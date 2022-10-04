GIRLS GOLF
Class 1A Lincoln Sectional
Effingham finished third at a Class 1A Lincoln Sectional Monday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 376. Mahomet-Seymour was second with a team score of 373, and Quincy Notre Dame was first with a team score of 360.
Marah Kirk finished with a final round of 87. Ella Tuman shot a final round of 93. Elena Niebrugge shot a final round of 97. Marissa Allie shot a final round of 99, and Anna Hirtzel and Ella Niebrugge shot final rounds of 104.
As for other local individuals, St. Anthony's Addie Krouse fired a final round of 81. She finished in a tie for second with Paris' Kaitlyn Coombes, while Teutopolis' Halle Bushue fired a final round of 112 and Alaina Helmink fired a final round of 113.
SOCCER
Teutopolis 2, Greenville 0
Teutopolis defeated Greenville, 2-0, Monday.
Josh Habing and Gavin Tegeler scored goals for the Wooden Shoes (14-1-2).
VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, Dieterich 0
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich in straight sets Monday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-9 and the second 25-22.
Ally Repking had one ace for St. Anthony. Anna Faber had four aces and six assists. Addie Wernsing had one kill and six assists. Andrea Rudolphi had five kills, three aces, and one dig. Laney Coffin had two digs. Stacie Vonderheide had one assist. Abbi Hatton had three kills, one assist, and six digs. Kenzie Kabbes had five digs. Lucy Fearday had three kills, two aces, three blocks, and two digs. Maddie Kibler had one dig. Anna Niemeyer had two aces and one dig, and Sophia Seagle had three kills.
Vandalia 2, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Vandalia in straight sets Monday.
The Indians lost the first set 12-25 and the second 15-25.
Lanie Tedrick had two attacks, one block and one dig for Altamont. Maddie Splechter had one attack and six digs. Alyvia Wills had one attack, one block, and two digs. Kadence Wolff had one dig. Briana Hassebrock had one attack, one ace, two blocks, and eight digs. Peyton Osteen had three assists and 13 digs. Della Berg had one dig. Brianna Grunloh had five digs. Grace Lemke had one dig. Libby Reardon had two digs, and Makaylee Splechter had one assist and one dig.
Sullivan 2, Neoga 1
Neoga fell to Sullivan in three sets Monday.
The Indians won the first set 25-17, lost the second 12-25, and lost the third 22-25.
Andrea Burcham had one kill, 10 assists, and eight digs for Neoga. Natalie O'Dell had two kills, one block, nine assists, and six digs. Haylee Campbell had seven kills and four blocks. Allison Worman had five kills, two blocks, five digs, and two aces. Sydney Richards had seven kills, two blocks, two assists, 13 digs, and two aces. Klowee Conder had two kills and 15 digs, and Sydney Hakman had 10 digs and one ace.
Okaw Valley 2, Cumberland 0
Okaw Valley defeated Cumberland in straight sets Monday in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola High School.
The Lady Pirates (15-10-1) lost the first set 18-25 and the second 18-25.
Kennedy Stults had one assist, one kill, one block, and four digs for Cumberland. McKenzie Matteson had one kill. Suzy Fritts had one ace and one dig. Emi Stierwalt had 11 assists and nine digs. Isabel Martinez had two digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had three kills and one dig. Kendyn Syfert had six kills, one ace, and 12 digs. Chaney Thornton had one ace and seven digs. Ashton Coleman had one kill, one block, and two digs, and Jadalyn Sowers had three digs.
Cumberland 2, Argenta-Oreana 0
Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana Monday in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola High School.
The Lady Pirates (15-9-1) won the first set 25-11 and the second 25-15.
Brielle Aaron had two assists for Cumberland. Kennedy Stults had two assists, two kills, three aces, and nine digs. McKenzie Matteson had two kills and one dig. Suzy Fritts had two aces. Emi Stierwalt had nine assists, one kill, one block, and two digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had one block. Kendyn Syfert had eight kills, one ace, and three digs. Chaney Thornton had three aces and eight digs. Ashton Coleman had six kills, and Jadalyn Sowers had one dig.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 2, Martinsville 1
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Martinsville in three sets Monday.
The Bobcats (9-15) lost the first set 21-25, won the second 27-25 and won the third 25-20.
Gracie Heckert had three kills, one ace, and 15 digs for CHBC. Madison Wojcik had three kills, 13 assists, and five digs. Marissa Summers had one kill, three aces, five assists, and five digs. Karlee Smith had four kills, three aces, one block, and four digs. Kaycie Stefanski had six kills and 12 digs. Birgen Schlanser had 12 digs. Kyleigh Wallace had four kills, two aces, two blocks, and two digs, and Carmen Olesen had one kill, one assist, and one dig.
FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 16, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 0
St. Anthony defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 16-0, Monday in the first round of the National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament.
The Bulldogs (22-3) scored three runs in the first and 13 in the second.
Eli Levitt hit one single and one home run and had three RBIs for St. Anthony. Brock Fearday hit two doubles and had three RBIs. Beau Adams hit one double and had one RBI. Will Hoene hit one single and had one RBI. Aiden Lauritzen hit one single. Will Fearday hit one single and had three RBIs. Brock Jansen hit one single and had one RBI. Max Koenig hit one triple and had two RBIs, and Connor Roepke had one RBI.
Nick Ruholl and Joseph Tegeler pitched for the Bulldogs. Ruholl threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits with one strikeout, and Tegeler pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit and had one strikeout.
As for the Bobcats, Lorton hit one double, Evans hit one single, and Calame hit one single.
St. Anthony will now take on Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Paul Smith Field.
Altamont 10, Neoga 0
Altamont defeated Neoga, 10-0, Monday in the first round of the National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament.
Altamont (19-4) scored two runs in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the sixth.
Keinon Eirhart hit one double and one home run and had four RBIs for Altamont. Mason Robinson hit one single and one double. Eli Miller hit two singles. Carter Siebert hit two singles. Nathan Stuemke hit one single and had one RBI. Dillan Elam hit one single and had one RBI. Jared Hammer hit one single and had one RBI. Wyatt Phillips hit one single. Kaidyn Miller hit one single, and Kaden Davis hit one single and had one RBI.
Aden McManaway pitched for Altamont. He threw six innings and allowed no hits, and had 12 strikeouts.
As for Neoga (6-14), Malachi Staszak, Bryar Hennesay, and Quintin Richards pitched. Staszak threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits, two earned runs, and one walk with seven strikeouts; Hennesay threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, no earned runs, and one walk with three strikeouts, and Richards did not record an out and allowed four hits, two earned runs, and one walk.
Altamont will now take on North Clay in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Altamont.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 12, Dieterich 2
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Dieterich, 12-2, Monday in the first round of the National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament.
The Hatchets scored three runs in the first, one in the second, and eight in the sixth.
Austin Wittenberg hit one single and had one RBI for WSS (15-3). Tyler Wetherell hit one single and had two RBIs. Rhett Rincker hit one single and had two RBIs. Jackson Gurgel hit one single and had one RBI, and Connor Manhart hit one single and had one RBI.
Jordan Wittenberg and Gurgel pitched for the Hatchets. Wittenberg threw three innings and allowed four hits, and one earned run with four strikeouts; Gurgel threw three innings and allowed two hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.
As for the Movin' Maroons (12-8), Noah Dill hit one hit single and one home run and had two RBIs. Sam Hardiek hit two singles. Garrett Niebrugge hit one single. Andrew Hall hit one single. Lucas Westendorf hit one single, and Mason Lidy hit one single.
Niebrugge and Dill pitched for Dieterich. Niebrugge threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, five earned runs, and five walks with six strikeouts, and Dill pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, no earned runs, and one walk.
North Clay 5, South Central 4
North Clay defeated South Central, 5-4, Monday in the first round of the National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament.
The Cardinals (15-11-1) scored one run in the third, two in the fourth, and two in the seventh.
Cayden Craig hit one double and had two RBIs for North Clay. Daniel Warren hit one double. Ayden Jones hit one single. Carder Walden had one RBI, and Logan Fleener had one RBI.
Alex Boose pitched for the Cardinals. He threw seven innings and allowed five hits, four earned runs, and five walks with two strikeouts.
As for the Cougars (14-5), they scored two runs in the fourth, one in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Chase Thompson hit two singles and had one RBI. Aidan Dodson hit one home run and had two RBIs. Anthony Buonaura hit one single, and Colton Smith hit one double and had one RBI.
Buonaura and Dodson pitched for South Central. Buonaura threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, no earned runs, and five walks with 10 strikeouts, and Dodson threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
BOYS GOLF
Class 2A Waterloo Sectional
Effingham's Colby Haynes fired a final round of 88 at the Class 2A Waterloo Sectional Monday.
He did not advance to the state tournament.
Class 1A Mason City Illini Central Sectional
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg's Rylan Rincker fired a final round of 100 at the Class 1A Mason City Illini Central Sectional Monday.
He did not advance to the state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.