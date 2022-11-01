Breese Central 2, Newton 0
Newton fell to Breese Central in straight sets Monday in a Class 2A sectional semifinal at Breese Mater Dei High School.
The Lady Eagles (29-9) lost the first set 18-25 and the second 22-25.
Laney Hemrich had one ace and three digs. Paige Zumbahlen had one ace, two kills, and two digs. Faith Shull had five kills and one dig. Emma Rauch had five kills and two digs. Lilly Kessler had two kills and one block. Gracie Smithenry had one kill and two digs. Brooke Schafer had 13 assists and four digs. Elley Bennett had one assist and seven digs. Camryn Martin had one assist, and Alisson Stanley had two digs.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2, LeRoy 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated LeRoy in straight sets Monday in a Class 1A sectional semifinal at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign.
The Hatchets (29-9) won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-19.
Ella Kinkelaar had one ace, three kills, 27 assists, six digs, and two blocks. Gabby Vonderheide had 12 kills, one assist, and 10 digs. Halle Moomaw had two aces, 11 kills, one dig, and three blocks. Kinley Quast had two aces, one assist, and 12 digs. Samantha Hayes had one kill and eight digs. Kaylynn Carey had four kills, one assist, and two blocks. Ainslie Eident had two aces, one assist, and five digs, and Reese Bennett had seven digs.
With the win, WSS advances to a Class 1A sectional final Wednesday against the Champaign St. Thomas More Sabers at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to a Class 1A super-sectional at Macon Meridian High School against either Springfield Lutheran or Mendon Unity at 7 p.m.
