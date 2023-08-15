CHARLESTON — The duo of St. Anthony junior Mia Schwing and senior Sydney Kibler shot a nine-hole total of 38 at Charleston Country Club on Monday in the Charleston Scramble.
Schwing and Kibler finished third individually.
Junior Addison Krouse — the defending Effingham Daily News Female Golfer of the Year — and freshman Brooklyn Phillips shot a 41 and freshmen Gianna Frisbie and Nora Trupiano shot a 41 for the Bulldogs.
Effingham and Teutopolis also competed in the event.
Flaming Hearts senior Elena Niebrugge and sophomore Ella Tuman shot a 36 and won the event after a scorecard playoff over Mattoon.
Makenna Mayhood and Allison Kroenlein shot a 49 and Grace Harper and Natalie Armstrong shot a 49.
The Lady Shoes did not send results to the Daily News by press time.
BOYS GOLF
Robinson Invitational
The St. Anthony Bulldogs placed first at the Robinson Invitational on Monday.
St. Anthony shot a team score of 308 at Quail Creek Country Club and Resort.
Teutopolis was second with a 317; Olney (Richland County) was third with a 331; Mt. Carmel was fourth with a 341 and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg was fifth with a 366.
Altamont also competed and finished 11th with a team score of 430.
Kollin Kelsey was the low individual, shooting a 73.
Joey Truipiano led the Bulldogs with a 74. Dakota Flaig fired a 77. Lane Ludwig shot a 78 and Charlie Wegman shot a 79.
Ryan Schmidt and Preston Phillips did not count toward the team total. Schmidt shot an 81 and Phillips shot a 90.
Coen Pennington led the Wooden Shoes with a 78. Hayden Tebbe shot a 79 and Brody Thoele and Isaac Weber each shot an 80.
Ethan Thoele and Hayden Jansen did not count toward the team total. Thoele shot an 83 and Jansen shot a 92.
Nathaniel Gracey led the Hatchets with an 89. Jacob Vonderheide shot a 91. Rylan Rincker shot a 92 and Clayton Carey shot a 94.
Briar Smith and Ross McCormick did not count toward the team total. Smith shot a 101 and McCormick shot a 107.
Lastly, for the Indians, Gavin Flack shot a 102. Daniel McCammon shot a 106. Justin Kollmann shot a 107 and Kaiden Wolff shot a 115.
Alex Walker and Hayden Summers did not count toward the team total. Walker shot a 116 and Summers shot a 121.
