the Bombers (19-8, 5-1 National Trail Conference) with 29 points. Alice Turco had eight. Jayna Ireland and Avery Myers had four. Laney Baldrige had three, and Natelly Beall and Sydney Stine had two.
As for the Lady Cardinals (12-9, 2-4 National Trail Conference), Miah Ballard had 23 points. Leah Wetherholt had seven. Allison Czyzewski had five. Matia Price had four, and Alexis VanDyke had three.
Box Score
BSE 3 21 21 7 52 North Clay 13 6 10 13 42
BSE – Myers 4, Baldrige 3, Beall 2, Turco 8, Seabaugh 29, Stine 2, Ireland 4. FG 15, FT 18-25, F 18. (3-pointers: Turco 2, Seabaugh 2); NC – Price 4, VanDyke 3, Ballard 23, Czyzewski 5, Wetherholt 7. FG 14, FT 12-21, F 22. (3-pointers: VanDyke 1, Ballard 1).
Cerro Gordo-Bement 61, Cumberland 20
Cumberland fell to Cerro Gordo-Bement, 61-20, at Cumberland High School.
Abbie Becker led the Lady Pirates (12-10, 4-1 Lincoln Prairie Conference) with eight points. Paige Dittamore and Isabel Martinez had three, and Katelyn Shoemaker, Hannah Shoemaker, and Suzy Fritts had two.
