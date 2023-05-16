SOFTBALL
Effingham 2, Olney (Richland County) 1
Effingham defeated Olney (Richland County), 2-1, at Effingham High School Softball Field.
Raegan Boone had one hit and one RBI. Sidney Donaldson had one RBI and Jerzi Bierman, Riley Cunningham, Natalie Armstrong and Saige Althoff each had one hit for the Flaming Hearts.
Armstrong and Althoff pitched for Effingham. Armstrong threw six innings and allowed five hits and one walk with five strikeouts and Althoff threw two innings and allowed three hits and one run with three strikeouts.
Odin/Patoka/Sandoval 4, Altamont 2
Altamont fell to Odin w/ Patoka and Sandoval, 4-2, at Gilbert Park.
Lanie Tedrick had two hits and one RBI. Madison Tonn had two hits. Sophia Pearcy had one hit and one RBI and Claire Boehm, Peyton Osteen and Adria Denton each had one hit for the Lady Indians.
Grace Lemke pitched for Altamont. She allowed four hits, four runs and five walks with 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
BASEBALL
Altamont 13, Albion (Edwards County) 4
Altamont defeated Albion (Edwards County), 13-4, in Albion.
Mason Robinson had three hits and four RBIs. Kaidyn Miller had three hits and two RBIs. Keinon Eirhart had two hits and three RBIs. Logan Cornett had two hits and one RBI and Wyatt Phillips, Jared Hammer and Dillan Elam each had one hit for the Indians.
Hammer, Phillips, Ethan Robbins and Eli Miller pitched for Altamont. Hammer threw one inning and allowed one hit, one run and two walks with two strikeouts; Phillips threw two innings and allowed two hits and one unearned run with three strikeouts; Robbins threw two innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts and Miller threw two innings and allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts.
Newton 2, Louisville (North Clay) 0
Newton defeated North Clay, 2-0, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.
Payton Harris and Dylan Ferguson each had one hit and one RBI and Carder Reich, Isaac Flowers, Gage Reynolds and Drake Wolf each had one hit for the Eagles.
Brandon Einhorn, Dylan Gier, Max Meinhart and Reich pitched for Newton. Einhorn threw two innings and had one strikeout; Gier threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and three walks with two strikeouts; Meinhart threw two innings and allowed three hits and Reich threw 1 2/3 innings and had four strikeouts.
As for the Cardinals, Carder Walden, Ayden Jones, Jesse Weidner and Daniel Warren each had one hit.
Walden, Jack Compton, Ian Jones and Alex Boose pitched for Newton. Walden threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, one run and three walks; Compton threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and one run with two strikeouts; Jones threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk and Boose threw one inning and had one strikeout.
Farina (South Central) 10, Bethany (Okaw Valley) 1
South Central defeated Bethany (Okaw Valley), 10-1, in Bethany.
Chase Thompson had three hits and one RBI. Aidan Dodson had two hits and two RBIs. Andrew Magnus had two hits and one RBI. Ethan Watwood had two hits. Anthony Buonaura had one hit and two RBIs. Ethan Dunn had one hit and one RBI and Evan Hoover, Trevan Sidwell and Colton Smith each had one hit for the Cougars.
Dodson, Watwood, Buonaura and Callaway Smith pitched for South Central. Dodson threw two innings and allowed one walk with five strikeouts; Watwood threw two innings and allowed two hits, one unearned run and two walks with two strikeouts; Buonaura threw two innings and allowed two walks with four strikeouts and Smith threw one inning and allowed one walk with two strikeouts.
