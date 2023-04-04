Effingham 6, Robinson 3
Effingham defeated Robinson, 6-3, at Robinson.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Eli Rosborough (6-2, 6-1). Blayne Pals lost to Owen Schmidt (1-6, 3-6). Evan Pryor defeated Cody Waggoner (6-3, 6-1). Preston Siner lost to Derek Steward (3-6, 2-6). Ross Schafer defeated Duke Thompson (3-6, 7-5, 10-6) and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Cash Veteto (6-2, 6-2).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Rosborough and Schmidt (7-6 (8), 5-7, 10-5). Siner and Pryor lost to Steward and Thompson (1-6, 4-6) and Schafer and Bockhorn defeated Waggoner and Veteto (6-1, 6-0).
St. Anthony 5, Mt. Zion 4
St. Anthony defeated Mt. Zion, 5-4, at Mt. Zion.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won (6-1, 6-3). Aidan Tegeler lost (4-6, 2-6). Evan Mossman won (6-4, 6-1). Adam Rudibaugh won (6-2, 6-2). Connor Eggers lost (0-6, 0-6) and Matt Herzing lost (5-7, 3-6).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler won (7-5, 6-2). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh won (6-1, 7-6 (3)) and Eggers and Herzing lost (4-6, 1-6).
Teutopolis 8, Casey-Westfield [Coop] 1
Teutopolis defeated Casey-Westfield-Martinsville, 8-1, at Casey-Westfield.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert defeated Grant Cochonour (6-0, 6-0). Colin Habing defeated Jorge Crespo (6-4, 6-2). Oliver Lee defeated Avery Tutewiler (7-6 (6), 6-3). Carter Davidson defeated Brian Wright (7-6 (5), 6-2). Myles Stortzum defeated Logan Cribelar (6-2, 6-7 (2), 10-5) and Noah Thompson defeated Owen Richardson (7-6 (9), 6-0).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Habing defeated Cochonour and Cribelar (6-0, 6-4). Gus Siemer and Stortzum fell to Tutewiler and Crespo (2-6, 1-6) and Noah Thompson and Paul Huber defeated Wright and Richardson (2-6, 7-5, 11-9).
Newton 8, Effingham 3
Newton defeated Effingham, 8-3, at Newton.
Amelia Collins had two hits (one double). Kayla Kocher had one hit (one triple). Camryn Martin had one hit (one triple) and Addy O’Dell and Allie Stanley had one hit.
Kocher and Collins pitched for the Lady Eagles (6-0). Kocher threw five innings and allowed one hit, two runs and two walks with seven strikeouts; Collins threw two innings and allowed three hits, one run and one walk.
As for the Flaming Hearts (2-2), Riley Cunningham had one hit (one double) and Raegan Boone, Abby Cunningham and Kristen Armstrong had one hit.
Riley Cunningham and Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham. Cunningham threw three innings and allowed four hits, seven runs — three earned — and four walks with one strikeout; Armstrong threw three innings and allowed two hits and one run with one strikeout.
St. Anthony 18, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 0
St. Anthony defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 18-0, at Bulldog Field.
Cameran Rios had two hits. Adysen Rios had two hits. Addie Wernsing had two hits (one triple). Laney Coffin had one hit (one double). Kenzie Kabbes had one hit (one double). Anna Faber had one hit (one double) and Lilly Gannaway, Nora Gannaway, Hailey Niebrugge, Sydney Kibler, Lucy Fearday and Stacie Vonderheide had one hit.
Fearday and Sydney Kibler pitched for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0 National Trail Conference). Fearday threw two innings and had three strikeouts; Kibler threw two innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats (0-3, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Birgen Schlanser and MaKenna Roley had hits.
Flora 16, Dieterich 3
Dieterich fell to Flora, 16-3, at Flora.
Brittney Niemerg had one hit (one home run). Lucie Jansen had one hit (one double) and Ruby Westendorf, Eva Meinhart and Callie Faller had one hit.
Niemerg and Ella Kreke pitched for the Movin’ Maroons (3-5). Niemerg threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits, 11 runs — seven earned — and three walks with three strikeouts; Kreke pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed five hits and five runs.
Villa Grove 5, Toledo (Cumberland) 2
Cumberland fell to Villa Grove, 5-2, at Toledo.
Kendyn Syfert had two hits and Noraa Cross, Jade Carr, Isabel Martinez and Natalie Beaumont had one hit for the Lady Pirates (2-4, 0-1 Lincoln Prairie Conference).
Windsor [Coop] 3, South Central 2
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated South Central, 3-2, at Farina.
Ella Kinkelaar had two hits. Ava Richards had two hits and Sam Hayes had one hit (one double) for the Hatchets (5-2, 2-0 National Trail Conference).
Hayes pitched for WSS and allowed seven hits, two runs — one earned — and six walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings.
As for the Lady Cougars (3-2, 0-2 National Trail Conference), Jaylyn Michl had one hit and one RBI and Kaitlyn Swift, Taegan Webster, Brooklyn Garrett, Emily Rose, Abi Shuler and Amelia Montes had one hit.
Martinsville 14, St. Elmo [Coop] 3
St. Elmo-Brownstown fell to Martinsville, 14-3, at St. Elmo.
Dezerae Morlan, Kairi Speagle and Jayna Ireland had two hits and Alivia Claycomb and Macey Sapp had one hit for the Eagles (0-5).
Mahomet-Seymour 8, St. Anthony 4
St. Anthony fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 8-4, at Mahomet.
Brock Jansen had two hits (one double). Beau Adams had one hit (one double). Aiden Lauritzen had one hit (one home run) and Sam Link had one hit for the Bulldogs (4-2).
Brock Fearday and Nick Ruholl pitched for St. Anthony. Fearday threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits, eight runs and four walks with eight strikeouts; Ruholl pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up one hit.
Flora 5, Dieterich 3
Flora defeated Dieterich, 5-3, at Flora.
Lucas Westendorf and Andrew Hall had two hits. Mason Lidy had one hit (one double) and Sam Hardiek, Carson Baxter and Dominic Ashley had one hit.
Garrett Niebrugge and Noah Dill pitched for the Movin’ Maroons (1-5). Niebrugge threw five innings and allowed five hits, five runs — four earned — and two walks with 11 strikeouts; Dill threw one inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
South Central 8, Newton 2
South Central defeated Newton, 8-2, at Newton.
Buonaura had two hits (one double). Thompson and Dodson had two hits and Magnus and Watwood had one hit for the Cougars (7-0).
Dodson and Buonaura pitched. Dodson threw five innings and allowed three walks with 10 strikeouts; Buonaura threw two innings and allowed one hit, two runs — one earned — and one walk with four strikeouts.
As for the Eagles (6-3), Carder Reich and Isaac Flowers had hits.
Max Meinhart, Owen Mahaffey, Logan Ochs and Jacob McClure pitched. Meinhart threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with four strikeouts; Mahaffey threw four innings and allowed three hits, three runs and one walk with five strikeouts; Ochs threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, five unearned runs and two walks with two strikeouts and McClure threw 1/3 of an inning and had one strikeout.
Shelbyville 11, Neoga 1
Neoga fell to Shelbyville, 11-1, at Shelbyville.
Ryan Koester, Brady Reynolds, Malachi Staszak and Josiah Gentry had one hit for the Indians (3-5).
Bryar Hennesay and Gentry pitched for Neoga. Hennesay threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits, seven runs and four walks with one strikeout; Gentry threw two innings and allowed four hits, four runs — three earned — and one walk with three strikeouts.
Vandalia 19, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 1
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Vandalia, 19-1, at Beecher City.
Wyatt Rueff had one hit (one double). AJ Radloff had one RBI and Carson Evans and Layne Jones had one hit for the Bobcats (2-2).
Brownstown [Coop] 7, Cumberland 6
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Cumberland, 7-6, at Brownstown.
Ross McBride had three hit. Ty Bradley had two hits (one double). Sawyer Keyser had two hits. Grant Keyser had one hit (one double) and Blake McMechan, Maddox McElravy and Gavin Hendrix had one hit for the Pirates (3-3).
McElravy and Jaxon Boldt pitched for Cumberland. McElravy threw six innings and allowed four hits, five runs — two earned — with four walks and 14 strikeouts; Boldt threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, two runs and one walk with three strikeouts.
As for the Bombers (2-3), Adam Atwood and Kyle Behl had one hit and one RBI apiece. Wyatt Forbes had one RBI and Jarrett Pasley, Lane Stine and Calin Chandler had one hit.
Adam Atwood earned the win after pitching 1/3 of an inning with one strikeout.
