GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 48, Pana 36
Teutopolis defeated Pana on Monday at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Associated Press' No. 5-ranked Lady Shoes (5-1) defeated Class 2A No. 9-ranked Pana 48-36.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting with 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block. Emily Konkel had six points on 3-of-9 shooting with three rebounds, two steals, two assists, three blocks, and two turnovers. Estella Mette had six points on 2-of-6 shooting with one rebound. Courtney Gibson had five points on 2-of-9 shooting with six rebounds, five steals, one assist, and one turnover. Summer Wall had four points on 2-of-4 shooting with one rebound, two steals, one assist, and three turnovers. Chloe Probst had two points on 0-of-6 shooting with three rebounds, one block, and two turnovers, and Joleen Deters had one point on 0-of-3 shooting with four rebounds, one steal, and three turnovers. Mollie Ruholl also played and did not score a point on 0-of-2 shooting but had one rebound.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Teutopolis
|19
|9
|6
|14
|48
|Pana
|13
|9
|5
|9
|36
T — Gibson 5, Deters 1, Probst 2, Konkel 6, Niebrugge 24, Mette 6, Wall 4. FG 20, FT 6-6, F 7. (3-pointers: Mette 2)
P — Beyers 16, Hadowski 4, Alde 8, Ashcraft 8. FG 16, FT 2-3, F 11. (3-pointers: Alde 2)
North Clay 63, Dieterich 43
North Clay defeated Dieterich on Monday in a National Trail Conference matchup at North Clay High School.
The Lady Cardinals (5-2, 2-1 National Trail Conference) defeated the Movin' Maroons (5-5, 0-3 National Trail Conference) 63-43.
Alexis VanDyke and Allison Czyzewski had 19 points. Miah Ballard had 12. Matia Price had six. Leah Wetherholt had four, and Sydney Kincaid had three.
As for Dieterich, Estella Meinhart had 16. Ruby Westendorf, Addison Miller, and Cortney Brummer had six. Kady Tegeler and Miley Britton had four, and Brittney Niemerg had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|North Clay
|13
|14
|20
|16
|63
|Dieterich
|11
|6
|15
|11
|43
NC — Price 6, VanDyke 19, Kincaid 3, Ballard 12, Czyzewski 19, Wetherholt 4. FG 20, FT 18-26, F 13. (3-pointers: VanDyke 5)
D — Tegeler 4, Brummer 6, Miller 6, Britton 4, Westendorf 6, Meinhart 16, Niemerg 1. FG 18, FT 7-16, F 13. (Fouled out: Westendorf, Meinhart)
Newton 56, Albion Edwards County 41
Newton defeated Albion Edwards County on Monday in a non-conference matchup at Newton High School.
The Lady Eagles (3-5) won 56-41.
Alexis Hetzer had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Camryn Martin had 11. Macy Barthelemy had nine. Lilly Kessler had eight and six rebounds. Elley Bennett had seven, five rebounds, and three steals. Addy O'Dell had five, three steals, and two assists, and Emma Nadler had three.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Albion Edwards County
|7
|16
|7
|11
|41
|Newton
|15
|17
|15
|9
|56
N — Hetzer 13, C. Martin 11, Barthelemy 9, Kessler 8, Bennett 7, O'Dell 5, Nadler 3. FG 22, FT 10-15. (3-pointers: C. Martin 1, Barthelemy 1)
AEC — Bishop 12, Nussmeyer 11, Shepard 10, Robb 4, McKinney 4. FG 12, FT 15-24. (3-pointers: Shepard 2)
Neoga 59, South Central 27
Neoga defeated South Central on Monday in a National Trail Conference matchup at Neoga High School.
The Indians (8-0, 3-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Lady Cougars (3-4, 0-4 National Trail Conference) 59-27.
Brynn Richards had six points. Allison Worman had 14. Allison Sampson had six. Sydney Hakman had five. Sydney Richards had 14, and Haylee Campbell had 14.
As for South Central, Jaylyn Michel had three points. Brooklyn Garrett had nine. Taegan Webster had 11, and Brooke Cowger had four.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Neoga
|16
|19
|22
|2
|59
|South Central
|13
|3
|3
|8
|27
N — B. Richards 6, Worman 14, Sampson 6, Hakman 5, S. Richards 14, Campbell 14. FG 27, FT 4-7.
SC — Michel 3, Garrett 9, Webster 11, Cowger 4. FG 10, FT 7-23.
Cumberland 53, Broadlands Heritage 15
Cumberland defeated Broadlands Heritage on Monday in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup at Cumberland High School.
The Lady Pirates (5-4, 1-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference) won 53-15.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 17 points. Paige Dittamore had 10. Abbie Becker had 12. Isabel Martinez had eight, and Jade Carr had six.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cumberland
|18
|19
|11
|5
|53
|Broadlands Heritage
|2
|6
|2
|5
|15
C — Shoemaker 17, Dittamore 10, Becker 12, Martinez 8, Carr 6.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 61, Shelbyville 48
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Shelbyville on Monday in a non-conference matchup at Shelbyville High School.
The Bobcats (7-2) won 61-48.
Gracie Heckert had 22 points and seven steals. Macee Rodman had 16 and nine rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had 12 and eight rebounds. Marissa Summers had seven and five assists. Mady Wojcik had two and seven rebounds, and Carmen Olesen had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
|15
|13
|10
|23
|61
|Shelbyville
|14
|14
|5
|15
|48
