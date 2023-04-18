SOFTBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 23, St. Elmo [Coop] 1
St. Anthony defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown, 23-1, at Bulldog Field.
Kenzie Kabbes had three hits (one double and one home run) and two RBIs. Nora Gannaway had three hits. Addie Wernsing had two hits (one triple) and one RBI. Sydney Kibler had two hits (one home run) and three RBIs. Hailey Niebrugge had two hits and one RBI. Anna Faber had two hits (one triple and one grand slam) and five RBIs. Stacie Vonderheide had two hits. Laney Coffin and Camille Wines hit doubles and Lilly Gannaway hit a single.
Wernsing and Kibler pitched for the Bulldogs (6-3, 3-0 National Trail Conference). Wernsing threw two innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts; Kibler threw two innings and allowed one hit, one unearned run and one walk with six strikeouts.
Alivia Claycomb and Macey Sapp had the lone hits for the Eagles (0-12, 0-4 National Trail Conference).
Teutopolis 8, Farina (South Central) 7
Teutopolis defeated South Central, 8-7, at Teutopolis.
Dani Sarchet had two hits. Courtney Gibson had two hits and three RBIs. Erin Althoff hit a double and had three RBIs. Summer Wall had one hit and one RBI and Emily Konkel, Kaylee Niebrugge and Estella Mette had hits for the Lady Shoes (6-4).
As for the Lady Cougars (11-5), Kyra Swift had one RBI. Jaylyn Michl hit a double and had two RBIs. Taegan Webster hit a single and had one RBI. Kaitlyn Swift had one RBI. Abi Shuler had one RBI and Amelia Montes hit a single.
Windsor [Coop] 18, Altamont 1
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Altamont, 18-1, at Altamont.
Ella Kinkelaar had three hits (one double and one triple) and four RBIs. Sam Hayes had three hits and five RBIs. Sam Porter had two hits. Alaira Friese hit a double and had two RBIs. Alexis Gee had one hit and one RBI. Ellie Wittenberg had one hit and two RBIs and Raegyn Wallin had one hit and two RBIs for the Hatchets (7-5, 3-0 National Trail Conference).
For the Lady Indians (6-12, 2-2 National Trail Conference), Claire Boehm, Peyton Osteen and Sophia Pearcy had hits.
Odin [Coop] 17, Dieterich 7
Dieterich fell to Odin w/ Patoka and Sandoval, 17-7, at Odin.
Estella Meinhart had three hits (one double) and one RBI. Ruby Westendorf had two hits and three RBIs. Lucie Jansen had two hits and one RBI. Sammie Goebel had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Eva Meinhart had one hit and one RBI and Ella Kreke had one hit for the Movin' Maroons (5-10).
Newton 17, Mattoon 4
Newton defeated Mattoon, 17-4, at Mattoon.
Lexie Grove had four hits and two RBIs. Addy O'Dell had three hits (one double). Audrie Reich had three hits (one home run) and three RBIs. Avery Mulvey had two hits and one RBI. Lilly Kessler had two hits and two RBIs. Allie Stanely had one hit and one RBI. Kayla Kocher had one hit and three RBIs. Bailee Frichtl had one hit. Camryn Martin had one hit and two RBIs and Saige Dhom had one hit.
Kocher and Mulvey pitched for the Lady Eagles (14-2). Kocher threw four innings and allowed three hits, one run and two walks with four strikeouts; Mulvey threw one inning and allowed two hits and three unearned runs with one strikeout.
Toledo (Cumberland) 9, Argenta-Oreana 8
Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana, 9-8, at Cumberland.
Avery Donsbach had two hits and two RBIs. Chaney Thornton had two hits and one RBI. Jade Carr had two hits. Isabel Martinez had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Noraa Cross had one hit. Libby McGinnis had one hit and one RBI and Natalie Beaumont had one hit for the Lady Pirates (7-10, 3-2 Lincoln Prairie Conference).
Grayville 9, Clay City [Coop] 8
Clay City fell to Grayville, 9-8, at Grayville.
Morgan Hance had two hits (one double), two runs and three stolen bases. Gracie Marshoff had two hits and two runs. Gracie Barber had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Faith Jones had two hits, one walk and one RBI. Hali Mainer hit one triple and had one RBI. Leah Cartright had one hit and one walk and Haley Rosch and Hannah Kramer-McKinney had one run each for the Lady Wolves (4-3, 3-2 Midland Trail Conference).
BASEBALL
Charleston 10, Teutopolis 2
Teutopolis fell to Charleston, 10-2, at Teutopolis.
Evan Waldhoff hit a double and Bennet Thompson, Joey Niebrugge and Caleb Bloemer hit singles for the Wooden Shoes (7-4).
Altamont 11, Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 8
Altamont defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 11-8, at Altamont.
Keinon Eirhart had three hits (two doubles) and three RBIs. Mason Robinson had two hits. Jared Hammer had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Kaidyn Miller had two hits and two RBIs. Logan Cornett had two hits and two RBIs. Wyatt Phillips had one hit and one RBI and Keegan Schultz and Eli Miller had one hit for the Indians (9-5).
As for the Hatchets (9-2), Jackson Gurgel had three hits (two doubles) and two RBIs. Jordan Wittenberg had three hits (one double) and two RBIs. Austin Wittenberg had two hits. Carter Chaney had two hits (one triple) and one RBI and Colten Bridges and Ben Bridges had one hit.
Dieterich 11, Odin [Coop] 2
Dieterich defeated Odin w/ Patoka and Sandoval, 11-2, at Odin.
Noah Dill had three hits (two home runs) and six RBIs. Garrett Niebrugge had three hits (one home run) and two RBIs. Andrew Hall had two hits (one double) and one RBI and Carson Baxter and Justin Boerngen had one hit for the Movin' Maroons (5-8).
Lucas Westendorf and Hall pitched. Westendorf threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, two unearned runs and six walks with 10 strikeouts; Hall threw 1 1/3 innings and had one strikeout.
Neoga 3, Beecher City [Coop] 2
Neoga defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 3-2, at Neoga.
Josiah Gentry had three hits (one double) and one RBI. Malachi Staszak hit a double and had one RBI and Quintin Richards, Ryan Koester, Brady Reynolds and Kaden Will had hits for the Indians (8-8).
Reynolds and Richards pitched for Neoga. Reynolds threw seven innings and allowed four hits and two unearned runs with 11 strikeouts; Richards threw one inning.
As for the Bobcats, Clayton Wojcik and AJ Radloff had two hits and Drake Davis had two hits (one double).
Toledo (Cumberland) 14, Farmer City (Blue Ridge) 0
Cumberland defeated Farmer City (Blue Ridge), 14-0, at Farmer City.
Blake McMechan had two hits (one double). Ty Bradley had two hits (one double). Hudson McElravy had two hits (one double). Cooper Stewart had two hits (one triple). Trevin Magee hit a double and Maddox McElravy, Gavin Hendrix, Ross McBride, Jesse Fritts and Reid Carlen had one hit for the Pirates (6-6, 2-1 Lincoln Prairie Conference).
Louisville (North Clay) 14, Fairfield 2
North Clay defeated Fairfield, 14-2, at Fairfield.
Jesse Weidner had four hits (one double). Logan Fleener had two hits (one double). Ayden Jones had two hits. Carder Walden had two hits (one double) and Alex Boose, Ian Jones, Trenton Ingram and Daniel Warren had one hit for the Cardinals (12-4).
Jack Compton, Ben Czyzewski and Keegan Sullens pitched for North Clay. Compton pitched two innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts; Czyzewski threw four innings and allowed five hits and one run with three strikeouts and Sullens pitched one inning and allowed one hit, one run and one walk.
BOYS TENNIS
Effingham 7, Casey-Westfield 2
Effingham defeated Casey-Westfield, 7-2, at Effingham.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Jorge Crespo (6-1, 6-3). Blayne Pals defeated Grant Cochonour (6-1, 6-3). Evan Pryor fell to Avery Tutewiler (2-6, 0-6). Preston Siner defeated Logan Cribelar (7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-7). Ross Schaefer defeated Owen Richardson (6-1, 6-2) and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Kaiden Spraker (6-1, 6-4).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Cochonour and Cribelar (6-2, 6-1). Pryor and Siner fell to Tutewiler and Crespo (2-6, 1-6) and Schaefer and Bockhorn defeated Richardson and Kellen Sullivan (6-2, 6-2).
Teutopolis 8, Flora 1
Teutopolis defeated Flora, 8-1, at Teutopolis.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert fell to Bobby Powless (6-4, 2-6, 4-10). Colin Habing defeated Ollie Collins (6-0, 6-0). Oliver Lee defeated Justin Pietz (6-2, 6-3). Carter Davidson defeated Adam Pietz (6-3, 6-2). Noah Thompson defeated Braxton Pipher (6-2, 6-1) and Myles Stortzum defeated Zaiden Lewis (6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5).
In doubles matches, Lee and Thompson defeated Justin and Adam Pietz (6-1, 6-3). Davidson and Stortzum defeated Pipher and Lewis (6-2, 6-3) and Paul Huber and Will Lewis defeated Lawson Spicer and Kyler Dennis (6-2, 6-3).
TRACK AND FIELD
Bridgeport (Red Hill) Meet
North Clay competed at the Bridgeport (Red Hill) Meet, finishing sixth in girls events and fifth in boys events.
The boys finished with 39.5 points; the girls finished with 28 points.
On the boys side, Levi Smith won the high jump at 5-foot-8-inches.
On the girls side, Sylvia Robey won the high jump at 4-foot-8-inches, setting a personal record.
