Newton 2, Teutopolis 0
Newton defeated Teutopolis in straight sets Monday at Newton.
The Lady Eagles (20-7) won the first set 25-19 and the second 27-25.
Emma Rauch had two aces, two kills, and three digs. Cierrah Utley had one ace. Faith Shull had one ace, four kills, one block, and one dig. Brooke Schafer had one ace, one kill, 19 assists, and two digs. Gracie Smithenry had six kills. Lilly Kessler had five kills. Paige Zumbahlen had three kills and four digs. Camryn Martin had one kill and three digs. Elley Bennett had one assist and three digs. Alisson Stanley had three digs, and Laney Hemrich had one dig.
“They are working hard every day to find ways to get better,” said Lady Eagles head coach Jill Kistner of her team. “Even when we came out in set one with a lot of missed serves, they were still focused on trying to find ways to improve. We knew that Teutopolis wasn’t going to go away.”
As for the Lady Shoes (10-16), RyLee Dittamore had two kills and one dig. Molly Pals had two kills, three digs, and one assist. TaNeal Einhorn had four kills, two blocks, and three digs. Taylor Bueker had one kill and one dig. Emily Konkel had one kill, four blocks, three digs, and two assists. Sara Niemerg had one kill, 11 digs, and one assist. Maddy Habing had two kills, three blocks, and two digs. Summer Wall had one ace and two digs. Sara Zumbahlen had one ace, two digs, and five assists. Sara Swingler had two aces, one dig, and two assists, and Emma Deters had one ace, one block, and one dig.
“We’re working on consistency,” said Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. “We were able to block and pass well tonight. Our hitting was off, but we’re seeing more and more consistency across the primary skills. TaNeal had a good night, and I loved Emma’s aggressiveness at the end; we couldn’t quite pull it out.”
St. Anthony 2, Vandalia 0
St. Anthony defeated Vandalia in straight sets Monday at Vandalia.
The Bulldogs (19-5) won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-19.
Ally Repking had one dig for St. Anthony. Anna Faber had eight assists and three digs. Addie Wernsing had one ace and 10 assists. Andrea Rudolphi had nine kills and two digs. Stacie Vonderheide had one dig. Abbi Hatton had seven kills, one ace, and seven digs. Addi Nuxoll had two kills, two blocks, and six digs. Taylor Quandt had three digs. Lucy Fearday had one kill, one ace, and three blocks. Maddie Kibler had one kill and 15 digs. Anna Niemeyer had two kills, one ace, one block, and three digs, and Sophia Seagle had one kill, one block, one assist, and one dig.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Shelbyville 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Shelbyville in straight sets Monday.
The Hatchets (18-6) won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-23.
Ella Kinkelaar had one ace, two kills, 24 assists, 11 digs, and one block. Gabby Vonderheide had eight kills, eight digs, and one block. Halle Moomaw had two aces, seven kills, one dig, and one block. Kinley Quast had one ace, three assists, and 17 digs. Samantha Hayes had four kills and one block. Kaylynn Carey had six kills and three blocks. Ainslie Eident had three aces and five digs. Reese Bennett had three digs, and Maddie Rincker had five digs.
Teutopolis 9, Champaign St. Thomas More 0
Teutopolis defeated Champaign St. Thomas More, 9-0, Monday.
In singles matches, Olivia Hemmen defeated Kambyl Stipes (6-0, 6-1). Julian Hemmen defeated Natalia Andino-Guerra (6-0, 6-2). Josie Drees defeated Amanda Hummel (6-1, 6-1). Jada Buehnerkemper defeated Celie Leibach (6-3, 6-1). Kacie Habing defeated Norah LaMontagne (6-0, 6-0), and Ella Wermert defeated Angela Fuentes (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst defeated Andino-Guerra and Leilani Sayavongsa (6-0, 6-1). Drees and Lauren Heuerman defeated Hummel and Leibach (6-1, 6-2), and Kelsey Niemerg and Adi Davidson defeated LaMontagne and Fuentes (6-0, 6-1).
Newton 7, Vandalia 2
Newton defeated Vandalia, 7-2, Monday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann fell to Gracie Philpot (4-6, 6-7). Jean Lin defeated Faith Budny-Clymer (6-3, 6-2). Grace Warfel defeated Delaney Ward (6-1, 6-2). Paige Klingler defeated Carlie Graumenz (6-0, 6-1). Jailyn Hall defeated Mallory Hopkins (6-0, 6-0), and Abby Menke defeated Delaynee Patterson (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin defeated Budny-Clymer and Ward (10-0). Warfel and Darci Marble fell to Philpot and Graumenz (8-10), and Klingler and Hall defeated Hopkins and Kaylee Tompkins (10-2).
