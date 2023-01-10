GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 49, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 32
Dieterich defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg on Monday night at Dieterich High.
The Movin' Maroons (10-9, 1-4 National Trail Conference) beat the Hatchets (5-11, 0-5 National Trail Conference) 49-32.
Miley Britton had 12 points. Ruby Westendorf had 10. Cortney Brummer and Estella Meinhart had seven, and Kady Tegeler, Addison Miller, and Sammi Goebel had two.
As for WSS, Ella Kinkelaar had 16 points. Samantha Hayes had eight. Morgan Mathis had six, and Ava Richards had two.
|Dieterich
|13
|9
|8
|19
|49
|WSS
|12
|2
|8
|10
|32
D — Tegeler 2, Brummer 7, Miller 2, Britton 12, Westendorf 10, Meinhart 7, Goebel 2, Niemerg 7. FG 22, FT 5-9, F 9.
WSS — Kinkelaar 16, Hayes 8, Richards 2, Mathis 6. FG 11, FT 6-8, F 11. (3-pointers: Kinkelaar 2, Mathis 2)
Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 36
Newton fell to Mt. Carmel on Monday night at Mt. Carmel High.
The Lady Eagles (9-10, 1-4 Little Illini Conference) lost 43-36.
Camryn Martin had 10 points and four rebounds. Elley Bennett had nine points, three rebounds, and three steals. Lilly Kessler had seven points, 13 rebounds, and three steals. Karasyn Martin had five points and four rebounds. Aleah Higgs had two points. Emma Nadler had two points. Macy Barthelemy had one point, and Addy O'Dell had three rebounds, two steals, and two assists.
|Newton
|10
|9
|3
|14
|36
|Mt. Carmel
|7
|11
|16
|9
|43
N — C. Martin 10, Bennett 9, Kessler 7, K. Martin 5, Higgs 2, Nadler 2, Bartelemy 1. FG 12, FT 11-23.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 46, Wayne City 33
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Wayne City on Monday night at Wayne City High School.
The Bombers (14-6) won 46-33.
Lexi Seabaugh had 16 points. Laney Baldrige had eight. Sydney Stine had six. Presley Williams and Jayna Ireland had four, and Anna Stine, Natelly Beal, and Alice Turco had two.
|BSE
|6
|11
|12
|15
|46
|Wayne City
|8
|5
|8
|12
|33
BSE — Baldrige 8, A. Stine 2, Williams 4, Beal 2, Turco 2, Seabaugh 16, S. Stine 6, Ireland 4. FG 14, FT 7-14, F 13. (3-pointers: Seabaugh 2, Williams 1)
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 50, North Clay 42
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated North Clay on Monday night at North Clay High.
The Bobcats (12-5, 4-1 National Trail Conference) beat the Lady Cardinals (10-7, 2-3 National Trail Conference), 50-42.
Gracie Heckert had 20 points, four steals, and six assists. Ruby Stuckemeyer had 11 points and six rebounds. Macee Rodman had nine points and three steals. Carmen Olesen had five points, and six rebounds, and Mady Wojcik had five points and nine rebounds.
As for North Clay, Miah Ballard had 16 points. Alexis VanDyke had 11. Allison Czyzewski had six. Matia Price had five, and Lucy Clark had four.
|CHBC
|8
|11
|13
|18
|50
|North Clay
|18
|9
|6
|9
|42
CHBC — Rodman 9, Heckert 20, Olesen 5, Wojcik 5, Stuckemeyer 11. FG 18, FT 13-15. (3-pointers: Olesen 1)
NC — Price 5, VanDyke 11, Ballard 16, Clark 4, Czyzewski 6. FG 16, FT 7-16. (3-pointers: VanDyke 3)
Pana 58, Neoga 40
Neoga fell to Pana on Monday night at Pana High.
The Indians (19-2) lost 58-40.
Brynn Richards had 10 points. Allison Sampson had one. Sydney Hakman had seven. Sydney Richards had 14, and Haylee Campbell had eight.
|Neoga
|3
|10
|14
|13
|40
|Pana
|4
|22
|13
|19
|58
N — B. Richards 10, Sampson 1, Hakman 7, S. Richards 14, Campbell 8. FG 14, FT 9-16.
Vandalia 68, South Central 29
South Central fell to Vandalia on Monday night at Vandalia High.
The Lady Cougars (10-9) lost 68-29.
Taegan Webster had 11 points. Kaitlyn Swift had five, and Jaylyn Michel, Brooklyn Garrett, and Zoey Feldhake had four.
|South Central
|7
|2
|10
|10
|29
|Vandalia
|18
|19
|24
|8
|68
