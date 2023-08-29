BETHANY — Katy Noble’s Cowden-Herrick/Beecher volleyball team battled in both sets but couldn’t come out on top against Bethany (Okaw Valley) on Monday.
The Bobcats (2-1) lost the first set 23-25 and the second 21-25.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of passing the ball both on serve-receive and defense,” Noble said. “We were not as aggressive when we were attacking as we should have been. Our serves were lacking; we missed too many of them, but those are easy mistakes to fix.”
Ellie Miller finished with four kills, one ace and 11 digs. Marissa Summers had two aces, 10 assists and four digs. Macee Rodman had four kills and 10 digs. Birgen Schlanser had six digs. Kyleigh Wallace had one kill, one blocked shot and one dig. Sarah Doedtman had one dig. Katlyn Arnett had three digs and Karlee Smith had one kill, four blocked shots and five digs.
“Karlee started strong,” Noble said. “I think when she hits it directly at a person, it gets in her head a little bit. She tried to move the ball, which I told them to do; when she started doing that, she got in her own head.”
Nokomis 2, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0
The St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles fell to the Nokomis Lady Redskins in two sets on Monday.
SE/B (2-2) lost the first set 18-25 and the second 13-25.
Kinley Carson had two aces, one assist and one dig. Addie Sasse had one kill, three assists and one dig. Anna Stine had two kills and five digs. Cordelia Lytle had two digs. Presley Williams had one blocked shot, one assist and two digs. Abbi Ledbetter had one kill. Macie Gammon had one ace and one dig. Peyton Garrard had one kill, two assists and seven digs and Jayna Ireland had one ace, three kills and one blocked shot.
Louisville (North Clay) 2, Grayville 0
The North Clay Lady Cardinals defeated the Grayville Bison in two sets on Monday.
North Clay (6-2) won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-11.
Morgan Hance had eight kills and two digs. Camdyn Tappendorf had six kills, two aces, one blocked shot, four digs and 16 assists. Miah Ballard had three kills and five digs. Samantha Craig had three kills, one ace and three digs. Callie Johnson had three kills, two digs and two assists. Kyia Cone had two kills, one blocked shot and two assists. Keidra Kuenstler had six digs and Sydney Kincaid had five digs.
Farina (South Central) 2, Woodlawn 1
The South Central Lady Cougars defeated the Woodlawn Lady Cardinals in three sets on Monday.
South Central (2-1) lost the first set 21-25, won the second 25-23 and won the third 25-15.
Emma Runge had three digs. Megan Yates had 14 assists and three digs. Jalynn Mitchell had nine digs and two aces. Reagan Roberts had six assists and one dig. Emma Chambers had six kills, two digs and two aces. Brooke Cowger had five kills, three digs, three blocked shots and three aces. Emma Jenne had six kills and one blocked shot. Bailey Wodtka had six kills, two digs and one ace. Lauren Johnson had one dig. Ella Watwood had one assist and one dig and Kyra Swift had one dig.
Teutopolis 8, Altamont 1
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the Altamont Indians, 8-1, in the second game of a doubleheader.
Nathan Stuemke went 2-for-3 with one walk. Eli Miller went 2-for-4 with one double. Keegan Schultz went 1-for-4. Dillan Elam went 3-for-3 with one RBI. Clayton Arnold went 1-for-3. Kaidyn Miller scored one run and Kade Milleville had one walk.
Ethan Robbins, Kaden Davis, Aden McManaway and Kaidyn Miller pitched for Altamont (1-3). Robbinson allowed five hits, six runs and two walks over 2/3 of an inning; Davis allowed one hit, two runs and six walks to five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings; McManaway pitched one scoreless inning and Miller allowed two walks to three strikeouts over two innings.
For Teutopolis (2-0), Dawson Hoene went 1-for-4 with two runs. Jake Bushur went 1-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Austin Borries went 1-for-1 with one double, one run, three RBIs and one walk. Jason Kreke went 1-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Andrew Probst went 1-for-2 with one run, one RBI and two walks. Henry Thompson scored one run and had one walk and Dylan Hartman had one RBI and one walk.
Carter Hoene, Borries and Davin Worman pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Hoene allowed three hits and four strikeouts over three innings. Borries allowed three hits and three strikeouts over two innings and Worman allowed three hits, one run and two walks to three strikeouts over two innings.
Teutopolis 5, Altamont 3
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the Altamont Indians, 5-3, in the first game of a doubleheader.
Garrett Gaddis went 1-for-3 with one run and one walk. Davin Worman went 1-for-2 with one run, one RBI and two walks. Carter Hoene went 1-for-2 with one run, one RBI and two walks. Mitch Koester went 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI. Devin Kreke went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one walk. Mick Niebrugge scored one run. Brett Kreke had one walk. Alex Kremer had one RBI and one walk and Jake Bushur scored one run.
Gaddis, Gavin Addis and Niebrugge pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Gaddis allowed one hit, two unearned runs and two walks to six strikeouts over three innings; Addis allowed five hits, one run and three strikeouts over three innings and Niebrugge allowed one hit and one strikeout over one inning.
For Altamont (1-2), Eli Miller went 1-for-4 with one run. Nathan Stuemke went 1-for-4. Kaidyn Miller went 1-fort-4 with one run. Dillan Elam went 1-for-3. Riley Berg went 1-for-1 with one walk. Kaden Davis went 1-for-3 with one run and Keegan Schultz had one walk.
Schultz and Clayton Arnold pitched for Altamont. Schultz allowed two hits, four runs and six walks to two strikeouts over two innings; Arnold allowed four hits, one run and three walks to three strikeouts over five innings.
Dieterich 15, Ramsey 0
The Dieterich Movin Maroons defeated the Ramsey Rams on Monday, 15-0.
Justin Boerngen went 2-for-5. Gavin Meinhart went 2-for-4 with two runs, one RBI and one walk. Andrew Hall went 2-for-4 with one double, four runs, two RBIs and one walk. Landon Keck went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one walk. Jaxon Funneman went 1-for-1 with one run. Dominic Ashley went 2-for-3 with one double, two runs, two RBIs and one walk. Lucas Westendorf went 1-for-1 with one run. Gavin French went 2-for-3 with one double, two runs and four RBIs. Dominic Boyer went 1-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Carson Baxter had one RBI. Jackson Holste had one RBI and Mason Lidy scored one run.
Meinhart pitched for Dieterich (3-2). He allowed four hits and 11 strikeouts over six innings.
Odin 7, Brownstown/St. Elmo 4
The Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers fell to the Odin Eagles on Monday, 7-4.
Josiah Maxey went 2-for-4. Adam Atwood went 1-for-3. Cade Schaub went 1-for-4. Keelan Speagle went 1-for-4 and Zayden Gillespie went 2-for-4.
Calin Chandler pitched for Brownstown (1-4). He allowed four runs, three hits and four walks to two strikeouts over three innings.
Robinson Quad
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Paris, Robinson and Lawrenceville at a quadrangular match held at Quail Creek Country Club and Resort.
Teutopolis finished with a team score of 160; Paris was second at 173; Robinson and Lawrenceville were tied at 197.
Coen Pennington and Hayden Tebbe each shot nine-hole rounds of 37.
Hayden Jansen and Brody Thoele each shot a final round of 43.
Ethan Thoele, Kole Ohnesorge and Isaac Weber did not count toward the team total. Thoele and Ohnesorge each shot a 44 and Weber shot a 45.
Shelby County Championship
The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets won the Shelby County Championship at Meadowview Golf Course on Monday.
WSS shot a team score of 347. Shelbyville was second with a 402, Moweaqua (Central A&M) was third with a 414 and Bethany (Okaw Valley) was fourth with a 424.
Freshman Jacob Vonderheide shot a round of 85. Junior Rylan Rincker and senior Clayton Carey each shot an 86 and senior Nathaniel Gracey shot a 90. Sophomore Ross McCormick and senior Briar Smith did not count toward the team total. McCormick shot a 92 and Smith shot a 96.
Flora 165, Teutopolis 182
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes junior varsity team fell to Flora, 165-182, on Monday.
Tyler Pruemer and Drew Hoene each shot a nine-hole round of 44. Noah Koester and Cole Gibson shot a 47.
Landyn Thoele, Collin Habing, Dylan O’Brien and Collin Burke did not count toward the team total. Thoele shot a 48. Habing a 50, O’Brien a 55 and Burke a 61.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 9, Casey-Westfield 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Casey-Westfield Lady Warriors at Effingham Community Park on Monday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke (STA) defeated Ellie Shull (CW) 6-2, 6-1. Mia Kinkelaar (STA) defeated Allyson Truelove (CW) 6-0, 6-0. Liv Hoene (STA) defeated Cara Hancock (CW) 6-1, 6-1. Ellie Link (STA) defeated Julia Eckerty (CW) 6-0, 6-0. Nora Trupiano (STA) beat Addison Seaton (CW) 6-1, 6-2 and Anna Greene (STA) defeated Delaney Volk (CW) 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Kinkelaar and Link beat Eckerty and Truelove 6-0, 6-0. Kowalke and Gracie Passalacqua (STA) defeated Hancock and Shull 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 and Hoene and Trupiano beat Seaton and Tristan Ring (CW) 6-0, 6-1.
St. Anthony improved to 1-0 with the win.
Newton 7, Vandalia 0
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated the Vandalia Vandals at Vandalia High on Monday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann (N) defeated Carlie Graumenz (V) 6-1, 6-0. Paige Klingler (N) defeated Delaney Ward (V) 7-5, 6-2. Jailyn Hall (N) beat Mallory Hopkins (V) 6-0, 6-1. Darci Marble (N) topped Kaylee Tompkins (V) 6-0, 6-1 and Chloe Kroenlein (N) beat Sophia Kirby (V) 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Abby Menke (N) beat Graumenz and Hopkins 10-6 and Klingler and Hall beat Ward and Tompkins 10-4.
Newton improved to 1-0 with the win.
Mattoon Quad
The Effingham Flaming Hearts fell to Mattoon and defeated Charleston and Champaign (Central) at a quadrangular match held at Meadowview Golf Course.
Effingham fired a team score of 199; Mattoon shot a 190; Charleston shot a 221; Champaign (Central) shot a 230.
Ella Tuman fired a nine-hole score of 43. Elene Niebrugge shot a 48 and Makenna Mayhood and Grace Harper each shot a 53.
Natalie Armstrong’s score did not count toward the team total. She shot a 56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.