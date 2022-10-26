VOLLEYBALL
South Central 2, Mulberry Grove 0
South Central defeated Mulberry Grove in straight sets Monday in a Class 1A regional semifinal at South Central High School.
The Lady Cougars (27-7) won the first set 25-7 and the second 25-10.
Sierra Arnold had five digs and three aces. Olivia Brauer had one kill, nine assists, and one dig. Brooklyn Garrett had five kills and nine digs. Sidney Shumate had nine assists and two digs. Emma Chambers had one kill and two digs. Brooke Cowger had seven kills and one block, and Emma Jenne had eight kills and two blocks.
With the win, South Central advances to a Class 1A regional semifinal against seventh-seeded St. Elmo-Brownstown on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 2, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 0
St. Elmo-Brownstown (SEB) defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City (CHBC) in straight sets Monday in a Class 1A regional semifinal at South Central High School.
The Eagles (21-12) won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-16.
Laney Baldrige had eight kills, three aces, nine digs, and one block. Peyton Garrard had one kill, 18 assists, one ace, and four digs. Morgan Hall had seven kills and 15 digs. Jayna Ireland had three kills, two digs, and one block. Avery Myers had two kills, three assists, and four digs. Shelby Sasse had one kill and five digs. Lydia Smith had two kills and one dig, and Anna Stine had six digs.
As for the Bobcats (10-24), Gracie Heckert had four kills, one assist, and 10 digs. Madison Wojcik had one kill, eight assists, and four digs. Marissa Summers had two kills, three assists, and four digs. Karlee Smith had two kills, one ace, three blocks, and three digs. Kaycie Stefanski had one kill, three aces, and 10 digs. Birgen Schlanser had five digs, and Kyleigh Wallace had three kills, one ace, and two digs.
