BASEBALL
St. Anthony 11, Dieterich 1
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich, 11-1, at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Beau Adams had two hits. Eli Levitt had two hits (one double). Ryan Schmidt and Aiden Lauritzen hit triples and Max Koenig and Will Hoene had hits for the Bulldogs (14-2).
Levitt and Sam Link pitched for St. Anthony. Levitt threw three innings and allowed four hits and one unearned run with five strikeouts; Link pitched two innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts.
As for the Movin' Maroons (8-10), Noah Dill had two hits and Pete Britton, Andrew Hall, Jaxon Funneman and Dominic Ashley had one hit.
Garrett Niebrugge, Funneman and Ashely pitched for Dieterich.
Altamont 12, Nokomis 5
Altamont defeated Nokomis, 12-5, at Nokomis.
Mason Robinson had three hits (one double) and two RBIs. Eli Miller had two hits and one RBI. Keinon Eihart had one hit and one RBI and Nathan Stuemke, Dillan Elam, Kaidyn Miller, Wyatt Phillips, Logan Cornett and Nathan Shepard had one hit for the Indians (12-5).
Jared Hammer and Eli Miller pitched for Altamont. Hammer threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits, four runs and four walks with four strikeouts and Miller pitched 1/3 of an inning.
South Central 3, Teutopolis 2
South Central defeated Teutopolis, 3-2, at South Central.
Aidan Dodson had two hits (one double). Chase Thompson had two hits. Zane Montes and Brody Markley had one hit each and one RBI and Andrew Magnus and Ethan Watwood had one hit for the Cougars (16-1).
Dodson and Anthony Buonaura pitched for South Central. Dodson threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two runs and one walk with 11 strikeouts and Buonaura threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
As for the Wooden Shoes (7-8), Evan Waldhoff hit a home run and had two RBIs and Caleb Siemer had two hits (one double).
Garrett Gaddis and Siemer pitched for Teutopolis. Gaddis threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, three runs and three walks with five strikeouts; Siemer threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Newton 17, Olney (Richland County) 7
Newton defeated Olney (Richland County), 17-7, at Newton.
Owen Mahaffey had two hits. Carder Reich had two hits (one triple). Marc Jansen had two hits. Gage Reynolds hit a triple and Isaac Flowers, Payton Harris, Gus Bierman and Dylan Ferguson had hits for the Eagles (13-7).
Dylan Gier and Jacob McClure pitched for Newton. Gier threw two innings and allowed six hits, six runs (three earned) and two walks with one strikeout and McClure threw three innings and allowed two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 3, Ramsey 0
CHBC defeated Ramsey, 3-0, at Beecher City.
Jacob Doty had two hits (one double) and Clayton Wojcik had one hit for the Bobcats.
Doty pitched for CHBC. He allowed three hits with 17 strikeouts over seven innings.
Marshall 15, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Marshall, 15-0, at Neoga.
Quintin Richards, Trey Sheehan and Landon Titus had hits for the Indians (8-12).
Colin Blazich, Riley Durdel, Micah Staszak and Kaden Will pitched for Neoga.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 5, Flora 3
Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Flora, 5-3, at Flora.
Wyatt Stine had two hits and three RBIs. Lane Stine had two hits and one RBI and Wyatt Forbes, Kyle Behl, Cade Schaub and Josiah Maxey had one hit for the Bombers (9-6).
Villa Grove 10, Cumberland 9
Cumberland fell to Villa Grove, 10-9, at Cumberland.
Gavin Hendrix had four hits (three doubles and one home run) and four RBIs. Maddox McElravy had two hits. Trevin Magee had two hits (two doubles). Bryant Weber had two hits (one double) and Ty Bradley hit a triple for the Pirates (7-9).
McElravy, Kade McMechan and Jaxon Boldt pitched for Cumberland. McElravy threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and two walks with four strikeouts; McMechan threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, five runs (three earned) and three walks with one strikeout and Boldt threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, two runs and two walks.
SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 12, Dieterich 1
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich, 12-1, at Bulldog Field.
Abbi Hatton had three hits (one triple). Cameran Rios had two hits (one double). Hailey Niebrugge had two hits (one triple). Sydney Kibler had two hits (one double). Adysen Rios and Lucy Fearday hit doubles and Stacie Vonderheide had one hit for the Bulldogs (14-2).
Addie Wernsing and Kibler pitched for St. Anthony. Wernsing threw four innings and allowed one hit and one unearned run with five strikeouts; Kibler threw one inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
As for the Movin' Maroons (5-13), Callie Faller and Eva Meinhart had hits.
Pawnee 13, Altamont 2
Altamont defeated Pawnee, 13-2, at Gilbert Park.
Kylie Osteen hit a double and Claire Boehm had a hit for the Lady Indians (6-15).
Grace Lemke pitched and allowed nine hits, 13 runs (four earned) and eight walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.
South Central 6, Odin/Patoka-Sandoval 4
South Central defeated Odin/Patoka-Sandoval, 6-4, at Odin.
Kyra Swift hit one triple and had one RBI. Jaylyn Michel had two hits (one double) and four RBIs. Taegan Webster hit one double. Brooklyn Garrett hit one home run and had one RBI and Kaitlyn Swift and Abi Shuler had one hit for the Lady Cougars (17-5).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Cumberland 4
Cumberland fell to ALAH, 9-4, at Cumberland.
Kendyn Syfert had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Avery Donsbach had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Noraa Cross, Jade Carr, Jenna Houghman and Libby McGinnis had hits and Isabel Martinez had one hit and one RBI for the Lady Pirates (8-12)
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 15, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0
WSS defeated SEB, 15-0, at Windsor.
Ella Kinkelaar had two hits. Sam Hayes had two hits (one triple). Kaylyn Carey had two hits (one double). Katelyn VonBehrens had two hits. Cameron Carey had two hits (one triple). Sam Porter hit a double and Alaira Friese and Ellie Wittenberg had hits for the Hatchets (8-7).
Hayes and Claire Holland pitched for WSS. Hayes threw three innings and allowed one walk with three strikeouts; Holland threw one inning and allowed one hit.
As for the Eagles, Jayna Ireland had the only hit.
Oblong 8, Clay City/North Clay 1
Clay City/North Clay fell to Oblong, 8-1, at Clay City.
Chelsea Beck had three hits. Morgan Hance had two hits (one double) and one run. Gracie Marshoff had one hit and one RBI and Leah Cartright and Carol Hurd had one hit each for the Lady Wolves (5-5).
BOYS TENNIS
Effingham 8, Robinson 1
Effingham defeated Robinson, 8-1, at Effingham.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Eli Rosborough (6-2, 6-0). Blayne Pals defeated Aiden Elder (6-2, 0-6, 12-10). Preston Siner defeated Duke Thompson (6-0, 6-1). Ross Schaefer defeated Derek Steward (2-6, 6-4, 10-7). Cannon Bockhorn defeated Cody Waggoner (5-7, 6-1, 11-9) and Blake Hagler fell to Jameson Poorman (2-6, 3-6).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Rosborough and Elder (6-1, 4-6, 10-8). Schaefer and Bockhorn defeated Waggoner and Steward (6-4, 6-2) and Siner and Hagler defeated Thompson and Cash Veteto (6-2, 3-6, 10-8).
Newton 8, Charleston 1
Newton defeated Charleston, 8-1, at Charleston.
In singles matches, Isaac Street defeated Judah Bryant (6-0, 6-0). Ben Street defeated Brandon Jones (6-1, 6-0). Joao Sandoval defeated Austin Fahrenbacher (6-0, 6-2). Isaac Kocher defeated Kyle Ross (6-0, 6-0). Alex Bigard defeated Parker Pounds (6-2, 6-0) and Brennan Bigard fell to Azie Brazzell (2-6, 6-3, 10-7).
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Jones and Bryant (6-1, 6-0). Sandoval and Kocher defeated Fahrenbacher and Pounds (6-3, 6-1) and Alex and Brennan Bigard defeated Ross and Brazzell (7-6 (1), 6-3).
Teutopolis 9, Salem 0
Teutopolis defeated Salem, 9-0, on Friday at Salem.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert defeated John Tran (6-0, 6-1). Colin Habing defeated Logan Bandy (6-0, 6-3). Carter Davidson defeated Andrew Tate (6-2, 6-4). Noah Thompson defeated Mason Jones (6-7 (5), 6-1, 10-4). Myles Stortzum defeated Alex Wilzbach (6-1, 6-0) and Paul Huber defeated Jarett Rushing (6-4, 6-4).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Habing defeated Bandy and Tate (6-0, 6-0). Thompson and Will Lewis defeated Tran and Jones (7-5, 6-4) and Davidson and Stortzum defeated Wilzbach and Rushing (8-3).
TRACK AND FIELD
Teutopolis Meet (Girls)
Teutopolis, Newton and North Clay competed at a Teutopolis-hosted meet at Teutopolis Junior High.
The Lady Eagles finished second in the event with 86 points; the Lady Shoes were third with 59 and the Lady Cardinals were fourth with 10.5.
For Teutopolis, in the 100-meter dash, Kaitlyn Vahling won at 12.4 seconds. Vahling also won the 400-meter dash (1:01.1).
Sophia Martin won in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.9 seconds and the Teutopolis 4x100-meter relay team of freshmen Adi Davidson and Halle Bushue, sophomore Ella Neihls and Vahling won in 52.3 seconds.
For Newton, Karasyn Martin won in the 800-meter run at 2:40.7. Morgan Schafer won in the 300-meter hurdles at 52.8 seconds, setting a personal record. Brooke Schafer won in the shot put (31-foot-3-inches) and the discus (89-foot-7-inches). Gracie Smithenry won in the high jump (4-foot-10-inches) and Isabel Meinhart won in the long jump (14-foot-9-inches).
Newton Meet (Boys)
Newton and Teutopolis competed at a Newton-hosted meet.
The Eagles finished with 31 points; the Wooden Shoes finished with 29.
For Newton, the 4x800-meter relay team of freshmen Hayden Borgic, Wade Ochs and Tanner Whitaker and sophomore Jackson Sornberger won in 9:20.6 and for Teutopolis, Ethan Mette won in the long jump (18-foot-8.5-inches) and the discus (41-foot-8.5 inches).
