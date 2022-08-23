BOYS GOLF
Champaign Centennial Invitational
St. Anthony won the Champaign Centennial Invitational Monday at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy.
The Bulldogs fired a 305. Mattoon was second with a team score of 314, and Champaign Central was third with a team score of 319.
Lane Ludwig led St. Anthony with a one-under-par 71. He finished first individually. Michael Martelli and Preston Phillips finished with five-over-par 77s, and Dakota Flaig finished with an eight-over-par 80. Martelli and Phillips finished fifth and sixth, respectively, among individuals.
The two scores that didn't count were Charlie Wegman's 81 and Jonathan Willenborg's 83.
Effingham also competed in the tournament.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 375
Colby Haynes led the team with a final round of 89. Brody Boehm shot a 91. David Splechter shot a 95, and Rayden Schneider shot a 100.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Cannon Bockhorn's 100 and Kaden Field's 104.
Teutopolis at Sandoval w/ Altamont
Teutopolis defeated Sandoval and Altamont in a triangular match Monday.
The Wooden Shoes fired a 154. The Indians finished with a team score of 166, and the Blackhawks finished with a team score of 186.
Adam Lustig and Hayden Jansen led Teutopolis with final rounds of 37, and Ethan Thoele and Gabe Schlink each fired rounds of 40.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Kole Ohnesorge's 44, Landyn Thoele's 46, Kayden Zerrusen's 47, and Mick Niebrugge's 53.
As for Altamont, Avery Jarhaus led the team with a 33. Zeke Rippetoe shot a 39. Daniel McCammon shot a 43, and Tyler Ruffner shot a 51.
The score that didn't count toward the team total was Charlie Gockner's 53.
Newton at Richland County w/ North Clay
Newton competed with North Clay at Richland County Monday.
Michael Kennedy led the Eagles with a final round of 47. Gunner James shot a 48. Grant Fulton shot a 49, and Evan Johnson shot a 59.
As for the Cardinals, Riley Poe shot a 45, Jacob Arnold shot a 61, and Kennedy Jones shot a 65.
GIRLS GOLF
Tuscola Invitational
St. Anthony competed at the Tuscola Invitational Monday.
The only two players that competed for the Bulldogs were Madison Brummer and Mia Schwing. Both individuals fired a 93.
There was no other information to report.
Teutopolis at Sandoval w/ Altamont
Teutopolis defeated Sandoval, 189-223, Monday.
Alaina Helmink led the Lady Shoes with a final round of 42. Abigail Wortman shot a 45, and Halle Bushue and Josie Deters shot a 51.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Bloemer's 52 and Mollie Koester's 54.
Altamont also competed in the triangular.
Sophia Pearcy shot a 61, and Gabby Weishaar shot a 73.
VOLLEYBALL
Ramsey, 21-25-25, Dieterich 25-14-19
Dieterich fell to Ramsey in three sets Monday.
The Movin' Maroons won the first set 25-21, lost the second 14-25, and lost the third 19-25.
Breanna Shull finished with five digs, and two kills for Dieterich (0-1). Olivia Brummer finished with two aces, seven digs, and five kills. Hailey McWhorter finished with one dig and two assists. Ruby Westendorf finished with 10 digs, seven kills, and four blocks. Ella Kreke finished with five aces, four digs, three kills, and 19 assists. Marli Michl finished with 12 digs, seven kills, and one assist, and Allie Uthell finished with one ace and two digs.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Dieterich defeated Ramsey in straight sets in a junior varsity match Monday.
The Movin' Maroons won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-23.
Addie Cutright finished with one dig. Bailey McClain finished with two aces. Frances Verdeyen finished with two digs and one kill. Mallory Bierman finished with two digs. Peyton Blackwell finished with two kills. Bailey Brummer finished with two aces, one kill, and eight assists. Callie Faller finished with three aces, one dig, and one kill. Madison Hahn finished with five aces and one dig. Jacey Hayes finished with one kill, and Allie Uthell finished with one ace, five digs, three kills, and one assist.
Okaw Valley 25-26, St. Elmo Brownstown 16-24
St. Elmo Brownstown (SEB) fell to Okaw Valley in straight sets Monday.
The Eagles lost the first set 25-16 and the second set 26-24.
Senior Morgan Hall finished with five kills, one ace, five digs, and one assist for SEB (0-1). Senior Laney Baldrige finished with three kills, two aces, and five digs. Junior Jayna Ireland finished with one kill. Senior Avery Myers finished with one kill, two digs, and one assist. Senior Lydia Smith finished with one kill and three digs. Junior Peyton Garrard finished with one kill, four digs, and eight assists. Senior Shelby Sasse finished with three aces, one dig, and one assist, and junior Kinley Carson finished with five digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 8, Mt. Zion 1
St. Anthony defeated Mt. Zion, 8-1, Monday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke (1-0) defeated Allison Bradford, 4-6, 6-1, 10-2. Audrey Bradford defeated Liv Hoene (0-1) 4-6, 6-1, 5-10. Laura Schmidt (1-0) won 6-2, 6-0. Ellie Link (1-0) defeated Kayla Schnippel 6-0, 3-6, 10-6. Mia Kinkelaar (1-0) defeated Angelina Henderson 3-6, 6-0, 10-1, and Madelyn Brown (1-0) defeated Madison Koester 2-6, 6-4, 10-7.
In doubles matches, Kowalke and Schmidt (1-0) won 6-1, 6-1. Link and Kinkelaar (1-0) won 7-5, 6-3, and Brown and Annie Strullmyer (1-0) won 6-3, 5-7, 10-4.
Teutopolis 9, Charleston 0
Teutopolis defeated Charleston, 9-0, Monday.
In singles matches, Olivia Hemmen (1-0) defeated Maggie Goetten, 6-4, 6-3. Julian Hemmen (1-0) defeated Maci Mayhall, 6-1, 3-1. Kacie Habing (1-0) defeated Kailee Gough, 6-1, 6-0. Josie Drees (1-0) defeated Sarah Wright, 6-1, 6-0. Anna Probst (1-0) defeated Mia Carcasi, 6-0, 6-0, and Jada Buehnerkemper (1-0) defeated Tessa Ashley, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Drees and Lauren Heuerman (1-0) defeated Gough and Wright, 6-1, 6-2. Olivia Hemmen and Probst (1-0) defeated Goetten and Mayhall, 6-2, 6-4, and Ella Wermert and Kelsey Niemerg (1-0) defeated Ashley and Kaylie Hutton, 6-2, 6-1.
