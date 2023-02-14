Effingham 87, Charleston 15
Effingham defeated Charleston, 87-15, in a regional semifinal of the Class 3A Centralia Sectional, at Mattoon High School.
Bria Beals and Alyssa Martin led the Flaming Hearts (20-10) with 11 points. Madison Mapes and Ella Niebrugge had 10. Averie Wolfe had nine. Olivia Moser had seven. Sidney Donaldson, Lily Wise, Rylea Hodge, and Taylor Greene had five. Saige Althoff had four. Riley Cunningham had three, and Abby Cunningham had two.
As for the Lady Trojans, Annie Logsdon had four points. Ruthie Okrasinski, Elizabeth Swies, and Maggie Englum had three, and Kenzie Wanek-Clementi had two.
St. Anthony 63, Farina (South Central) 31
St. Anthony defeated South Central, 63-31, in a regional semifinal of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at North Clay High School.
Stacie Vonderheide led the Bulldogs (26-5) with 24 points. Lucy Fearday had 21. Nancy Ruholl had eight. Addi Nuxoll had six, and Anna Faber had four.
As for the Lady Cougars (15-16), Brooklyn Garrett had 12 points. Taegan Webster had eight. Brooke Cowger had seven, and Jaylyn Michel and Kaitlyn Swift had two.
Newton 50, Vandalia 46
Newton defeated Vandalia, 50-46, in a regional semifinal of the Class 2A Pana Sectional, at Flora High School.
Camryn Martin led the Lady Eagles (16-15) with 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and three assists.
Lilly Kessler had 11 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.
Addy O’Dell had nine points, six rebounds, and two assists.
Karasyn Martin had six points, four rebounds, and three steals.
Emma Nadler had four points, seven rebounds, and three steals, and Elley Bennett had three points and three assists.
As for the Vandals, Anna Forbes had 16 points. Zoe Satterthewaite had 14. Bella Austin had 11. Katie Eckhardt had three, and Megan Lupton had two.
St. Elmo [Coop] 68, Ramsey [Coop] 46
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Ramsey, 68-46, at Ramsey High School.
Wyatt Stine led the Eagles (18-10) with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, and eight steals.
Caleb Campbell had 14 points, two rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Adam Atwood had 11 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
Jarrett Pasley had 11 points, three rebounds, and one assist.
Brody Mason had seven points and three rebounds.
Collin Maxey had four points and one rebound.
Josiah Maxey had three points, two rebounds, and one assist, and Lowell Wilhour had two points, two rebounds, and two assists.
