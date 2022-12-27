BOYS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 58, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 44
Dieterich defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Monday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Movin' Maroons (6-4) won 58-44.
Lucas Westendorf had 26 points. Caleb Gephart had 17. Garrett Niebrugge had six. Kaden Iffert had three, and Cole Will, Tanner Will, and John Holste had two.
As for the Panthers, Riley Blank had 12 points. Holden Sipes and Graydey Kincaid had five. Callum Roeder, Aaron Johnson, and Max Lewis had four. Gunnar Eller, RJ Hays, and Trevan Webster had three, and Devin Lawyer had one.
Grayville 70, Bridgeport Red Hill 61
Grayville defeated Bridgeport Red Hill on Monday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Bison won 70-61.
Ty'zae Rowland had 27 points. Jake Hosman had 23. Zach LEavens and Kanaan Worley had eight, and Canyon Neeley had four.
As for the Salukis, Drayden Pentell had 22 points. Payton Seaney had 16. Ozzy Ash had 11. Reece Ralston had five. Isaiah Stitt had four, and Avery Arbuckle had three.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 56, Bridgeport Red Hill 19
Dieterich defeated Bridgeport Red Hill on Monday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Movin' Maroons (7-6) won 56-19.
Miley Britton had 13 points. Cortney Brummer and Estella Meinhart had 10. Addison Miller had eight. Kady Tegeler and Callie Faller had four. Heaven Kinnison had three, and Ella Kreke and Sammi Goebel had two.
As for the Salukis, Tess Heath had 11 points. Caitlee Gray had three. Alaynah Hulfachor and Peyton Livesay had two, and Grace Griesmer had one.
Newton 40, Casey-Westfield 23
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield on Monday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Eagles (6-8) won 40-23.
Macy Barthelemy had 10 points. Karasyn Martin and Camryn Martin had eight. Elley Bennett had five. Aleah Higgs had four. Addy O'Dell had three, and Emma Nadler had two.
As for the Lady Warriors, Ellie Shull had 10. Grace Towles had four, and Julia Eckerty, Megan Cribelar, Kamryn Smith, and Jasmyn Self had two.
Arcola 55, Bridgeport Red Hill 18
Arcola defeated Bridgeport Red Hill on Monday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Raiders won 55-18.
Kacie Sisk had 14 points. Reyli Vega and Eva Hopkins had seven. Jacey Kessler, Kilsey Moore, and Makenzie Thomas had six. Emma Vezques had four. Kiera Leal and Hayden Gauna had two, and Vaness Condarco had one.
As for the Salukis, Kenzi Reeves had nine points. Caitlee Gray had five, and Tess Heath and Peyton Livesay had two.
