GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 69, Bethany Okaw Valley 17
St. Anthony defeated Bethany Okaw Valley on Monday at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs (7-0) won 69-17.
Anna Faber had 22 points. Nancy Ruholl had 14. Lucy Fearday had 12. Stacie Vonderheide had nine. Addi Nuxoll had four, and Maddie Kibler, Ady Rios, Lily Gannaway, and Kalie Kabbes had two.
Altamont 78, Dieterich 54
Altamont defeated Dieterich on Monday at Altamont High School.
The Lady Indians (6-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference) won 78-54.
Grace Nelson had 36 points. Claire Boehm had 16. Peyton Osteen had 10. Kaylee Lurkins had nine. Libby Reardon had three, and Bri Grunloh and Kylie Osteen had two.
As for the Movin' Maroons (4-4, 0-2 National Trail Conference), Cortney Brummer had 16 points. Miley Britton had 12. Ruby Westendorf had nine. Kady Tegeler had eight. Estella Meinhart had five, and Sammi Goebel and Brittney Niemerg had two.
Newton 36, Sullivan 25
Newton defeated Sullivan on Monday at Sullivan High School.
The Lady Eagles (2-4) won 36-25.
Lilly Kessler finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Macy Barthelemy had eight points and six steals. Karasyn Martin had seven points and three steals. Camryn Martin had four points, three rebounds, seven steals, and four assists. Emma Nadler had two points, and Addy O'Dell had two points and three steals. Alexis Hetzer didn't score but had five rebounds, and Elley Bennett didn't score but had two assists.
Neoga 56, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 25
Neoga defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg on Monday at Windsor High School.
The Indians (6-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) won 56-25.
Brynn Richards had six points. Allison Worman had four. Natalie O'Dell had two. Allison Sampson had three. Sydney Hakman had two. Sydney Richards had 15. Atalie Osborn had three, and Haylee Campbell had 21.
As for the Hatchets (2-5, 0-2 National Trail Conference), Ella Kinkelaar had 10 points. Katelyn VonBehrens had one. Ellie Wittenberg had four. Samantha Hayes had eight, and Ava Richards had two.
Cumberland 57, Casey-Westfield 36
Cumberland defeated Casey-Westfield on Monday at Casey-Westfield High School.
The Lady Pirates (3-4) won 57-36.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 21 points. Paige Dittamore had four. Abbie Becker had 20. Isabel Martinez had four, and Jade Carr had eight.
North Clay 60, Vandalia 38
North Clay defeated Vandalia on Monday at North Clay.
The Cardinals (4-0) won 60-38.
Miah Ballard had 26 points. Alexis VanDyke and Allison Czyzewski had 11. Matia Price had eight, and Leah Wetherholt had four.
