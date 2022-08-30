GIRLS GOLF
Effingham at Charleston w/ Mattoon
Effingham came in second, Charleston third, and Mattoon first at a triangular at Charleston Country Club Monday.
The Flaming Hearts shot a team score of 189.
Ella Niebrugge, Elena Niebrugge, and Ella Tuman shot rounds of 47, while Marah Kirk shot a 48.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Anna Hirtzel's 49 and Marissa Allie's 56.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 11, Casey-Westfield 0
St. Anthony defeated Casey-Westfield, 11-0, Monday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke won 6-0, 6-0. Liv Hoene won 6-1, 6-2. Laura Schmidt won 6-0, 6-0. Ellie Link won 6-0, 6-0. Mia Kinkelaar won 6-0, 6-0. Madelyn Brown won 6-1, 6-0, and Annie Strullmyer won 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Kowalke and Hoene won 6-0, 6-0. Link and Kinkelaar won 6-0, 6-0. Brown and Strullmyer won 3-1, and Schmidt and Karli Jones won 6-1, 6-0.
Newton 6, Centralia 3
Newton defeated Centralia, 6-3, Monday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann fell to Sophi Barrow (C), 5-10. Jean Lin defeated Madison Francois (C), 10-5. Avery Zumbahlen won 10-2. Paige Klingler defeated Maddi Dailey (C), 10-4. Jailyn Hall defeated Olivia Neudecker (C), 10-1, and Abby Menke defeated Grace Neff (C), 10-3.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin fell to Barrow and Francois (C), 10-3. Zumbahlen and Karasyn Martin fell to Barrow and Dailey (C), 10-7, and Klingler and Hall defeated Neudecker and Neff (C), 10-5.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Elmo Brownstown 2, Nokomis 1
St. Elmo Brownstown defeated Nokomis in three sets Monday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-21, lost the second 16-25, and won the third 25-16.
Laney Baldrige had eight kills, two aces, three blocks, six digs, and one assist for SEB (3-1). Avery Myers had two kills, four digs, and one assist. Morgan Hall and two kills, one ace, six digs, and one assist. Jayna Ireland had two kills. Shelby Sasse had two kills, five aces, and 10 digs. Lydia Smith had one kill and one dig. Peyton Garrard had one ace, one block, six digs, and 10 assists. Kinley Carson had one ace and seven digs, and Olivia Baker had one dig.
BOYS GOLF
Teutopolis at Robinson w/ Newton
Teutopolis finished second at Robinson Monday, while Newton finished third.
The Wooden Shoes carded a team score of 166, while the Eagles carded a team score of 177.
Adam Lustig led Teutopolis with a final round of 40, while Gabe Schlink, Hayden Jansen, and Ethan Thoele fired rounds of 42.
The two scores that didn't count were Brody Thoele's 45 and Cole Gibson's 51.
As for the Eagles, Gunner James led the team with a final round of 41, while Grant Fulton shot a 44, Evan Johnson a 45, and Michael Kennedy a 47.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Ramsey
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Ramsey, 177-191, Monday.
Nathaniel Gracey led the Hatchets with a 46. Clayton Carey shot a 47. Brody Hendrickson shot a 48, and Rylan Rincker shot a 50.
The two scores that didn't count were Briar Smith's 54 and Thomas Davis' 59.
WSS also sent three junior varsity players and one female participant.
Jack Holland shot a 52, Ross McCormick shot a 53, Patton Voris shot a 62, and Bailey Owens shot a 67.
BASEBALL
Dieterich 20, Ramsey 1
Dieterich defeated Ramsey, 20-1, Monday.
The Movin' Maroons scored 11 runs in the first, five in the second, and four in the third.
Andrew Hall hit two singles and one triple and had four RBIs for Dieterich (5-2). Pete Britton hit two singles. Lucas Westendorf hit two singles and had three RBIs. Dominic Ashley hit two singles. Brayden Meyer hit one single. Garrett Niebrugge hit one single and had two RBIs. Gaddison Goeckner hit one single. Noah Dill hit one single and had one RBI. Sam Hardiek hit one single and had two RBIs. Dominic Boyer hit one single and had one RBI. Jaxon Funneman hit one single and had one RBI, and Justin Boerngen had one RBI.
Mason Lidy pitched for the Movin' Maroons. He threw four innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and one walk with six strikeouts.
Brownstown St. Elmo 9, Odin Patoka Sandoval 4
Brownstown St. Elmo defeated Odin Patoka Sandoval, 9-4, Monday.
The Bombers scored one run in the second, seven in the fourth, and one in the fifth.
Adam Atwood had one hit and two RBIs for BSE (2-3). Wyatt Stine had had one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had one RBI. Cade Schaub had one RBI. Jarrett Pasley had two hits, including one triple and one RBI. Kyle Behl had three hits and one RBI. Calin Chandler had one hit. Josiah Maxey had one hit, and Lucas Powell had one hit and one RBI.
Pasley pitched for the Bombers. He threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs, four hits, and two walks with four strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.