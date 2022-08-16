BOYS GOLF
Robinson Invitational
St. Anthony's two teams finished first and third at the Robinson Invitational Monday.
The first St. Anthony team carded a 298, while the second carded a team total of 317.
Jonathan Willenborg led the first Bulldogs team with a 70. Charlie Wegman shot a 75; Lane Ludwig shot a 76; Preston Phillips shot a 77; Joey Trupiano shot a 78, and Coen Pennington shot an 80. Willenborg finished first individually; Wegman finished fourth; Ludwig finished fifth, and Phillips finished ninth.
As for the second St. Anthony team, Ethan Karolewicz fired a 77; Dakota Flaig shot a 79; Ryan Schmidt shot an 80; Jack Swingler and Aidan Tegeler shot 81s, and Alec Hackman shot an 82. Karolewicz finished seventh individually.
Altamont and Teutopolis also competed in the event from the area.
The Indians shot a team total of 414 to finish 10th, while the Wooden Shoes shot 364 to finish seventh.
Avery Jarhaus led Altamont with a 77; Zeke Rippetoe shot a 92; Tyler Ruffner shot a 114; Daniel McCammon shot a 131; Alex Walker shot a 132, and Justin Brummer shot a 147. Jarhaus finished eighth individually.
Lastly, for Teutopolis, Hayden Jansen led the team with an 86; Ethan Thoele shot an 89; Adam Lustig shot a 94; Gabe Schlink shot a 95; Brody Thoele shot a 99, and Drew Hoene shot a 104.
