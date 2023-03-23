BASEBALL
Newton 11, Effingham 7
Newton defeated Effingham, 11-7, at Paul Smith Field on Monday.
Owen Mahaffey went 3-for-3 with one home run and three RBIs. Isaac Flowers went 2-for-5 with one triple and four RBIs. Gage Reynolds went 2-for-4 with one double and two RBIs. Payton Harris went 1-for-4 with one double and two RBIs and Carder Reich, Max Meinhart, David Ferguson and Dalton Baltzell hit singles for the Eagles (3-0).
Dylan Gier, Mahaffey and Reich pitched for Newton.
Gier threw three innings and allowed four hits, five runs — three earned — and four walks with three strikeouts. Mahaffey threw three innings and allowed four hits and one run — none earned — with four strikeouts and Reich threw one inning and allowed one run and one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Flaming Hearts (0-2), Spencer Fox went 3-for-3. Braxton Lewis went 1-for-4 with one double and two RBIs and Camden Raddatz, Quest Hull, Colton Webb and Kaiden Koeberlein hit singles.
Kaiden Nichols and Andrew Donaldson pitched for Effingham.
Nichols threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, 10 runs — five earned — and three walks with three strikeouts; Donaldson threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, two runs — none earned — and one walk with two strikeouts.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 16, Olney (Richland County) 2
St. Anthony defeated Olney (Richland County), 16-2, on Monday.
Eli Levitt went 3-for-5 with one double and one RBI. Max Koenig went 3-for-5 with one double and three RBIs. Connor Roepke went 1-for-3 with one double and two RBIs and Aiden Lauritzen, Brock Jansen and Will Fearday hit singles for the Bulldogs (1-0).
Brock Fearday, Sam Link and Jansen pitched for St. Anthony.
Fearday threw three innings and gave up two hits and one run — none earned — with five strikeouts. Link threw one inning and gave up two hits with one strikeout and Jansen threw one inning and allowed one hit and one run.
Shelbyville 16, Dieterich 0
Dieterich fell to Shelbyville, 16-0, on Monday.
The Movin' Maroons (0-3) were no-hit in the game.
Garrett Niebrugge, Jaxon Funneman and Andrew Hall pitched for Dieterich.
Niebrugge threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed three hits, seven runs — one earned — and three walks with two strikeouts. Funneman threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed no hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout and Hall threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, eight earned runs and three walks with one strikeout.
Beecher City [Coop] 16, Pana 6
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Pana, 16-6, on Monday.
Carson Evans hit one single, one double and scored two runs. Conner Nowitzke hit one double, had one RBI and scored three runs. Clayton Wojcik scored one run. AJ Radloff hit two singles, had three RBIs and scored four runs. Gage Lorton hit two doubles, had three RBIs and scored two runs. Wyatt Rueff hit one single, had one RBI and scored two runs. Drake Davis had one RBI and scored two runs. Jacob Doty hit one double and had three RBIs and Layne Jones hit one single and had one RBI.
Wojcik also earned the win for the Bobcats (1-1).
Louisville (North Clay) 6, Neoga 0
North Clay defeated Neoga, 6-0, on Monday.
Cody Zimdars went 2-for-3 with one double and two RBIs. Logan Fleener went 2-for-3 and Carder Walden went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Alex Boose and Ian Jones pitched for the Cardinals (1-1).
Boose threw five innings and had seven strikeouts; Jones threw two innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
As for the Indians (0-3), Brady Reynolds went 1-for-3.
Malachi Staszak, Kaden Will and Micah Staszak pitched.
Malachi Staszak threw four innings and allowed three hits, two runs — one earned. Will threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed two runs — one earned — and one walk and Micah Staszak threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and two runs — one earned — with one strikeout.
Brownstown [Coop] 12, Ramsey 0
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Ramsey, 12-0, on Monday.
Adam Atwood hit two singles and had one RBI. Kyle Behl hit two singles and had two RBIs. Cade Schaub hit one double. Jarrett Pasley and Wyatt Stine hit singles. Josiah Maxey hit one single and had one RBI and Wyatt Forbes had one RBI.
Pasley pitched for the Bombers (1-1) and threw four innings and allowed one hit, no runs and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Farina (South Central) 17, Fairfield 1
South Central defeated Fairfield, 17-1, on Monday.
Aidan Dodson went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. Ethan Watwood went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Calaway Smith went 2-for-2 with one RBI and Chase Thompson, Anthony Buonaura, Zane Montes, Jon Bursott, Brody Markley and Maddox Robb hit singles.
Dodson and Watwood pitched for the Cougars (2-0).
Dodson threw three innings and allowed one walk with five strikeouts and Watwood threw one inning and allowed one run — none earned — and two walks with one strikeout.
SOFTBALL
Salem 4, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Salem, 4-0, on Monday.
Erin Althoff went 2-for-3 with one double. Estella Mette went 1-for-3 with one triple and Olivia Copple hit a single for the Lady Shoes (0-1).
Courtney Gibson and Alyssa Tipton pitched for Teutopolis.
Gibson threw six innings and allowed seven hits, four runs — two earned — and six walks with eight strikeouts and Tipton threw one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
Fairfield 10, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Fairfield, 10-0, on Monday.
The Lady Indians (0-2) were no-hit in the game.
Grace Lemke pitched for Altamont and allowed four hits, 10 runs — five earned — and eight walks with 14 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Dieterich 9, St. Elmo [Coop] 1
Dieterich defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown, 9-1, on Monday.
Ella Kreke went 3-for-4. Allie Uthell went 2-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Brittney Niemerg, Eva Meinhart and Lucie Jansen hit doubles and Ruby Westendorf hit one single.
Niemerg pitched for the Movin' Maroons (1-2, 1-0 National Trail Conference) and allowed three hits, one run — none earned — and one walk with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
As for the Eagles (0-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Baker went 2-for-3 and Morlan went 1-for-3.
Baker pitched and allowed nine hits and nine runs — four earned — with two strikeouts over six innings.
Newton 15, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5
Newton defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (ALAH), 15-5, on Monday.
Kayla Kocher went 3-for-4 with one triple and three RBIs. Bailee Frichtl went 2-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Lilly Kessler went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Camryn Martin went 2-for-4 with one triple and Addy O'Dell, Karasyn Martin, Ali Kirts and Audrie Reich hit singles.
Kocher and Avery Mulvey pitched for the Lady Eagles (2-0).
Kocher threw four innings and allowed two hits, five runs — one earned — and three walks with six strikeouts and Mulvey threw two innings and allowed three hits with four strikeouts.
Casey-Westfield 22, Beecher City [Coop] 1
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Casey-Westfield, 22-1, on Monday.
Madison Wojcik went 2-for-2. Ryleigh Sarver went 1-for-2 with one double and one RBI and Birgen Schlanser went 1-for-1.
Marissa Summers and Addison Wasson pitched for the Bobcats (0-1).
Robinson 9, Toledo (Cumberland) 1
Cumberland fell to Robinson, 9-1, on Monday.
Libby McGinnis went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Isabel Martinez went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Avery Donsbach and Noraa Cross hit singles.
Martinez pitched for the Lady Pirates (1-1) and allowed 15 hits, nine runs — four earned — and two walks with one strikeout over seven innings.
Flora 6, Windsor [Coop] 3
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Flora, 6-3, on Monday.
Samantha Hayes went 3-for-3 with one triple and one RBI. Ella Kinkelaar went 2-for-4 with one double. Alaira Friese went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Alexis Gee went 2-for-3 and Ellie Wittenberg, Kaylyn Carey and Sam Porter went 1-for-3.
Hayes pitched for the Hatchets (0-1) and allowed eight hits, six runs — four earned — and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings.
Farina (South Central) 18, Mulberry Grove 0
South Central defeated Mulberry Grove, 18-0, on Monday.
Kinlee Thompson hit one single and had one RBI. Jaylyn Michl hit two singles and one triple and had one RBI. Taegan Webster hit one single and had one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett hit one single and had two RBIs. Ella Watwood hit two singles and had two RBIs. Emily Rose hit one single and one home run and had six RBIs. Percilla Reid had one RBI and Kyra Swift had one RBI for the Lady Cougars (2-0).
Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 2, Clay City [Coop] 1
Clay City fell to Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 2-1, on Monday.
Gracie Barber went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Morgan Hance went 1-for-3. Hannah Kramer-McKinney went 1-for-4 with one stolen base. Gracie Marshoff scored one run and Carolyn Hurd had two walks.
Hance pitched for the Lady Wolves (2-1, 1-1 Midland Trail Conference) and allowed one hit, two unearned runs and three walks with 10 strikeouts over six innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.