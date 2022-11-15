GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 67, South Central 47
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated South Central in a National Trail Conference matchup on Monday at Cowden-Herrick High School.
The Bobcats (1-0, 1-0 league) won 67-47.
Macee Rodman led CHBC with 22 points to go along with five steals. Parkland College signee Gracie Heckert had 21 points with four steals and seven assists. Mady Wojcik neared a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Marissa Summers had four points. Harleigh Bunch had two points. Carmen Olesen had two points, and Ruby Stuckemeyer had two points and nine rebounds.
As for the Lady Cougars (0-1, 0-1 league), Brooklyn Garrett led the team with 13 points. Taegan Webster had 12. Kaitlyn Swift had 10. Jalyn Michel had seven, and Brooke Cowger and Zoey Feldhake had four.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 41, Cumberland 35
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Cumberland in a non-conference matchup in overtime on Monday at Brownstown High School.
The Bombers (1-0) won 41-35.
Jayna Ireland led BSE with 11 points. Lexi Seabaugh had 10. Laney Baldrige had six. Natelly Beall had five. Sydney Stine had four. Avery Myers and Anna Stine had two, and Alice Turco had two.
As for the Lady Pirates (0-1), Aurora pledge Abbie Becker had 14. Katelyn Shoemaker had 12. Paige Dittamore had six, and Jadalyn Sowers had three.
