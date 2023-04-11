Effingham 11, Hillsboro 1
Effingham defeated Hillsboro, 11-1, at Effingham.
Riley Cunningham had two hits (one double). Kristen Armstrong and Mya Harvey had two hits and Raegan Boone, Abby Cunningham and Natalie Armstrong had one hit.
Riley Cunningham and Natalie Armstrong pitched for the Flaming Hearts (5-4). Cunningham threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, one run and four walks; Armstrong threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.
Teutopolis 12, Beecher City [Coop] 1
Teutopolis defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 12-1, at Beecher City.
Kaylee Niebrugge had three hits. Erin Althoff had two hits. Emily Konkel had two hits (one triple). Malea Helmink had two hits. Jordan Goeckner had two hits and Olivia Copple had one hit. Goeckner and Courtney Gibson pitched for the Lady Shoes (3-4). Goeckner threw five innings and allowed two hits, one run and six walks with three strikeouts; Gibson threw two innings and allowed one walk with four strikeouts.
Altamont 12, St. Elmo [Coop] 5
Altamont defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown, 12-5, at St. Elmo.
Grace Lemke had four hits. Peyton Osteen had three (one double). Lanie Tedrick and Madison Tonn had two. Brianna Grunloh had two (one double) and Sophia Pearcy and Presley Siebert had one.
Lemke and Adria Denton pitched for the Lady Indians (3-9). Lemke threw two innings and allowed one walk with six strikeouts; Denton threw five innings and allowed six hits, five runs — four earned — and seven walks with two strikeouts.
As for the Eagles, Jayna Ireland had two hits and Olivia Baker, Kelly Moss, Taylor Claycomb and Dezerae Morlan had one.
Odin [Coop] 9, Dieterich 6
Dieterich fell to Odin w/ Patoka and Sandoval, 9-6, at Odin.
Brittney Niemerg had three hits (one double). Ella Kreke had two hits. Estella Meinhart and Ruby Westendorf hit doubles and Callie Faller hit a single for the Movin’ Maroons (3-8).
Faller, Kreke and Niemerg pitched for Dieterich. Faller did not record an out and allowed four hits, four runs and one walk; Kreke threw 2 1/3 innings and had one strikeout and Niemerg threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, five runs — one earned — and two walks with four strikeouts.
Newton 5, Mt. Carmel 4
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel, 5-4, at Mt. Carmel.
Camryn Martin had three hits (one triple). Allie Stanley had two hits (one double). Kayla Kocher had two hits Bailee Frichtl had two hits (one double). Lilly Kessler had two hits. Avery Mulvey had one hit (one double). Addy O’Dell had one hit and Lexie Grove had one hit (one home run) for the Lady Eagles (9-1).
Kocher and Mulvey pitched for Newton. Kocher allowed eight hits, four runs — three earned — and five walks with six strikeouts over 10 innings and Mulvey threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk.
Farina (South Central) 10, Bluford (Webber) 0
South Central defeated Bluford (Webber), 10-0, at Bluford.
Bryleigh Timmons had one RBi. Jaylyn Michl had two hits and one RBI. Taegan Webster had three hits and one RBI. Ella Watwood had one hit and two RBIs. Emily Rose had one RBI. Kinlee Thompson had two hits. Zoey Feldhake had two hits and two RBIs and Kyra Swift had one hit (one triple) and two RBIs.
Toledo (Cumberland) 11, Farmer City (Blue Ridge) 2
Cumberland defeated Farmer City (Blue Ridge), 11-2, at Farmer City.
Libby McGinnis had three hits (three doubles) and three RBIs. Noraa Cross had one hit (one double) and one RBI. Chaney Thornton had one hit (one home run) and two RBIs. Shelby Kingery had one hit and one RBI. Jade Carr had one hit and Avery Donsbach had one hit and one RBI.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 11, Waltonville-Sesser-Valier 2
St. Anthony defeated Wheaton (St. Francis), 11-2, at Rend Lake College.
Eli Levitt had three hits (one double). Beau Adams had two hits. Aiden Lauritzen had two hits (one triple). Sam Link had two hits. Ryan Schmidt and Brock Fearday hit doubles and Connor Roepke, Max Koenig and Will Fearday hit singles.
Levitt, Nick Ruholl and Lauritzen pitched for the Bulldogs (6-2). Levitt threw five innings and allowed five hits, two runs and four walks with three strikeouts; Ruholl threw one inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout and Lauritzen threw one inning and had three strikeouts.
Altamont 8, Neoga 2
Altamont defeated Neoga, 8-2, at Neoga.
Keinon Eirhart hit one home run. Nathan Shephard had two hits. Dillan Elam hit a double and Nathan Stuemke, Mason Robinson, Eli Miller and Logan Cornett collected hits for Altamont (5-4).
Stuemke, Avery Jahraus, Kaden Davis and Eli Miller pitched for Altamont. Stuemke threw three innings and allowed three hits and one walk with three strikeouts; Jahraus threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts; Davis threw two innings and allowed two hits, one unearned run and one walk with four strikeouts and Eli Miller threw one inning and allowed two hits and one run with three strikeouts.
As for Neoga (6-6), Malachi Staszak had two hits and Trey Sheehan, Keaton Lacy, Ryan Koester, Landon Titus and Brady Reynolds had one hit.
Reynolds, James Ballinger and Riley Durdel pitched for Neoga. Reynolds threw three innings and allowed three hits, four runs — three earned — and two walks with two strikeouts; Ballinger threw two innings and allowed four hits, four runs — two earned — and two walks and Durdel threw two innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Newton 6, Mt. Carmel 4
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel, 6-4, at Mt. Carmel.
David Ferguson had three hits (one triple). Isaac Flowers had two hits. Carder Reich had two hits. Gage Reynolds had one double and Owen Mahaffey, Max Meinhart and Drake Wolf had one hit.
Brandon Einhorn and Mahaffey pitched for the Eagles (8-5). Einhorn threw five innings and allowed 10 hits and three runs — two earned — with three strikeouts; Mahaffey threw two innings and allowed three hits and one run with two strikeouts.
Beecher City [Coop] 11, Ramsey 0
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Ramsey, 11-0, at Ramsey.
Carson Evans had two hits (one double). Clayton Wojcik had three hits (one double) and two RBIs. AJ Radloff had one hit (one double) and two RBIs. Gage Lorton had one hit (one double) and one RBI. Layne Jones had one hit and one RBI. Jacob Doty had two hits and three RBIs. Drake Davis had one RBI. Conner Nowitzke had one hit and Kyle Lamb had one RBI.
Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 10, Dieterich 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Dieterich, 10-0, at Stewardson-Strasburg.
Carter Chaney had three hits and Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg and Connor Manhart had one for the Hatchets (9-0).
Jordan Wittenberg pitched and allowed four hits with six strikeouts over six innings.
As for the Movin’ Maroons (2-7), Garrett Niebrugge had two hits and Andrew Hall and Sam Hardiek had one.
Lucas Westendorf and Jaxon Funneman pitched for Dieterich. Westendorf threw five innings and allowed six hits, 10 runs — two earned — and three walks with six strikeouts and Funneman threw 1/3 of an inning.
Toledo (Cumberland) 16, Decatur (Lutheran) 1
Cumberland defeated Decatur (Lutheran), 16-1, at Decatur (Lutheran).
Ty Bradley had two hits (one home run). Trevin Magee and Maddox McElravy had two hits. Gavin Hendrix had two hits (one double). Ross McBride had two hits (one double) and Blake McMechan had one hit for the Pirates (5-4).
McElravy and Zack Buescher pitched for Cumberland. McElravy threw three innings and allowed two walks with three strikeouts; Buescher threw one inning and allowed one unearned run and one walk with one strikeout.
Farina (South Central) 11, Odin [Coop] 1
South Central defeated Odin w/ Patoka and Sandoval, 15-1, at Odin.
Aidan Dodson had two hits (two home runs). Brody Markley had two hits. Anthony Buonaura and Maddox Robb had doubles and Chase Thompson, Andrew Magnus, Ethan Dunn, Colton Smith and Ethan Watwood hit singles.
Watwood and Dunn pitched for the Cougars (11-0). Watwood threw three innings and allowed two hits and one unearned run with two strikeouts; Dunn threw two innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts.
Effingham 5, Mattoon 4
Effingham defeated Matton, 5-4, at Effingham.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Dalton Short (7-6 (4), 6-0). Blayne Pals fell to Will Pullen (4-6, 2-6). Evan Pryor fell to Ty Eastin (4-6, 0-6). Preston Siner fell to Hunter Basham (6-7 (5), 5-7). Ross Schaefer defeated Ean Freeman (6-3, 6-1) and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Noah Lange (6-1, 6-2).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Short and Pullen (7-6 (3), 6-2). Pryor and Siner fell to Eastin and Basham (3-6, 0-6) and Schaefer and Bockhorn defeated Lange and Aiden Hudson (6-0, 6-4).
Newton 5, Effingham (St. Anthony) 4
Newton defeated St. Anthony, 5-4, at Effingham.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Ben Street (7-6 (6), 7-5). Isaac Street defeated Aidan Tegeler (7-6 (5), 6-2). Adam Rudibaugh defeated Isaac Kocher (6-2, 6-0). Alex Bigard defeated Connor Eggars (6-1, 6-0). Wesley Britton defeated Jackson Schultz (6-3, 6-2) and Evan Mossman defeated Joao Sandoval (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Tegeler and Manaye Mossman (6-2, 6-2). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh defeated Sandoval and Kocher (6-3, 6-4) and Bigard and Britton defeated Eggars and Carson Fallert (6-1, 6-1).
Teutopolis 9, Greenville 0
Teutopolis defeated Greenville, 9-0, at Teutopolis.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert defeated Aidan Andris (6-0, 6-0). Colin Habing defeated Elusha Golovay (6-0, 6-0). Oliver Lee defeated Carter Manhart (6-0, 6-0). Myles Stortzum defeated Tayshaun Wells (6-3, 6-1) and Noah Thompson defeated Camden Walker (6-2, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Habing defeated Manhart and Powell (6-1, 6-1). Lee and Thompson defeated Andris and Golovay (6-2, 6-2) and Davidson and Stortzum defeated Wells and Alex Davis (6-3, 7-5).
Olney (Richland County) Girls Meet
Newton won the Olney (Richland County) Girls Meet at Richland County High School.
The Lady Eagles finished with 120 points. Olney (Richland County) was second with 69; Mt. Carmel third with 60 and Lawrenceville fourth with 10.
Senior Laney Hemrich won four events. She was first in the 100-meter dash (12.7 seconds), the 200-meter dash (27.5 seconds), the 400-meter run (1:02.9) and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay (1:54.5).
Freshman Layna Marshall won the 3200-meter run (12:29.1) and was fourth in the 1600-meter run (6:57.9).
Freshman Shay Bennett was third in the 800-meter run (2:58).
Junior Gracie Smithenry won in the 100-meter hurdles (18.6 seconds). Junior Elley Bennett won the 300-meter hurdles (54.2 seconds) and set a personal record.
Newton’s 4x200-meter relay team took home first at 1:54.5.
Junior Brooke Schafer won the shot put (33-foot-11-inches) and set a personal record and won the discus (89-foot-8-inches).
Smithenry picked up a win in the high jump (5-foot-4 inches) and set a personal record.
Sophomore Karsyn Martin won in the pole vault (9-foot) and sophomore Sydney Kinder won the triple jump (32-feet-2.5-inches) and set a personal record.
